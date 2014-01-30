Image 1 of 17 The happy South Australian national 4km team pursuit champions (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 17 Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit champion Amy Cure (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 17 South Australia also claimed the U19 team pursuit title (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 17 (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 17 U19 Men's scratch podium (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 6 of 17 U19 Men's scratch race came down to a photo finish (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 7 of 17 Courtney Field won the Women's 500m time trial & keirin (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 8 of 17 U19 Men's sprint podium (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 9 of 17 U19 Women's keirin was won by Courtney Field (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 10 of 17 Courtney Field (Victoria) (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 11 of 17 U19 men's sprint Braeden Dean won the race as the highest placed Australia despite losing to South Korea's Jeone Park (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 12 of 17 The Men's team pursuit was won by Alex Edmondson, Glenn O’Shea, Jack Bobridge and Luke Davison (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 13 of 17 Alex Edmondson, Glenn O’Shea, Jack Bobridge and Luke Davison on their way to a sub-4 minute time (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 14 of 17 Alex Edmondson, Glenn O’Shea, Jack Bobridge and Luke Davison (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 15 of 17 The U19 Men's team pursuit champions included world champion Callum Scotson (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 16 of 17 Amy Cure celebrates her 3000m Individual Pursuit title (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 17 of 17 Crash in the U19 Women's keiran (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

South Australia claimed its fifth straight Southcott Cup men's 4000m team pursuit trophy while Tasmania's Amy Cure broke through for her first senior national title and Courtney Field (VIC) stamped her name onto the honour roll twice on the second day of the 2014 Subaru Cycling Australia Track National Championships. South Australia also claimed the Bill Young Trophy (under 19 men's team pursuit), while Jack Edwards (NSW) and Braeden Dean (VIC) claim national titles on day two of the meet.

Men Teams Pursuit

Seven reigning world champions proudly displayed their rainbow jerseys during the afternoon qualifying session of the combined men's and under 19 men's event, highlighting the superb depth in Australia's men's pursuiting.

In the men's final against the New South Wales quartet of Scott Law, Tirian McManus, Benjamin Hervey and Nicholas Yallouris, the South Australians took control early in the 16-lap race, reeling in their opponents with four and a half laps remaining.

But despite being forced to overtake their rivals, the quartet posted a blistering sub four-minute time, crossing the line in 3mins 58.387secs.

The title was the fourth in a row for Edmondson and O'Shea and the fifth for the South Australian outfit which could understandably be mistaken for the Australian side.

"It's hard to get a spot in the South Australian team at the moment, let alone the Australian team," said O'Shea. "When you think about it, there's still Miles Scotson, Alex Morgan, Mitchell Mulhern, there's a few other guys really coming up and pushing everyone.

"It's a fantastic environment to be in."

It was a welcome return for the two-time team pursuit world champion Bobridge, 24-year-old, in his first appearance on the track since teaming with O'Shea to claim silver in the team pursuit at the London Olympic Games.

"To be back on the boards this week with the guys feels pretty special," Bobridge said after racing the Tour Down Under last week. "To race with these guys in the rainbow bands is a pretty special moment. It brings back memories of before London when we were all riding together, I really enjoyed it.

"It shows all the hard work we've been putting in and to post a time of 3:58 having to overtake a team, that's not bad," Bobridge said.

South Australia found the podium twice with the team of Edward Bissaker, Joshua Harrison, Tom Kaesler and George Tansley (4:10.933) defeating West Australia's Trent Derecourt, Stephen Hall, Scott Sunderland and Darcy Pirotta (4:19.364) for bronze.

In the battle for the Bill Young Trophy in the under 19 men's category was also won by South Australia as reigning junior world champion Callum Scotson teamed with Matthew Holmes, Alexander Porter and Rohan Wight to record 4mins 07.11secs. They defeated Western Australia which was lead by fellow world champion Sam Welsford (WA) and Matthew Jackson, Michael Storer and Reece Tucknott (4:09.16).

Victoria (4:12.602) defeated New South Wales (4:15.606) to take bronze.

Women 3000 metre Individual Pursuit

Tasmania's Amy Cure, 21-yreas-old, claimed a memorable maiden senior national track title defeating defending champion Annette Edmondson (Sa) to win the 3000m women's individual pursuit.

"Its awesome, it's my first senior Australian title so I'm really stoked by that and just so proud to do it," said Cure, who claimed the silver medal at the 2013 UCI World Championships in Belarus.

Edmondson bolted from the gates to put almost one second into her Tasmanian opponent after the first two laps, however a cool and calm Cure fought back to take the lead at the one kilometre mark.

With a measured ride, Cure continued to put time into her opponent with each passing lap to cross the line in 3mins 34.186secs, over four seconds ahead of Edmondson (3:38.623).

"In previous years its come down to Nettie and I, but she seems to always get me in that last final, so its finally nice to get one up on her," said Cure, who claimed a number of victories on the road in the 2013 season with the Jayco-AIS women's team, and made her debut with the Lotto-Belisol Ladies outfit.

"Its really awesome to come off with it also being my first year as a professional on the road with Lotto-Belisol, so its good to start the year off with a win for them."

"Plus, my Dad is here and also all my family and friends from Adelaide, so its fantastic to pull it off in front of them."

Cure will have little time to enjoy the moment as she is scheduled to contest the women's team pursuit with Georgia Baker, Macey Stewart and Lauren Perry on Friday.

"No celebration at the moment, I've still got to keep it serious, go home and get a good nights rest for my upcoming races."

West Australia's Melissa Hoskins (3:37.259) defeated New South Wales' Ashlee Ankudinoff (3:44.559) to take the bronze medal.

Like Cure, Hoskins will line up in the women's team pursuit and will be looking to guide her West Australian team pursuit to a seventh straight title.

Under 19 women's 500m time trial & keirin

Victoria's Courtney Field claimed her first under 19 national title, the 500m time trial on Thursday afternoon, and little more than seven hours later had her second after a stunning win in the keirin final.

The second last of ten riders to take to the track, Field covered the two laps in 36.016secs, with Sheridan Spark (Qld) clocking 36.656secs in the final ride of the day to clinch the silver medal. South Australia's Danielle McKinnirey (37.198) took the bronze.

"I'm so stoked. I haven't been training that much in the past month and I was so shocked getting out of the gates so fast. I'm just so overwhelmed and humbled to win this event as a first year," said Field. "(Riding my first seniors) It's so awesome. Anna Meares tapped me on the bum to congratulate me after my race and I was like 'oh my god' It's amazing."

The sixteen-year-old is on debut after a tremendously successful career in the under 15 and 17 category. Field was crowned Champion of Champions at the 2013 Junior Track National Championships following a four gold medal haul and currently holds four under 15 and 17 Australian records.

In the keirin final, a crash in the first lap brought down Sheridan Spark (QLD) forced a re-start. Taking the lead in the final lap, Field stormed to victory to claim her second gold of the day. Lara Batkin (NSW) took silver with Spark recovering from her crash to take bronze.

"I'm absolutely stoked. I was a bit worried about my legs after the first race today because I absolutely smashed myself in the warm-up before the 500 but I'm absolutely stoked to come out with the win today," said Field.

"I have the sprint on Saturday and it is going to be a really great day. I have tomorrow off to recover, so I'll just relax all day and keep out of the heat."

Men U19 10km Scratch

Jack Edwards (Nsw) broke through for his first gold of the championships in the under 19 men's 10km scratch. The reigning Madison and team pursuit junior world champion surged on the final lap to win ahead of Matthew Ross (Vic) and defending champion Sam Welsford (Wa).

"(It is my) first gold of these nationals and it's my first scratch race gold as well, so I'm pretty happy with that," said 17-year-old Edwards.

"Yeah I was a little bit disappointed in my pursuit performance so I needed to go hard tonight. I felt like I had a point to prove for today and luckily I came out with the win."

Men U19 Sprint

After moving easily through to the final, Victoria's Braeden Dean, 17-years-old, was defeated in the gold medal ride by Korea's Jeone Park in the under 19 men's sprint. However as the highest placed Australian, Dean was awarded the national title.

"I am really surprised actually, as I didn't think I would win the sprint after the kilo yesterday and I didn't really train for that specific event," said Dean, who added his win to the time trial gold he won on Wednesday.

"I would have liked to have won but I gave it my best shot but he's too fast. But it is good having Jeone here as it just shows the international standard I need to compete against."