Oras brings Estonia its second stage win
Huber retains overall lead
Allan Oras claimed today's stage arriving at Cooktown. The Canadian Cory Wallace and the overall leader Urs Huber completed the podium high above the coastal town.
"This is the most beautiful view I have ever seen in my life," said an astonished Oras after just having arrived at the Grassy Hill high above Cooktown after four hours, 41 minutes and 24 seconds of riding. With this stage win at the Crocodile Trophy, a long desired dream had come true for the 34-year-old Estonian. Nevertheless, immediately afterwards he had eyes only for the panoramic view, which Captain Cook himself must have marvelled at in 1777 upon his arrival: green rain forest, white beaches and the azure ocean.
Already in the lead bunch with Rene Haselbach and the two Belgian riders Mike Mulkens and Cristof Mariën from kilometre 15, the 2009 European marathon champion was the only one who was able to fend off the approaching chase group. He increased his slim lead of 30 seconds to five minutes towards the finish line.
"My friend Jaan Kirsipuu helped me and carried a lot of the work load," said the first-time traveller to the Southern hemisphere and surprise stage winner. Oras hadn't believed in the success of his attack until the last metres. The five-minute lead, however, emphasised the Rietumu-Delfin team rider's perfect form of the day quite clearly.
Astonishingly also, Cory Wallace was able to break away from the seven-rider strong chaser group. The Canadian rider gained a lead of 23 seconds upon the overall leader Huber on the brutal final 30 percent ascent and now hopes for more climbing challenges like it over the last two days.
In fact, Huber had trusted in his climbing abilities and hoped for another stage win, however, in the end was happy about his third place for the day. "Allan somehow got away from us. There wasn't much harmony among our racing field today, so we didn't continue trying to chase him," the Swiss rider recounted. The 25-year-old was still able to expand his buffer in the overall rankings to about five minutes, despite a moment of shock at a river crossing where he almost crashed.
No need to worry for women's, M3 leaders
In all other categories, the respective overall leaders arrived at Cooktown as stage winners. With that, the two Australians Abby McLennan and Hans Dielacher (M3) have maximised their efforts at the Crocodile Trophy so far: seven days, seven victories.
What the two - and the remaining 66 participants - benefited from: the 142km long road from Laura to Cooktown, which has been counted as the "stage from hell" until now, lost a bit of its scare due to comprehensive road works over the past year. Nonetheless the one or the other kilometre of the dreaded corrugated awaited the riders, however, in between packed dirt and fixed roads delivered a bit of relief from the relentless off-road tracks. The headwind that had dominated yesterday's stage continued blowing today, too.
Stage 8 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|4:41:24
|2
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|0:04:53
|3
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|0:05:16
|4
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens
|0:05:40
|5
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage
|0:05:49
|6
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|0:05:53
|7
|Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike
|0:06:40
|8
|Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain
|0:21:22
|9
|Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|0:21:38
|10
|Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage
|0:23:04
|11
|Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen
|0:48:51
|12
|Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain
|0:49:05
|13
|James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail
|0:49:29
|14
|Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|0:50:46
|15
|Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|1:16:17
|16
|Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|1:18:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|5:58:45
|2
|Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|0:50:39
|3
|Lesley Sutton (Aus)
|0:50:45
|4
|Nancy Caceres (Aus)
|1:11:35
|5
|Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|1:57:10
|6
|Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|2:05:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raf De Bakker (Bel)
|5:03:16
|2
|Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|3
|Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|0:24:33
|4
|Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|0:26:12
|5
|Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)
|0:27:44
|6
|Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution
|0:30:44
|7
|Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik
|0:37:33
|8
|Peter Clayton (Aus)
|0:44:59
|9
|Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|0:45:54
|10
|Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|0:48:41
|11
|Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|0:49:34
|12
|Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment
|13
|Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|0:54:07
|14
|Rutger van Herpen (Ned)
|0:54:20
|15
|Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|0:56:33
|16
|Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale
|0:58:56
|17
|Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont
|1:46:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|4:50:15
|2
|Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:13:22
|3
|Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)
|0:28:09
|4
|Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|0:30:58
|5
|Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|0:41:15
|6
|Darren Withers (Aus)
|0:41:51
|7
|Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|0:41:59
|8
|Julius Vincze (Aut)
|0:42:18
|9
|Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)
|0:45:47
|10
|Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG
|1:03:24
|11
|Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|1:03:38
|12
|Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|1:08:36
|13
|Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)
|1:16:56
|14
|Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|1:40:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hans Dielacher (Aus)
|5:19:41
|2
|Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|0:11:07
|3
|Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU
|0:12:01
|4
|Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|0:12:47
|5
|Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|0:13:51
|6
|Leon van den Schoor (Ned)
|0:35:07
|7
|Joachim Oberföll (Ger)
|0:38:17
|8
|Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|0:38:46
|9
|Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|1:13:33
|10
|Greg Parr (NZl) MIG
|1:59:46
|11
|Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG
|2:36:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Udo Huber (Aut)
|6:45:59
|2
|Klaus Sever (Aut)
|0:20:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage
|2
|pts
|2
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|5
|3
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens
|10
|4
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|15
|5
|Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|20
General classification after stage 8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|28:11:45
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens
|0:04:51
|3
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|0:34:47
|4
|Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:53:38
|5
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|1:25:10
|6
|Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike
|1:58:25
|7
|Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain
|2:35:33
|8
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage
|2:41:54
|9
|Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|3:05:41
|10
|Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage
|3:07:15
|11
|Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen
|3:16:24
|12
|Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|5:14:56
|13
|Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain
|6:05:10
|14
|James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail
|6:07:00
|15
|Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre
|8:35:49
|16
|Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|9:04:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|36:35:17
|2
|Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|7:01:32
|3
|Nancy Caceres (Aus)
|8:05:59
|4
|Lesley Sutton (Aus)
|9:06:37
|5
|Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|11:28:38
|6
|Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|12:07:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|30:38:27
|2
|Raf De Bakker (Bel)
|0:21:51
|3
|Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|1:59:16
|4
|Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik
|3:02:45
|5
|Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution
|3:35:58
|6
|Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|3:36:08
|7
|Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|5:08:35
|8
|Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)
|5:28:20
|9
|Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|5:29:33
|10
|Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment
|5:45:37
|11
|Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers
|5:46:20
|12
|Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|5:46:37
|13
|Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|6:05:21
|14
|Rutger van Herpen (Ned)
|6:32:19
|15
|Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale
|6:52:15
|16
|Peter Clayton (Aus)
|7:49:47
|17
|Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont
|10:43:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|30:02:46
|2
|Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:50:13
|3
|Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)
|3:16:59
|4
|Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|3:32:09
|5
|Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|3:36:14
|6
|Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team
|4:44:03
|7
|Julius Vincze (Aut)
|5:13:14
|8
|Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)
|5:21:58
|9
|Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|5:51:09
|10
|Darren Withers (Aus)
|6:26:41
|11
|Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum
|6:59:50
|12
|Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)
|8:39:42
|13
|Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2
|8:46:11
|14
|Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG
|10:39:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hans Dielacher (Aus)
|31:09:09
|2
|Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU
|2:06:55
|3
|Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|2:45:05
|4
|Leon van den Schoor (Ned)
|4:35:15
|5
|Joachim Oberföll (Ger)
|5:28:28
|6
|Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|6:22:10
|7
|Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|7:25:43
|8
|Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken
|7:36:56
|9
|Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|8:21:43
|10
|Greg Parr (NZl) MIG
|8:38:54
|11
|Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG
|12:37:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaus Sever (Aut)
|46:05:41
|2
|Udo Huber (Aut)
|4:41:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens
|90
|pts
|2
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|72
|3
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|50
|4
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage
|44
|4
|Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|44
|6
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|20
|6
|Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike
|20
|8
|Mike Mulkens (Bel)
|15
|9
|Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
|5
|10
|Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rietumu-Delfin
|90:01:43
|2
|Bike One Team Lapierre
|11:29:58
|3
|Swiss Bike Brothers
|13:15:22
|4
|Crocteam Belgium1
|15:36:40
|5
|Belga Fietsen Crocodiles
|17:47:14
|6
|Dutch Chicken
|20:09:55
|7
|Rattle N Hum
|20:19:58
|8
|MIG
|34:15:20
|9
|SheSpoke Cycle Wear
|50:42:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy