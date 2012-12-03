Driscoll triumphs at final Cross After Dark race
Trebon edges Berden for second
Elite men: -
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:56:57
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:10
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:11
|4
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:19
|5
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:52
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:55
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:22
|8
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:01:33
|9
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|0:01:51
|10
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:32
|11
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing
|0:02:35
|12
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:03:10
|13
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:03:13
|14
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|0:03:16
|15
|Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing
|0:03:25
|16
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|0:03:57
|17
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:04:00
|18
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant
|0:04:06
|19
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:04:18
|20
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:02
|21
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:05:09
|22
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road
|0:05:19
|23
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|0:05:27
|24
|Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:56
|25
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|0:06:05
|26
|Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery
|0:06:28
|27
|Chris MacKay (USA) Competitive Cyclist
|28
|David Sheek (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|29
|Stephen Kincaid (USA) Stan’s NoTubes/sscxwc13philly
|30
|Scott Lundy (Can)
|31
|Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|32
|Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition
|33
|Kenny Wehn (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|34
|Anton Petrov (USA)SDG-Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|35
|Andre Sutton (Can)
|36
|Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF
|37
|Travis Glysson (USA)
|38
|Anastasio Flores (USA)
|39
|David McNeal (USA) Spy/Giant
|40
|Jay Kwan (USA) The Team Socalcross
