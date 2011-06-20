Trending

Andres Soto wins in Slovenia

Zakelj captures women's win

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)1:25:48
2Robert Kordez (Slo)0:00:41
3Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:01:10
4Matej Lovse (Slo)0:01:45
5Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:02:54
6Matjaz Budin (Slo)
7Dani Simcic (Cro)0:03:00
8Matthias Waldhart (Aut)0:04:52
9Lenart Noc (Slo)0:05:13
10Ludwig Döhl (Ger)0:05:50
11Blaz Pristovnik (Slo)0:06:08
12Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)0:06:10
13Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)0:06:55
14Urban Ferencak (Slo)0:09:09
15Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)0:10:44
16Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:10:50
17Nace Krivonog (Slo)0:11:01
18Markus Preiss (Aut)0:11:21
19David Vogrin (Slo)0:11:33
20Anton Korolev (Rus)0:11:38
21Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)0:12:08
22Luka Vodopivec (Slo)
23Matic Pirs (Slo)
24Blaz Ursic (Slo)
25Grega Cehner (Slo)
26Primoz Gams (Slo)
27Christoph Plank (Aut)
28Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
29Matic Slabanja (Slo)
30Klemen Nicoletti (Slo)
31Luka Mom (Slo)
DNFDominic Calitz (RSA)
DNFSamo Rauter (Slo)
DNFMichael Zink (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Zakelj (Slo)1:16:34
2Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)0:01:37
3Nina Homovec (Slo)0:04:18
4Maaris Meier (Est)0:08:05
5Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)0:09:32
6Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)0:10:01
7Ana Zupan (Slo)0:11:34
8Anna Konovalova (Rus)0:11:54

Latest on Cyclingnews