A major protagonist in this race - Sarah Roy (Crino Cycles / Casa & Boggeta) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

In a crash marred race which took down favourite Chloe Hosking on lap two and Annette Edmondson in the final 100 meters, it was 27-year-old Sarah Roy who came through with the goods and continued the run of maiden wins at the year's national championships. Roy also won the points jersey having won the first intermediate sprint point.

"It's so exciting. I don't think I've ever won a race in Australia, let alone a national championship so I'm pretty happy," she said. "It's not a world championship but it is very special to wear the green and gold. I can't wait to let my mum know and my coach."

For the former triathlete, the win was a moment to savior and the best start possible for a debut season racing in Europe. "I will be riding with my first professional UCI team in Europe with Vienne Futuroscope which is a French team and I'll be based in France. I'm excited and nervous. It is a Commonwealth Games year. But you never know what will happen. I am just going to go with the flow and do what I do and hope things come my way. I really enjoy riding my bike," Roy said.

"I started back in 2009. I switched from triathlon to cycling and came through the national talent identification program. Unfortunately six months later I was injured and had knee surgery and I had two years off the bike and so I've been back on the bike now for two years."

The race started with bang as reigning national road champion Gracie Elvin went down with Hosking on a corner but with little impact on Orica-AIS’s plan to control the pace. Both will be sore for the road race on Saturday but are expected to line-up.

Carlee Taylor sat comfortably on the front for the majority of the race tapping out a persistent speed to quell any attacks as it was all Orica-AIS.

Kitchen was sitting second wheel and conserving energy having lost her teammate while Edmondson was also sitting back. Lap speeds were on the slower side of 1:40 minutes with the seventh last lap a relatively slow two minutes.

With five laps to go the race burst back into life as Jo Hogan tried her luck off the front. Lisa Jacobs was the next to go but to no avail as it all came back and once again it was Taylor sitting out the front controlling affairs. Such was the stranglehold of Orica-AIS on the race that it soon appeared inevitable that the race would be decided in a sprint.

With one lap to go it was Taylor and Hogan who crossed the line together as the bell went and until the final 100 meters it stayed together. Edmondson went down injuring her left side and the crowd were quick to realise one of the favourites had crashed out so close to the finish line although Edmonson was quick to get to her feet and will be fine for the road race on Saturday.

Emerging from the carnage was the speeding green bullet Roy who was flanked by Peta Mullens and Lauren Kitchen who left it too late to challenge for the win. Despite controlling the race, Orica-AIS ended the race empty handed and adding insult to injury was the fact the Jessie McLean also crashed in the race.

Having podiumed yesterday in the time trial, Emily Roper continued her golden run with victory in the U23 Women’s classification. Rebecca Mackey and Jess Mundy joined Roper on the podium with all three good enough for top ten positions.

Results