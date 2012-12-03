Trending

Nash wins Cross After Dark finale in Los Angeles

Miller finishes 2nd in return to racing after broken wrist

Full Results
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:38:46
2Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:15
3Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:00:16
4Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club0:00:18
5Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:00:27
6Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus0:01:02
7Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar//Bicycle Centres/Voler0:01:20
8Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:01:58
9Alice Pennington (USA) Kona0:02:01
10Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:02:04
11Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:02:31
12Serena Gordon (USA) Silverado p/b Sunnyside Sports0:02:41
13Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels Bicycle Studio0:03:35
14Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:03:39
15Alexis Ryan (USA) The Team SoCalCross0:03:50
16Emily Kachorek (USA)0:04:02
17Katie Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles0:04:09
18Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster0:04:15
19Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:05:14
20Hannah Finchamp (USA) Cynergy Cycles Racing Team0:05:32
21Selene Yeager (USA)0:05:53
22Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:07:14
23Maddie Melcher (USA)0:07:59

Latest on Cyclingnews