de Maar wins Caracao TT championship for second year running

Camelia, Lampe make up podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc de Maar (Quickstep)0:34:22
2Wilfrid Camelia (PP)0:04:36
3Timothy Lampe (PP)0:05:04
4Jaime Perestrelo (PP)0:05:29
5Ryan Dirksz (PP)0:05:46
6Faisel Camelia (GNCT)0:05:46
7Ruiggiri Pinedoe (PP)0:06:13
8Deniel Juliana (PP)0:07:28
9Corwin Nicolina (PP)0:07:30
10Kenneth Mulato (PP)0:07:53
11Loek Smit (TEC)0:07:59
12Valdrick Rooi (BE)0:08:41
13Jamel Guerrero (PP)0:11:26
14Ryuel Arrindel (SSCC)0:13:28
15Krijn Mostert (TEC0:20:28

