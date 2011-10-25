Image 1 of 15 Huub Duyn (Darrell Lee-Donckers Koffie Cycling 1) wins the stage (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 15 Water crossing with Geeni Yong Choi (Team Korea), Urs Huber (Stöckli Pro Team), Wolfgang Kreen and Mike Mulkens (Kipeo MTB Team) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 15 The start of stage 8 of the Crocodile Trophy in Laura (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 15 Racers speed through the Outback (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 15 Urs Huber (Stöckli Pro Team) raced to the finish with a bloody nose (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 6 of 15 Urs Huber (Stöckli Pro Team), Jeroen Boelen (Milka-Trek), Wolfgang Krenn and Mike Mulkens (Kipeo MTB Team) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 7 of 15 Urs Huber (Stöckli Pro Team) and race leader Jeroen Boelen (Milka-Trek) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 8 of 15 Urs Huber (Stöckli Pro Team) ahead of Jeroen Boelen (Milka-Trek) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 9 of 15 Racers head out of the town of Laura (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 10 of 15 Wolfgang Krenn, Mike Mulkens (Kipeo MTB Team), and Urs Huber (Stöckli Pro Team) at the finish (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 11 of 15 Huub Duyn (Darrell Lee-Donckers Koffie Cycling 1) after his stage win (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 12 of 15 Huub Duyn (Darrell Lee-Donckers Koffie Cycling 1) in action (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 13 of 15 Huub Duyn (Darrell Lee-Donckers Koffie Cycling 1) runs with his bike (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 14 of 15 10km to the finish for the top chase group (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 15 of 15 Masters leader Graeme Arnott (Subaru/MarathonMTB.com (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

It was good that that the Normanby River, in which the infamous Queensland's saltwater crocodiles where sighted just a few days ago, separated the raging bush fires from the finish area or stage 8 of the Crocodile Trophy would have had to be neutralized today.

After a short but extremely hot stage Huub Duyn (Darrell Lee - Donckers Koffie) from the Netherlands won the stage in Kalpowar Camp, beating Austrian Josef Benedseder in a two-up sprint. After three years of being a helper on the road for Garmin riders Bradley Wiggins, Tylar Farrar, Christian Vande Velde and Martijn Maaskant, Duyn returned to the continental level. His excursion to the Crocodile Trophy was supposed to be for fun, but once a rider is on the bike, he wants to win.

"This morning Huub was complaining again and he didn't want to start any more," said his teammate Kevin Hulsmans from Belgium. "We told him that it was a short stage and that it would be easier on the bike than in the back of a wobbling car." Wobbling, that indeed describes today's stage. Corrugations from the start in Laura till the end in Kalpowar. "Fortunately", it was a flat stage. The heat and the rough surface made it already hard enough.

The best 17 riders immediately broke away but soon lost René Haselbacher (puncture), Mark Griffin (hit a reflective pole with his left knee) and Mike Blewitt (material problem). Nobody in the front was able to attack as Swiss champion Urs Huber kept the pace so high as to deter any such efforts. For more than 70km, the two-time Crocodile Trophy winner Huber was pulling the front group. Impressive, but not immediately comprehensible to riders and spectators alike.

"I didn't want a scenario like yesterday when a small group of riders broke away and caused my and race leader Boelen's group falling asleep behind them," said Huber. "I wanted to make the race hard. It is my only chance to beat Jeroen Boelen, still seven minutes ahead of me in the GC. Okay, in the end, nobody cracked but I had to give it a try."

Huber showed a strong performance and after the second feed station kept powering on, despite a nose bleed that wouldn't stop until he was in the finish, being looked after by medical staff and partner Simone Jung, whom he had met at last year's Crocodile Trophy.

"A lot of times in my career, I raced with and against Fabian Cancellara," said Kevin Hulsmans. "But what Huber did was as impressive, just what 'Spartacus' would do. Amazing how he, by himself, kept the speed that high on those terrible corrugations. We were all dying on his wheel."

Really just one rider had tried to do something against Huber's hegemony and that was Hulsmans. He attacked, like he's done every day so far, but this time not once, not two or three times, Hulsmans attacked 10 times on the roads through the Lakefield National Park, with its countless termite colonies. The first eight times, it was Huber himself who went after him. The last two times, at 5km and 3km from the end, it was the Australian Graeme Arnott, the leader in the masters category, who spoiled the plans of Hulsmans.

The first counter attack of someone else was immediately the one that worked. Duyn gave it a try at 2km from the finish. Benedseder and Justin Morris were the only ones able or willing to follow. For Morris, it all went too fast. A too nervous Benedseder started the sprint between the two of them from too far behind and the experienced Duyn overtook him and claimed his first ever mountain bike victory.

"At the 500 meter mark, I tried to push it really hard but apparently not hard enough as Duyn managed to pass me," said the disappointed Austrian rider. "This is already my second placing as second in this Crocodile Trophy. There are still two chances left for me. I came here for a stage win. I won't give it up."

The happiest rider in Kalpowar was of course Dutch rider Duyn. "It is true, I thought 'what am I doing here?' a lot and that I should really be somewhere nice with my wife in October, but now my perseverance delivered. I had no mountain bike experience at all. This race is technically not so hard, but there is the heat, today all those corrugations - I have blisters on my hands - and then after the stage, you need to put up your tents, wash your clothes yourself etc. It makes it hard, but an unforgettable adventure."

With his third place, Australian Morris was as happy as if he had won. "We had a good team performance today. Graeme Arnott worked for his position as best master in the GC, I would race for the stage win. I did not win, but this is my best ever performance in a mountain bike race. I hope this can give other diabetics more hope; just because you have diabetes doesn't mean that you can't do sports at a high level."

Next season Morris will race on the road for Team Type 1 on the development program, as he already did in 2010. "I am the first diabetic to do this race. I hope some others will follow my example," said Morris.

The best master 1 category finisher in Kalpowar was Belgian Jan Verboven. "I have a full time job, two little kids, this Crocodile Trophy results are a surprise for me. On the other hand, I trained for it a whole year. My father was a multi-time winner in road races. I prefer mountain biking. That's more fun, more nature, more honest."

Tomorrow's stage is over 148 kilometres goes from Kalpowar to Starke. It will be a hard and sandy stage with deep bull dust sections. Having suffered from a sore knee for the past few days, Australian John Boswell will not be at the start line.

Full Results

