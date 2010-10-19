Image 1 of 18 The leaders after stage 1 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 2 of 18 Riders were knee deep in it on stage one. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 3 of 18 The stream crossing was extra deep. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 4 of 18 Klaus Sever competing in the e-bike class (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 5 of 18 Sjoerd Tilstra gets in deep. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 6 of 18 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 7 of 18 Jan Kirsipuu and Kelk Indrek (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 8 of 18 Urs Huber fancied the challenging first stage. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 9 of 18 Bart Brejntjens chasing on stage one (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 10 of 18 Bart Brentejens comes across in second. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 11 of 18 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 12 of 18 Cory Wallace chasing third place. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 14 of 18 Urs Huber, the winner on the first stage. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 15 of 18 Huber put four minutes into Brentjens (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 16 of 18 Cory Wallace and Mike Mulkens (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 17 of 18 The start of the 2010 Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy) Image 18 of 18 Heavy rains added an extra challenge for stream crossings. (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy)

It was a turbulent start of the 10-day mountain bike stage race in Australia: a mudslide caused by heavy rain forced the riders to divert from the original track. Last year's winner Urs Huber coped well with the restart and the additional kilometres and got the stage win today ahead of his strongest opponent, Bart Brentjens.

More than 75 athletes from 16 different countries, including the complete podium of last year's event, kicked off the Crocodile Trophy in Cairns today at 9.30am. Organisers were challenged by the torrential rain that fell over the past few days. Due to a mudslide, the first stage, which was scheduled to run from Cairns to the Atherton Tablelands through a rainforest, had to be diverted after 25km and restarted.

The Swiss rider Huber, Crocodile Trophy overall winner in 2009, dealt with the sudden changes on the day, completing the remaining 65km after the restart in 2:35.11 hours and won by 4:32 ahead of last year's second placed Brentjens.

"It was extremely difficult. The terrain was very slippery and muddy and was constantly slightly uphill. It always felt like getting stuck," said Huber. "I'm very glad and happy about the time gap that I was able to gain today."

After leading the race together with Brentjens prior to the restart, he was able to shake off his fiercest competitor only during the long final climb. "I didn't eat enough during the pause in racing. My brother did give me a bar and there was fruit at the depot, but towards the end I became extremely hungry and ran out of energy," said Brentjens, a Dutch rider for the Trek Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team.

Canadian Cory Wallance used the involuntary break after 15 race and 10 neutralised kilomentres for a power nap – and was successful with this tactic: third place for the 26-year-old Canadian, who was still feeling the effects of racing the 24-hour Solo World Championships in Canberra nine days ago.

Australians finishing strong

The fastest woman of the day was Australian Abby McLennan. "It seems so much longer and harder than last year’s race", said McClennan. "The climbs never seemed to end. It was just up up up."

This year, Abby McClennan and husband Scott have teamed up with local "cop" Brendan Skerke to race the Croc as Team Rattle N Hum. Skerke had a tough stage, but had expected it.

"I knew this stage would be my Achilles heel of the race, but I’m learning from it and am looking forward to the next nine days."

The second fastest woman was Cairns-local Lesley Sutton. This year, the first-ever all female team is challenging the race. It's called Team She Spoke Cycle Wear and includes Sharman Parr, Lauretta Howarth and Maree Roberts.

The fastest Australian male rider to cross the finish line today was Hans Dielacher from the Gold Coast, ahead of Roger Cull from Sydney. Both were happy about the day's cloud cover and moderate temperatures out on the track.

The fastest team was Rietmu-Delfin from Estonia with places five through seven for Allan Oras, Indrek Kelk and Jaan Kirsipuu, who was thrilled about riding through the beautiful scenery of the rainforest. The latter secured a stage win in the master category 2 (M2). Raf De Bakker crossed the finish line overall in 11th place and as the fastest Master Category 1 (M1).

Austrians face tough luck

Philipp Ludescher (Team Mc Sabotage) was the fastest Austrian. The elite road rider arrived at Lake Tinaroo in eighth place half an hour behind the stage winner. Despite two chain failures, the rider from Vorarlberg was enthusiastic about his first ever mountain bike race. "I took the detour and the restart on the chin. That's part of the adventure of a Croc Trophy. And I'm a pro in fixing chains now. Without the malfunctions I would have been fifth. I'll be able to build on that tomorrow."

Team rider Rene Haselbacher was also persecuted by mechanical failures and lost more than an hour. "Apparently that's part of mountain biking," the rider from Burgenland said calmly while giving the impression that he was enjoying the impressive scenery of Northern Queensland.

Another elite road racer, Christoph Sokoll, was riddled with mechanical troubles, "About 25km before the finish, a screw on my pedal broke and I didn't have any foothold on the steep downhill sections," said the Volksbank Corratec pro. "The 'Oesterreich-Rundfahrt' (race around the borders of Austria) is like a kids' party compared to this," he said, summing up the day's ride.

The stage finish at Lake Tinaroo, however, made up for all the trouble and strains. It's called the jewel in the crown of the Atherton Tablelands for a reason: the lake and its surroundings are home to more than 300 bird species, including rainbow lorikeets, kingfishers and kookabarras. And the good old Croc-Tradition is to sleep in tents which lets those animals get up close.

Full Stage 1 Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Swi) 2:35:11 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) 0:04:32 3 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:16:25 4 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:22:20 5 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9 0:25:22 6 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) 0:31:27 7 Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen 0:35:11 8 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) 0:36:35 9 Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6 0:47:50 10 Paul Ensink (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1 0:50:17 11 Matthijs Pot (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1 12 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 0:54:28 13 James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail 0:54:29 14 Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6 0:56:47 15 Vinne Los (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1 1:10:12 16 Réne Haselbacher (Aut) 1:13:55 17 Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 2:10:20 18 Hamish Taylor (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6 2:44:35

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10 3:44:15 2 Lesley Sutton (Aus) 0:52:20 3 Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2 0:53:45 4 Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2 0:58:52 5 Nancy Caceres (Aus) 1:25:48 6 Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2 1:34:20

M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 3:10:11 2 Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8 0:11:18 3 Franz Preihs (Aut) RADSPORT KOTNIK 0:11:44 4 Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5 0:13:33 5 Peter Clayton (Aus) 0:17:30 6 Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution 0:19:48 7 Patric Wiedmer (Swi) Boomerang Reisen 0:19:50 8 Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) 0:36:54 9 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment 0:38:10 10 Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4 0:39:29 11 Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4 0:41:02 12 Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8 0:43:06 13 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10 0:43:51 14 Rutger van Herpen (Ned) 0:46:40 15 Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5 0:50:06 16 Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8 0:52:48 17 Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont 1:09:13 18 Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale 1:10:02 19 David Wood AUD 1:28:06 20 Nathan Sandford AUD

M2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9 3:05:12 2 Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9 3 Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 10 0:21:53 4 Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 0:27:23 5 Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 0:38:27 6 Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10 0:39:03 7 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 0:40:29 8 Guido Vangertruyden (Bel) 0:46:24 9 Julius Vincze (Aut) 0:46:55 10 Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4 0:50:08 11 Darren Withers (Aus) 0:51:16 12 Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 0:53:44 13 Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) 1:04:40 14 Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG Team 3 2:44:35

M3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 3:07:42 2 Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU 0:01:46 3 Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7 0:20:28 4 Leon van den Schoor (Ned) 0:30:44 5 Weit Heuker (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 10 0:48:07 6 Joachim Oberföll (Ger) 0:54:22 7 Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5 0:57:07 8 Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden 1:05:17 9 Greg Parr (NZl) MIG Team 3 10 Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG Team 3 1:12:30 11 Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7 1:17:14 12 Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7 1:17:15

E-Bike # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaus Sever (Aut) 5:19:47 2 Udo Huber (Aut) 0:30:00

General classification after stage 1

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Swi) 2:35:11 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) 0:04:32 3 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:16:25 4 Mike Mulkens (Bel) 0:22:20 5 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9 0:25:22 6 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) 0:31:27 7 Peter Van Mill (Ned) Jef Abels Bikes Gulpen 0:35:11 8 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) 0:36:35 9 Taigh Banson (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6 0:47:50 10 Paul Ensink (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1 0:50:17 11 Matthijs Pot (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1 12 Christoph Tschellnig (Aut) morethanbike 0:54:28 13 James Lamb (Aus) SVC Imports / Rocky Trail 0:54:29 14 Marc Locherer (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6 0:56:47 15 Vinne Los (Ned) BIKE ONE TEAM LAPIERRE Team 1 1:10:12 16 Réne Haselbacher (Aut) 1:13:55 17 Bart Verberckmoes (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 2:10:20 18 Hamish Taylor (Aus) Fraser and Mountain Team 6 2:44:35

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10 3:44:15 2 Lesley Sutton (Aus) 0:52:20 3 Lauretta Howarth (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2 0:53:45 4 Maree Roberts (Aus) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2 0:58:52 5 Nancy Caceres (Aus) 1:25:48 6 Sharman Parr (NZl) SheSpoke Cycle Wear Team 2 1:34:20

M1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 3:10:11 2 Roli Zehnder (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8 0:11:18 3 Franz Preihs (Aut) RADSPORT KOTNIK 0:11:44 4 Christof Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5 0:13:33 5 Peter Clayton (Aus) 0:17:30 6 Matthias Schwarze (Ger) The Fitzroy Revolution 0:19:48 7 Patric Wiedmer (Swi) Boomerang Reisen 0:19:50 8 Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) 0:36:54 9 Martin Wisata (Aut) Rocky Trail Entertainment 0:38:10 10 Mark van Harmelen (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4 0:39:29 11 Bert Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4 0:41:02 12 Michel Haenggi (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8 0:43:06 13 Brendon Skerke (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10 0:43:51 14 Rutger van Herpen (Ned) 0:46:40 15 Sven Mariën (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5 0:50:06 16 Rolf Stebler (Swi) Swiss Bike Brothers Team 8 0:52:48 17 Struan Lamont (Aus) Struan Lamont 1:09:13 18 Cas Brentjens (Ned) Cannasia - Cannondale 1:10:02 19 David Wood AUD 1:28:06 20 Nathan Sandford AUD

M2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9 3:05:12 2 Indrek Kelk (Est) Rietumu-Delfin Team 9 3 Johan Wekeman (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 10 0:21:53 4 Hans Mertens (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 0:27:23 5 Lieven Van Poeck (Bel) RESIBIKE Cycling Team 0:38:27 6 Scott McLennan (Aus) Rattle N Hum Team 10 0:39:03 7 Kurt Alderweireldt (Bel) 0:40:29 8 Guido Vangertruyden (Bel) 0:46:24 9 Julius Vincze (Aut) 0:46:55 10 Luuk Belga (Ned) Belga Fietsen Crocodiles Team 4 0:50:08 11 Darren Withers (Aus) 0:51:16 12 Marc Withofs (Bel) Crocteam Belgium2 0:53:44 13 Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) 1:04:40 14 Michael Foreman (Aus) MIG Team 3 2:44:35

M3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 3:07:42 2 Roger Cull (Aus) Team Yeti-GU 0:01:46 3 Hans Post (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7 0:20:28 4 Leon van den Schoor (Ned) 0:30:44 5 Weit Heuker (Ned) BikeLife Roden Team 10 0:48:07 6 Joachim Oberföll (Ger) 0:54:22 7 Rudi Stroobants (Bel) Crocteam Belgium1 Team 5 0:57:07 8 Harry Beutetrading (Ned) BikeLife Roden 1:05:17 9 Greg Parr (NZl) MIG Team 3 10 Ivan Whittle (Aus) MIG Team 3 1:12:30 11 Sjaak Etten (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7 1:17:14 12 Hein Lansbergen (Ned) Dutch Chicken Team 7 1:17:15