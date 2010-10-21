Trending

Sir Bart repeats last year's stage win

Huber retains overall lead

Image 1 of 15

The start of stage 2 of the Crocodile Trophy

The start of stage 2 of the Crocodile Trophy
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 2 of 15

Rene Haselbacher launched an early attack.

Rene Haselbacher launched an early attack.
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 3 of 15

Raf de Bakker

Raf de Bakker
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 4 of 15

Philipp Ludescher was among the top riders of the stage.

Philipp Ludescher was among the top riders of the stage.
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 5 of 15

Belgian Mike Mulkens

Belgian Mike Mulkens
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 6 of 15

The lead group on stage two

The lead group on stage two
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 7 of 15

Kurt Alderweireldt

Kurt Alderweireldt
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 8 of 15

Jann Kirsipuu

Jann Kirsipuu
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 9 of 15

Franz Preihs

Franz Preihs
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 10 of 15

The first three riders

The first three riders
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 11 of 15

A rider during stage 2

A rider during stage 2
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 12 of 15

A pack of racers

A pack of racers
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 13 of 15

Cory Wallace leads Bart Brentjens

Cory Wallace leads Bart Brentjens
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 14 of 15

Benson Taigh

Benson Taigh
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)
Image 15 of 15

Abby McLennan continued as the women's leader throughout stage 2

Abby McLennan continued as the women's leader throughout stage 2
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

The Granite Gorge stage seemed to be to Bart Brentjens' liking. Like last year, the previous Olympics Winner and World Champion picked up his first Crocodile Trophy stage win on the track through the Atherton Tablelands. Also like last year, Brentjens took the stage in a sprint finish.

Austrians Rene Haselbacher and Philipp Ludescher attacked first on today's short stage from Lake Tinaroo to Granite Gorge, but on the 10km long climb onto Mount Edith, the field caught up to the elite road racers. Shortly after the lead group formed including Brentjens, yesterday's stage winner Urs Huber and Cory Wallace.

The track took racers through dense rainforest, open bush land and finally fertile banana plantations. The trio picked up a six-minute advantage over the pursuing group.

"The uphill was very tough again because of the wet and muddy terrain, but overall it was a very fast stage," said Brentjens. The Dutch rider won the final sprint, finishing the stage in 2:24:32, followed by Huber and Wallace, who crossed the finish line with three seconds each behind him.

"Today it was definitely an easier stage than yesterday. I had some trouble finding my pace, however, we worked together well, and I'm happy with my second place today," said Huber.

Cory Wallace, who is used to climbing steep ascents, was thought to have some disadvantages on today's flat last third of the stage; however, he was able to stay on the wheels of the two favourites throughout the entire day.

Aussies stick together

Abby McLennan, the Cairns-local, liked the early steep ascents followed by flats on the 71km stage through the Atherton Tablelands. The Australian secured her second stage win with a strong 28-minute lead ahead of her fellow-Aussie riders Nancy Caceres and Lauretta Howarth.

"I trained way more than in 2009. To win the Crocodile Trophy would be fantastic. But a lot can still happen," said the Rattle N Hum-athelete cautiously despite her lead in the overall classification.

Stage 2 Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens2:24:32
2Urs Huber (Swi)0:00:03
3Cory Wallace (Can)0:00:07
4Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage0:06:17
5Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:06:18
6Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:06:20
7Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike0:06:24
8Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain0:06:26
9Christoph Sokoll (Aut)0:06:28
10Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage0:08:09
11Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen0:10:52
12Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre0:12:58
13Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre0:27:53
14James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail0:27:55
15Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre0:31:23
16Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain
17Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team0:54:49
18Hamish Taylor (Aus) Fraser and Mountain1:39:40

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum3:06:42
2Nancy Caceres (Aus)0:27:57
3Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear0:33:43
4Lesley Sutton (Aus)0:58:49
5Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear1:11:50
6Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear

M1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raf De Bakker (Bel)2:39:36
2Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium10:01:41
3Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers0:05:26
4Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik0:08:55
5Peter Clayton (Aus)0:09:47
6Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution0:13:00
7Patric Wiedmer (Swi) Boomerang Reisen0:13:01
8Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers0:24:37
9Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers0:24:48
10Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)0:26:06
11Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles0:26:09
12Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium10:27:06
13Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum
14Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont0:32:15
15Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles0:35:13
16Rutger van Herpen (Ned)0:35:15
17Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment0:35:55
18Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale0:39:36
DNFDavid Wood AUD
DNFNathan Sandford AUD

M2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin2:32:41
2Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:00:01
3Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)0:16:01
4Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden0:16:13
5Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium20:19:45
6Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team0:24:57
7Darren Withers (Aus)0:25:38
8Julius Vincze (Aut)0:32:17
9Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles0:33:05
10Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum0:34:01
11Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)0:38:59
12Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)0:43:03
13Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium20:46:30
14Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG1:15:42

M3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)2:39:31
2Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU0:01:56
3Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken0:17:58
4Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken0:32:10
5Joachim Oberföll (Ger)0:32:13
6Leon van den Schoor (Ned)0:32:16
7Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden0:34:20
8Greg Parr (NZl) MIG0:36:13
9Weit Heuker (Ned) BikeLife Roden0:39:42
10Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken0:39:46
11Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium10:49:54
12Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG1:08:52

E-bike
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Udo Huber (Aut)4:36:21
2Klaus Sever (Aut)0:30:00

General classification after stage 2

Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)4:59:21
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) Trek Brentjens0:04:29
3Cory Wallace (Can)0:16:45
4Mike Mulkens (Bel)0:29:02
5Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:32:02
6Philipp Ludescher (Aut) McSabutage0:38:06
7Christoph Sokoll (Aut)0:43:25
8Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen0:46:25
9Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain0:54:38
10Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike1:01:14
11Matthijs Pot (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre1:03:37
12Paul Ensink (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre1:18:32
13Réne Haselbacher (Aut) McSabutage1:22:26
14James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail1:22:46
15Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain1:28:32
16Vinne Los (Ned) Bike One Team Lapierre1:41:57
17Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team3:05:31
18Hamish Taylor (Aus) Fraser and Mountain4:24:37

Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum6:50:57
2Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear1:27:28
3Lesley Sutton (Aus)1:51:09
4Nancy Caceres (Aus)1:53:45
5Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear2:10:42
6Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear2:26:10

M1 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raf De Bakker (Bel)5:49:47
2Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium10:15:14
3Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers0:16:44
4Franz Preihs (Aut) Radsport Kotnik0:20:39
5Peter Clayton (Aus)0:27:17
6Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution0:32:48
7Patric Wiedmer (Swi) Boomerang Reisen0:32:51
8Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned)1:03:00
9Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles1:05:38
10Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers1:07:54
11Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum1:10:57
12Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment1:14:05
13Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles1:16:15
14Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium11:17:12
15Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers1:17:25
16Rutger van Herpen (Ned)1:21:55
17Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont1:41:28
18Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale1:49:38

M2 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin5:37:53
2Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:00:01
3Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden0:38:06
4Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium20:47:08
5Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel)0:56:30
6Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team1:03:24
7Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum1:13:04
8Darren Withers (Aus)1:16:54
9Julius Vincze (Aut)1:19:12
10Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles1:23:13
11Guido Vangertruyden (Bel)1:25:23
12Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium21:40:14
13Rob Wijnbergen (Ned)1:47:43
14Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG4:00:17

M3 general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hans Dielacher (Aus)5:47:13
2Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU0:03:42
3Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken0:38:26
4Leon van den Schoor (Ned)1:03:00
5Joachim Oberföll (Ger)1:26:35
6Weit Heuker (Ned) BikeLife Roden1:27:49
7Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden1:39:37
8Greg Parr (NZl) MIG1:41:30
9Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium11:47:01
10Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken1:49:24
11Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken1:57:01
12Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG2:21:22

E-Bike
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaus Sever (Aut)10:26:08
2Udo Huber (Aut)

