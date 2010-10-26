Trending

Oras brings Estonia its second stage win

Huber retains overall lead

Estonian Allan Oras en route to a stage victory.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Udo Huber in Laura

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Udo Huber nears the Laura River

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
The start of Stage 8 of the Crocodile Trophy in Laura

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
The stage podium.

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
The racers cross a river

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Urs Huber, Bart Brentjens and Mike Mulkens speed through a river

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
The peloton

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
The first three GC riders battle another day

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

Allan Oras claimed today's stage arriving at Cooktown. The Canadian Cory Wallace and the overall leader Urs Huber completed the podium high above the coastal town.

"This is the most beautiful view I have ever seen in my life," said an astonished Oras after just having arrived at the Grassy Hill high above Cooktown after four hours, 41 minutes and 24 seconds of riding. With this stage win at the Crocodile Trophy, a long desired dream had come true for the 34-year-old Estonian. Nevertheless, immediately afterwards he had eyes only for the panoramic view, which Captain Cook himself must have marvelled at in 1777 upon his arrival: green rain forest, white beaches and the azure ocean.

Already in the lead bunch with Rene Haselbach and the two Belgian riders Mike Mulkens and Cristof Mariën from kilometre 15, the 2009 European marathon champion was the only one who was able to fend off the approaching chase group. He increased his slim lead of 30 seconds to five minutes towards the finish line.

"My friend Jaan Kirsipuu helped me and carried a lot of the work load," said the first-time traveller to the Southern hemisphere and surprise stage winner. Oras hadn't believed in the success of his attack until the last metres. The five-minute lead, however, emphasised the Rietumu-Delfin team rider's perfect form of the day quite clearly.

Astonishingly also, Cory Wallace was able to break away from the seven-rider strong chaser group. The Canadian rider gained a lead of 23 seconds upon the overall leader Huber on the brutal final 30 percent ascent and now hopes for more climbing challenges like it over the last two days.

In fact, Huber had trusted in his climbing abilities and hoped for another stage win, however, in the end was happy about his third place for the day. "Allan somehow got away from us. There wasn't much harmony among our racing field today, so we didn't continue trying to chase him," the Swiss rider recounted. The 25-year-old was still able to expand his buffer in the overall rankings to about five minutes, despite a moment of shock at a river crossing where he almost crashed.

No need to worry for women's, M3 leaders

In all other categories, the respective overall leaders arrived at Cooktown as stage winners. With that, the two Australians Abby McLennan and Hans Dielacher (M3) have maximised their efforts at the Crocodile Trophy so far: seven days, seven victories.

What the two - and the remaining 66 participants - benefited from: the 142km long road from Laura to Cooktown, which has been counted as the "stage from hell" until now, lost a bit of its scare due to comprehensive road works over the past year. Nonetheless the one or the other kilometre of the dreaded corrugated awaited the riders, however, in between packed dirt and fixed roads delivered a bit of relief from the relentless off-road tracks. The headwind that had dominated yesterday's stage continued blowing today, too.

Stage 8 Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin4:41:24
2Cory Wallace (Can)0:04:53
3Urs Huber (Swi)0:05:16
4Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens0:05:40
5Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage0:05:49
6Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:05:53
7Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike0:06:40
8Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain0:21:22
9Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre0:21:38
10Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage0:23:04
11Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen0:48:51
12Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain0:49:05
13James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail0:49:29
14Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre0:50:46
15Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre1:16:17
16Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team1:18:54

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum5:58:45
2Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear0:50:39
3Lesley Sutton (Aus)0:50:45
4Nancy Caceres (Aus)1:11:35
5Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear1:57:10
6Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear2:05:34

M1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raf De Bakker (Bel)5:03:16
2Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1
3Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers0:24:33
4Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers0:26:12
5Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)0:27:44
6Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution0:30:44
7Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik0:37:33
8Peter Clayton (Aus)0:44:59
9Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles0:45:54
10Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles0:48:41
11Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers0:49:34
12Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment
13Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum0:54:07
14Rutger van Herpen (Ned)0:54:20
15Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium10:56:33
16Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale0:58:56
17Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont1:46:18

M2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin4:50:15
2Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:13:22
3Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)0:28:09
4Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden0:30:58
5Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium20:41:15
6Darren Withers (Aus)0:41:51
7Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team0:41:59
8Julius Vincze (Aut)0:42:18
9Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)0:45:47
10Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG1:03:24
11Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles1:03:38
12Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum1:08:36
13Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)1:16:56
14Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium21:40:36

M3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)5:19:41
2Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken0:11:07
3Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU0:12:01
4Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken0:12:47
5Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken0:13:51
6Leon van den Schoor (Ned)0:35:07
7Joachim Oberföll (Ger)0:38:17
8Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium10:38:46
9Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden1:13:33
10Greg Parr (NZl) MIG1:59:46
11Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG2:36:14

E-bike
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Udo Huber (Aut)6:45:59
2Klaus Sever (Aut)0:20:17

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage2pts
2Urs Huber (Swi)5
3Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens10
4Cory Wallace (Can)15
5Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin20

General classification after stage 8

Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)28:11:45
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens0:04:51
3Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:34:47
4Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:53:38
5Cory Wallace (Can)1:25:10
6Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike1:58:25
7Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain2:35:33
8Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage2:41:54
9Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre3:05:41
10Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage3:07:15
11Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen3:16:24
12Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre5:14:56
13Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain6:05:10
14James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail6:07:00
15Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre8:35:49
16Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team9:04:15

Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum36:35:17
2Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear7:01:32
3Nancy Caceres (Aus)8:05:59
4Lesley Sutton (Aus)9:06:37
5Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear11:28:38
6Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear12:07:58

M1 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium130:38:27
2Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:21:51
3Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers1:59:16
4Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik3:02:45
5Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution3:35:58
6Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers3:36:08
7Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles5:08:35
8Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)5:28:20
9Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles5:29:33
10Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment5:45:37
11Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers5:46:20
12Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium15:46:37
13Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum6:05:21
14Rutger van Herpen (Ned)6:32:19
15Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale6:52:15
16Peter Clayton (Aus)7:49:47
17Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont10:43:18

M2 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin30:02:46
2Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:50:13
3Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)3:16:59
4Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden3:32:09
5Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium23:36:14
6Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team4:44:03
7Julius Vincze (Aut)5:13:14
8Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)5:21:58
9Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles5:51:09
10Darren Withers (Aus)6:26:41
11Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum6:59:50
12Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)8:39:42
13Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium28:46:11
14Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG10:39:28

M3 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)31:09:09
2Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU2:06:55
3Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken2:45:05
4Leon van den Schoor (Ned)4:35:15
5Joachim Oberföll (Ger)5:28:28
6Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken6:22:10
7Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium17:25:43
8Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken7:36:56
9Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden8:21:43
10Greg Parr (NZl) MIG8:38:54
11Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG12:37:37

E-bike general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaus Sever (Aut)46:05:41
2Udo Huber (Aut)4:41:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens90pts
2Urs Huber (Swi)72
3Cory Wallace (Can)50
4Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage44
4Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin44
6Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin20
6Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike20
8Mike Mulkens (Bel)15
9Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium15
10Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rietumu-Delfin90:01:43
2Bike One Team Lapierre11:29:58
3Swiss Bike Brothers13:15:22
4Crocteam Belgium115:36:40
5Belga Fietsen Crocodiles17:47:14
6Dutch Chicken20:09:55
7Rattle N Hum20:19:58
8MIG34:15:20
9SheSpoke Cycle Wear50:42:16

