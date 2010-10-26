Image 1 of 9 Estonian Allan Oras en route to a stage victory. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 9 Udo Huber in Laura (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 9 Udo Huber nears the Laura River (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 9 The start of Stage 8 of the Crocodile Trophy in Laura (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 9 The stage podium. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 6 of 9 The racers cross a river (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 7 of 9 Urs Huber, Bart Brentjens and Mike Mulkens speed through a river (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 8 of 9 The peloton (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 9 of 9 The first three GC riders battle another day (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

Allan Oras claimed today's stage arriving at Cooktown. The Canadian Cory Wallace and the overall leader Urs Huber completed the podium high above the coastal town.

"This is the most beautiful view I have ever seen in my life," said an astonished Oras after just having arrived at the Grassy Hill high above Cooktown after four hours, 41 minutes and 24 seconds of riding. With this stage win at the Crocodile Trophy, a long desired dream had come true for the 34-year-old Estonian. Nevertheless, immediately afterwards he had eyes only for the panoramic view, which Captain Cook himself must have marvelled at in 1777 upon his arrival: green rain forest, white beaches and the azure ocean.

Already in the lead bunch with Rene Haselbach and the two Belgian riders Mike Mulkens and Cristof Mariën from kilometre 15, the 2009 European marathon champion was the only one who was able to fend off the approaching chase group. He increased his slim lead of 30 seconds to five minutes towards the finish line.

"My friend Jaan Kirsipuu helped me and carried a lot of the work load," said the first-time traveller to the Southern hemisphere and surprise stage winner. Oras hadn't believed in the success of his attack until the last metres. The five-minute lead, however, emphasised the Rietumu-Delfin team rider's perfect form of the day quite clearly.

Astonishingly also, Cory Wallace was able to break away from the seven-rider strong chaser group. The Canadian rider gained a lead of 23 seconds upon the overall leader Huber on the brutal final 30 percent ascent and now hopes for more climbing challenges like it over the last two days.

In fact, Huber had trusted in his climbing abilities and hoped for another stage win, however, in the end was happy about his third place for the day. "Allan somehow got away from us. There wasn't much harmony among our racing field today, so we didn't continue trying to chase him," the Swiss rider recounted. The 25-year-old was still able to expand his buffer in the overall rankings to about five minutes, despite a moment of shock at a river crossing where he almost crashed.

No need to worry for women's, M3 leaders

In all other categories, the respective overall leaders arrived at Cooktown as stage winners. With that, the two Australians Abby McLennan and Hans Dielacher (M3) have maximised their efforts at the Crocodile Trophy so far: seven days, seven victories.

What the two - and the remaining 66 participants - benefited from: the 142km long road from Laura to Cooktown, which has been counted as the "stage from hell" until now, lost a bit of its scare due to comprehensive road works over the past year. Nonetheless the one or the other kilometre of the dreaded corrugated awaited the riders, however, in between packed dirt and fixed roads delivered a bit of relief from the relentless off-road tracks. The headwind that had dominated yesterday's stage continued blowing today, too.

Stage 8 Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 4:41:24 2 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:04:53 3 Urs Huber (Swi) 0:05:16 4 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens 0:05:40 5 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage 0:05:49 6 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:05:53 7 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 0:06:40 8 Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 0:21:22 9 Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 0:21:38 10 Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage 0:23:04 11 Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen 0:48:51 12 Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 0:49:05 13 James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail 0:49:29 14 Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 0:50:46 15 Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 1:16:17 16 Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 1:18:54

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 5:58:45 2 Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 0:50:39 3 Lesley Sutton (Aus) 0:50:45 4 Nancy Caceres (Aus) 1:11:35 5 Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 1:57:10 6 Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 2:05:34

M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 5:03:16 2 Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 3 Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 0:24:33 4 Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 0:26:12 5 Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) 0:27:44 6 Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution 0:30:44 7 Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik 0:37:33 8 Peter Clayton (Aus) 0:44:59 9 Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 0:45:54 10 Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 0:48:41 11 Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 0:49:34 12 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment 13 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum 0:54:07 14 Rutger van Herpen (Ned) 0:54:20 15 Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 0:56:33 16 Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale 0:58:56 17 Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont 1:46:18

M2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 4:50:15 2 Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:13:22 3 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 0:28:09 4 Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden 0:30:58 5 Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 0:41:15 6 Darren Withers (Aus) 0:41:51 7 Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 0:41:59 8 Julius Vincze (Aut) 0:42:18 9 Guido Vangertruyden (Bel) 0:45:47 10 Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG 1:03:24 11 Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 1:03:38 12 Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 1:08:36 13 Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) 1:16:56 14 Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 1:40:36

M3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 5:19:41 2 Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken 0:11:07 3 Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU 0:12:01 4 Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken 0:12:47 5 Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken 0:13:51 6 Leon van den Schoor (Ned) 0:35:07 7 Joachim Oberföll (Ger) 0:38:17 8 Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 0:38:46 9 Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden 1:13:33 10 Greg Parr (NZl) MIG 1:59:46 11 Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG 2:36:14

E-bike # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Udo Huber (Aut) 6:45:59 2 Klaus Sever (Aut) 0:20:17

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage 2 pts 2 Urs Huber (Swi) 5 3 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens 10 4 Cory Wallace (Can) 15 5 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 20

General classification after stage 8

Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Swi) 28:11:45 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens 0:04:51 3 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:34:47 4 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:53:38 5 Cory Wallace (Can) 1:25:10 6 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 1:58:25 7 Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 2:35:33 8 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage 2:41:54 9 Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 3:05:41 10 Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage 3:07:15 11 Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen 3:16:24 12 Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 5:14:56 13 Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 6:05:10 14 James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail 6:07:00 15 Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 8:35:49 16 Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 9:04:15

Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 36:35:17 2 Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 7:01:32 3 Nancy Caceres (Aus) 8:05:59 4 Lesley Sutton (Aus) 9:06:37 5 Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 11:28:38 6 Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 12:07:58

M1 general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 30:38:27 2 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 0:21:51 3 Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 1:59:16 4 Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik 3:02:45 5 Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution 3:35:58 6 Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 3:36:08 7 Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 5:08:35 8 Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) 5:28:20 9 Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 5:29:33 10 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment 5:45:37 11 Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 5:46:20 12 Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 5:46:37 13 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum 6:05:21 14 Rutger van Herpen (Ned) 6:32:19 15 Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale 6:52:15 16 Peter Clayton (Aus) 7:49:47 17 Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont 10:43:18

M2 general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 30:02:46 2 Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:50:13 3 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 3:16:59 4 Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden 3:32:09 5 Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 3:36:14 6 Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 4:44:03 7 Julius Vincze (Aut) 5:13:14 8 Guido Vangertruyden (Bel) 5:21:58 9 Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 5:51:09 10 Darren Withers (Aus) 6:26:41 11 Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 6:59:50 12 Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) 8:39:42 13 Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 8:46:11 14 Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG 10:39:28

M3 general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 31:09:09 2 Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU 2:06:55 3 Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken 2:45:05 4 Leon van den Schoor (Ned) 4:35:15 5 Joachim Oberföll (Ger) 5:28:28 6 Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken 6:22:10 7 Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 7:25:43 8 Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken 7:36:56 9 Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden 8:21:43 10 Greg Parr (NZl) MIG 8:38:54 11 Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG 12:37:37

E-bike general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaus Sever (Aut) 46:05:41 2 Udo Huber (Aut) 4:41:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens 90 pts 2 Urs Huber (Swi) 72 3 Cory Wallace (Can) 50 4 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage 44 4 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 44 6 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 20 6 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 20 8 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 15 9 Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 5 10 Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 4