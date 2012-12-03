Trending

Driscoll triumphs at final Cross After Dark race

Trebon edges Berden for second

Full Results
1James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:56:57
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:10
3Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:00:11
4Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:19
5Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:52
6Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:55
7Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus0:01:22
8Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:33
9Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles0:01:51
10Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:02:32
11Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing0:02:35
12Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:03:10
13Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:03:13
14Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team0:03:16
15Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing0:03:25
16Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing0:03:57
17Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:04:00
18Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant0:04:06
19Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:04:18
20Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:05:02
21Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles0:05:09
22Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road0:05:19
23Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt0:05:27
24Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com0:05:56
25Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles0:06:05
26Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery0:06:28
27Chris MacKay (USA) Competitive Cyclist
28David Sheek (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
29Stephen Kincaid (USA) Stan’s NoTubes/sscxwc13philly
30Scott Lundy (Can)
31Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
32Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition
33Kenny Wehn (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
34Anton Petrov (USA)SDG-Felt p/b IRT Wheels
35Andre Sutton (Can)
36Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF
37Travis Glysson (USA)
38Anastasio Flores (USA)
39David McNeal (USA) Spy/Giant
40Jay Kwan (USA) The Team Socalcross

Latest on Cyclingnews