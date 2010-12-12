Chris Sutton produced a great finish to claim the Cronulla Grand Prix and wrap up the inaugural NSW Grand Prix Cycling title.

Related Articles Sutton's simple approach nets rewards

The well-performed Sky team rider, who finished second by centimetres to Ben Kersten last year, produced a whirlwind finish to defeat Tom Palmer of Drapac.

Starting the final round of the five race series on equal points to Tasmanian Bernard Sulzberger, Sutton was never far from the lead and relied heavily on his Sky team mates Simon Gerrans, Matthew Hayman and New Zealander Greg Henderson to be well placed.

In the final 300 metres, Palmer, a former junior world champion and winner of the opening round at Bathurst and Coogee, jumped clear of his rivals and seemed certain to claim his third win of the season before Sutton flew home and grabbed the win in the final 50 metres.

"It was one of the greatest thrills I have experienced, winning Cronulla, my home turf, in front of my family and friends and defeating a world class field," said Sutton.

Sutton amassed 50 points in the five race series and was never out of contention in the five race series.

Sulzberger, who had experienced a win in the Australia Titles at Cronulla two years ago, raced with a hairline fracture in the race and finished in 8th place to claim second place overall.

Alex Servos, the powerful Russian claimed third place at Cronulla with World Under 23 road champion Michael Matthews finishing in fourth just ahead of Garmen star Tom Scully from New Zealand.

World champions and Commonwealth Games stars Jack Bobridge and Cameron Meyer made concerted efforts in the final few laps to gain a breakaway on the field but each time they were reeled in by the strong Sky team.

Palmer produced his best form ever and despite two victories failed by just one point in claiming second place overall.

Gilmore takes women's series

Rochelle Gilmore delivered a similar whirlwind finish to the men's race when she took the lead in the Honda Insight Women's Grand Prix over the final 200 metres and out-sprinted dual Australian champion Kate Bates to claim the title.

Gilmore, who was trailing teammate Peta Mullens prior to the final event, was at her best in the sprint home but was once again reprimanded by the Chief Commissaire for riding off her line in the final 100 metres; Vigar took no action however, considering that the result would have been the same regardless.

Bates claimed second place and dual Australian criterium champion Kirsty Broun riding for Virgin Blue managed a well-timed third place.

The surprise package from the series was New Zealand star Emily Collins, who managed fourth place at Cronulla and second place overall in the series.

Trudy Van Der Straaten finished fifth in the final race and wrapped up fourth place overall just behind Mullens.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky 12 pts 2 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac 10 3 Alex Servos (Rus) Russia 8 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) AIS 7 5 Tom Scully (Aus) Garmin Transitions 6 6 Greg Henderson (Nzl) Sky 5 7 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 8 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Vaustralia 3 9 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 10 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac 1

Vaustralia NSW Grand Prix overall standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky 50 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Vaustralia 41 3 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac 40 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) AIS 33 5 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 27 6 Wes Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 14 7 Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac 14 8 Alex Servos (Rus) Russia 14 9 Tom Scully (Aus) Garmin Transitions 11 10 Greg Henderson (Nzl) Sky 7 11 Rico Rodgers (Aus) Budget Forklifts 5 12 Alex Markov (Rus) Russia 5 13 Ed Clancy (Gbr) 5 14 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 15 Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com-McDonagh Blake 4 16 Michael Freiburg (Aus) Vaustralia 4 17 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco AIS 4 18 Dean Windsor (Aus) 3 19 Alexander Ray (Nzl) Total Rush New Zealand 3 20 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac 1

Honda Insight Women's Grand Prix # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Honda Dream Team 12 pts 2 Kate Bates (Aus) AIS 10 3 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS 8 4 Emily Collins (Aus) Cyclosport/Swabol 7 5 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Aus) Bicisport 6 6 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Honda Dream Team 5 7 Skye-Lee Armstrong (Aus) RBK 4 8 Therese Ryan (Aus) 3 9 Nikolina Orlic (Aus) Bellavelo 2 10 Sue Forsyth (Aus) North Sydney 1