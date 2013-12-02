Trending

Chance goes two-for-two at CXLA Weekend

Bloesser, Haidet complete Junior men's podium

Full Results
1Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:42:47
2Kyle Bloesser (USA) SDG-Felt0:00:03
3Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team0:00:10
4Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill0:00:19
5Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-TrainingPeaks0:00:56
6Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:30
7David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:48
8Anders Nystrom (USA) Boise Young Rider Development Squad0:02:27
9Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:03:30
10Michael Barker (USA) Team Velocity0:04:45
11Bailey Eckles (USA) The Team SoCalCross

