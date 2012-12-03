Nash wins Cross After Dark finale in Los Angeles
Miller finishes 2nd in return to racing after broken wrist
Elite women: -
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:38:46
|2
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:15
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:16
|4
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|0:00:18
|5
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:27
|6
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:02
|7
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar//Bicycle Centres/Voler
|0:01:20
|8
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:01:58
|9
|Alice Pennington (USA) Kona
|0:02:01
|10
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:02:04
|11
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:02:31
|12
|Serena Gordon (USA) Silverado p/b Sunnyside Sports
|0:02:41
|13
|Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels Bicycle Studio
|0:03:35
|14
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:03:39
|15
|Alexis Ryan (USA) The Team SoCalCross
|0:03:50
|16
|Emily Kachorek (USA)
|0:04:02
|17
|Katie Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:04:09
|18
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:04:15
|19
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:05:14
|20
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Cynergy Cycles Racing Team
|0:05:32
|21
|Selene Yeager (USA)
|0:05:53
|22
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:07:14
|23
|Maddie Melcher (USA)
|0:07:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy