Andres Soto wins in Slovenia
Zakelj captures women's win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|1:25:48
|2
|Robert Kordez (Slo)
|0:00:41
|3
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:01:10
|4
|Matej Lovse (Slo)
|0:01:45
|5
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:02:54
|6
|Matjaz Budin (Slo)
|7
|Dani Simcic (Cro)
|0:03:00
|8
|Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
|0:04:52
|9
|Lenart Noc (Slo)
|0:05:13
|10
|Ludwig Döhl (Ger)
|0:05:50
|11
|Blaz Pristovnik (Slo)
|0:06:08
|12
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
|0:06:10
|13
|Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)
|0:06:55
|14
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|0:09:09
|15
|Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)
|0:10:44
|16
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|0:10:50
|17
|Nace Krivonog (Slo)
|0:11:01
|18
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|0:11:21
|19
|David Vogrin (Slo)
|0:11:33
|20
|Anton Korolev (Rus)
|0:11:38
|21
|Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
|0:12:08
|22
|Luka Vodopivec (Slo)
|23
|Matic Pirs (Slo)
|24
|Blaz Ursic (Slo)
|25
|Grega Cehner (Slo)
|26
|Primoz Gams (Slo)
|27
|Christoph Plank (Aut)
|28
|Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
|29
|Matic Slabanja (Slo)
|30
|Klemen Nicoletti (Slo)
|31
|Luka Mom (Slo)
|DNF
|Dominic Calitz (RSA)
|DNF
|Samo Rauter (Slo)
|DNF
|Michael Zink (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|1:16:34
|2
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|0:01:37
|3
|Nina Homovec (Slo)
|0:04:18
|4
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|0:08:05
|5
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)
|0:09:32
|6
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|0:10:01
|7
|Ana Zupan (Slo)
|0:11:34
|8
|Anna Konovalova (Rus)
|0:11:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy