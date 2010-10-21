Image 1 of 15 The start of stage 2 of the Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 15 Rene Haselbacher launched an early attack. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 15 Raf de Bakker (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 15 Philipp Ludescher was among the top riders of the stage. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 15 Belgian Mike Mulkens (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 6 of 15 The lead group on stage two (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 7 of 15 Kurt Alderweireldt (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 8 of 15 Jann Kirsipuu (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 9 of 15 Franz Preihs (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 10 of 15 The first three riders (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 11 of 15 A rider during stage 2 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 12 of 15 A pack of racers (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 13 of 15 Cory Wallace leads Bart Brentjens (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 14 of 15 Benson Taigh (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 15 of 15 Abby McLennan continued as the women's leader throughout stage 2 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

The Granite Gorge stage seemed to be to Bart Brentjens' liking. Like last year, the previous Olympics Winner and World Champion picked up his first Crocodile Trophy stage win on the track through the Atherton Tablelands. Also like last year, Brentjens took the stage in a sprint finish.

Austrians Rene Haselbacher and Philipp Ludescher attacked first on today's short stage from Lake Tinaroo to Granite Gorge, but on the 10km long climb onto Mount Edith, the field caught up to the elite road racers. Shortly after the lead group formed including Brentjens, yesterday's stage winner Urs Huber and Cory Wallace.

The track took racers through dense rainforest, open bush land and finally fertile banana plantations. The trio picked up a six-minute advantage over the pursuing group.

"The uphill was very tough again because of the wet and muddy terrain, but overall it was a very fast stage," said Brentjens. The Dutch rider won the final sprint, finishing the stage in 2:24:32, followed by Huber and Wallace, who crossed the finish line with three seconds each behind him.

"Today it was definitely an easier stage than yesterday. I had some trouble finding my pace, however, we worked together well, and I'm happy with my second place today," said Huber.

Cory Wallace, who is used to climbing steep ascents, was thought to have some disadvantages on today's flat last third of the stage; however, he was able to stay on the wheels of the two favourites throughout the entire day.





Aussies stick together

Abby McLennan, the Cairns-local, liked the early steep ascents followed by flats on the 71km stage through the Atherton Tablelands. The Australian secured her second stage win with a strong 28-minute lead ahead of her fellow-Aussie riders Nancy Caceres and Lauretta Howarth.

"I trained way more than in 2009. To win the Crocodile Trophy would be fantastic. But a lot can still happen," said the Rattle N Hum-athelete cautiously despite her lead in the overall classification.

Stage 2 Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens 2:24:32 2 Urs Huber (Swi) 0:00:03 3 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:00:07 4 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage 0:06:17 5 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:06:18 6 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:06:20 7 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 0:06:24 8 Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 0:06:26 9 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) 0:06:28 10 Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage 0:08:09 11 Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen 0:10:52 12 Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 0:12:58 13 Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 0:27:53 14 James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail 0:27:55 15 Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 0:31:23 16 Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 17 Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 0:54:49 18 Hamish Taylor (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 1:39:40

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 3:06:42 2 Nancy Caceres (Aus) 0:27:57 3 Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 0:33:43 4 Lesley Sutton (Aus) 0:58:49 5 Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 1:11:50 6 Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear

M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 2:39:36 2 Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 0:01:41 3 Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 0:05:26 4 Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik 0:08:55 5 Peter Clayton (Aus) 0:09:47 6 Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution 0:13:00 7 Patric Wiedmer (Swi) Boomerang Reisen 0:13:01 8 Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 0:24:37 9 Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 0:24:48 10 Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) 0:26:06 11 Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 0:26:09 12 Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 0:27:06 13 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum 14 Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont 0:32:15 15 Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 0:35:13 16 Rutger van Herpen (Ned) 0:35:15 17 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment 0:35:55 18 Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale 0:39:36 DNF David Wood AUD DNF Nathan Sandford AUD

M2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 2:32:41 2 Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:00:01 3 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 0:16:01 4 Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden 0:16:13 5 Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 0:19:45 6 Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 0:24:57 7 Darren Withers (Aus) 0:25:38 8 Julius Vincze (Aut) 0:32:17 9 Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 0:33:05 10 Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 0:34:01 11 Guido Vangertruyden (Bel) 0:38:59 12 Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) 0:43:03 13 Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 0:46:30 14 Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG 1:15:42

M3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 2:39:31 2 Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU 0:01:56 3 Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken 0:17:58 4 Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken 0:32:10 5 Joachim Oberföll (Ger) 0:32:13 6 Leon van den Schoor (Ned) 0:32:16 7 Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden 0:34:20 8 Greg Parr (NZl) MIG 0:36:13 9 Weit Heuker (Ned) BikeLife Roden 0:39:42 10 Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken 0:39:46 11 Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 0:49:54 12 Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG 1:08:52

E-bike # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Udo Huber (Aut) 4:36:21 2 Klaus Sever (Aut) 0:30:00

General classification after stage 2

Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Swi) 4:59:21 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens 0:04:29 3 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:16:45 4 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:29:02 5 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:32:02 6 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage 0:38:06 7 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) 0:43:25 8 Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen 0:46:25 9 Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 0:54:38 10 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 1:01:14 11 Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 1:03:37 12 Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 1:18:32 13 Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage 1:22:26 14 James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail 1:22:46 15 Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 1:28:32 16 Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre 1:41:57 17 Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 3:05:31 18 Hamish Taylor (Aus) Fraser and Mountain 4:24:37

Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 6:50:57 2 Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 1:27:28 3 Lesley Sutton (Aus) 1:51:09 4 Nancy Caceres (Aus) 1:53:45 5 Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 2:10:42 6 Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear 2:26:10

M1 general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 5:49:47 2 Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 0:15:14 3 Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 0:16:44 4 Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik 0:20:39 5 Peter Clayton (Aus) 0:27:17 6 Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution 0:32:48 7 Patric Wiedmer (Swi) Boomerang Reisen 0:32:51 8 Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) 1:03:00 9 Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 1:05:38 10 Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 1:07:54 11 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum 1:10:57 12 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment 1:14:05 13 Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 1:16:15 14 Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 1:17:12 15 Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers 1:17:25 16 Rutger van Herpen (Ned) 1:21:55 17 Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont 1:41:28 18 Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale 1:49:38

M2 general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 5:37:53 2 Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:00:01 3 Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden 0:38:06 4 Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 0:47:08 5 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 0:56:30 6 Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 1:03:24 7 Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum 1:13:04 8 Darren Withers (Aus) 1:16:54 9 Julius Vincze (Aut) 1:19:12 10 Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles 1:23:13 11 Guido Vangertruyden (Bel) 1:25:23 12 Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 1:40:14 13 Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) 1:47:43 14 Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG 4:00:17

M3 general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 5:47:13 2 Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU 0:03:42 3 Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken 0:38:26 4 Leon van den Schoor (Ned) 1:03:00 5 Joachim Oberföll (Ger) 1:26:35 6 Weit Heuker (Ned) BikeLife Roden 1:27:49 7 Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden 1:39:37 8 Greg Parr (NZl) MIG 1:41:30 9 Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 1:47:01 10 Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken 1:49:24 11 Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken 1:57:01 12 Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG 2:21:22