Dunn wins junior men's race at CXLA opener

Fix and Brunner round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:43:30
2Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles/TrainingPeaks0:00:11
3Eric Brunner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC0:00:29
4Lance Haidet (USA) BEAR Development Team0:00:48
6Adam Brown (USA) SDG Factory Team0:04:07
7Cormac Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:05:17
8Ian Wilson (USA) Bend Endurance Academy0:05:50
9Kevin Barker (USA) Team Velocity0:06:36
10Bailey Eckles (USA) The Team SoCalCross0:07:52
11Nicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike0:08:03
12Christian Husband (USA) Monster Media Junior Development-2Laps

