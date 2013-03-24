Froome climbs to stage, overall Criterium International victory
Porte takes second overall
Chris Froome’s stunning solo attack on a fog-shrouded Col d’Ospedale saw him leapfrog team-mate and yellow jersey Richie Porte to win the Criterium International in Corsica.
With 5km to go, Froome, who was sooned joined by Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) opened up a gap on the main group of 20 riders to chase the recently escaped Johann Tschopp (IAM).
Glancing over his shoulder to check if Porte had matched his effort, Froome continued to power away and upon catching Tschopp didn’t waste any time in leaving him behind.
The time gap between the Sky man and the rest was only heading one way and into the final flat 1km he’d already sewn up victory.
While Porte didn’t have the legs to respond to Froome’s blistering move, he bided his time before producing his own attack with 2km left, finishing 15 seconds behind Froome for a Sky one-two on both the stage and GC.
With Porte in yellow, Froome’s attack bore echoes of his attack on Bradley Wiggins on the La Toussuire stage at last year's Tour de France but any questions about what had gone on here were extinguished as the two embraced after the finish.
“It wasn’t my intention to attack so early on in the climb but Richie sat off a little bit and gave me a gap and no one chased,” Froome said at the finish.
“So I pushed on a bit knowing that he could stay protected behind other wheels, which allowed him to attack in the final couple of kilometres himself. So we couldn’t have asked for better”
Porte agreed, saying the tactic at the start was if he had good legs Froome would work for him and vice versa.
“Once he attacked a gap opened and no-one closed it and that was it. He disappeared into the sunset, or should that be fog?
Bauke Mollema (Blanco) was the next man back, with Peraud and Tejay van Garderen completing the top five.
Cooler temperatures, a strong northerly wind and a promise of rain were on the mind of the riders as they started the third and final stage.
176km were on the menu, following a clockwise loop of the southern tip of Corsica that came full circle into Porto-Vecchio. From there, the race would head north for a further 17km where the race would be decided by a showdown on the Col de l’Ospedale.
As he is wont to do, five-time winner Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) had a little dig as early as 13km but was soon reined in.
A real break got away at 20km. Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) accelerated and was followed by Jeremy Roy (FDJ), Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis), Paul Poix (Sojasun), Yann Huguet (Argos-Shimano) and Jose Goncalves (Le Pomme Marseille). Laurent Didier soon joined and 45km had built a 4:30 advantage.
They never got any further ahead and with Sky typically controlling things on the front of the peloton, the gap was under a minute after the Cote de Viggianello climb.
The breakaway got company soon after with five more riders making the move, including Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) join
At the summit of Col de Sainte-Lucie-de-Tallano, riders including Schleck were dropped and the break, with a 50 second advantage, was down to just three (Mathias Frank, BMC, Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Voeckler.
Sky upped the pace on the climb of Col de Bacinu with Porte the last in the train. Heading back into Porto-Vecchio the break were still away but with the race heading back out and north up the 14.1km Ospedale, it was never likely to stay away.
That it didn’t, not with Vasil Kiryienka putting an extraordinary effort in on the front for Sky. His face was contorted by pain when he finally eased off but by then the damage had already been done with defending champion Cadel Evans long gone and the leading group feeling the strain.
From there the result rarely looked in doubt. Froome called the weekend a “worthwhile exercise for the team” heading into the key spring stretch and if his rivals didn’t know it already, he’s certainly going to take some beating wherever he races this year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:43:38
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:30
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:53
|7
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:57
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:08
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:32
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:49
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:14
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:46
|17
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:50
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:15
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:22
|20
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:07
|21
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:27
|22
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|23
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:59
|24
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:07
|25
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:45
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:06
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:06:23
|28
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:34
|29
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|32
|John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia
|0:06:43
|33
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:08
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:33
|35
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
|38
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|40
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:07
|43
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:11
|44
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:12:08
|45
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:12
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:30
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|48
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:06
|49
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:56
|50
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|52
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:17:08
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:18:28
|55
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:19:11
|56
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:57
|57
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|59
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:22:20
|OTL
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|OTL
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|OTL
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|OTL
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|OTL
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|OTL
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|OTL
|José Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|OTL
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|OTL
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|OTL
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|OTL
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Rémy Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|DNF
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Paul Poux (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNS
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|pts
|2
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|pts
|2
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|3
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|7
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|3
|José Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|3
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|José Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|3
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:44:23
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:08
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:30
|5
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:42
|6
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:05:38
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:49
|8
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia
|0:05:58
|10
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:23
|11
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
|0:08:48
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:26
|15
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:11:23
|16
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:16:23
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:21:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|14:13:54
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:04
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:26
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:05
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:55
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:58
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:53
|8
|Sojasun
|0:15:07
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:17:09
|10
|FDJ
|0:20:53
|11
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:26
|12
|Colombia
|0:27:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6:55:23
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:32
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:08
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|8
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:37
|9
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:43
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:06
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:02:21
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:33
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:43
|16
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:30
|18
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:31
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:51
|20
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:35
|21
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:58
|22
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:28
|23
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:05:40
|24
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:40
|26
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:54
|27
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:56
|28
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:04
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:09
|30
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:07:12
|31
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:07:23
|32
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:07
|33
|John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia
|0:08:35
|34
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|35
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:56
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:02
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:04
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:12
|39
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:15
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:20
|41
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:35
|42
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:16
|43
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:06
|44
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:12:50
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:09
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:20
|47
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:26
|48
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:36
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:26
|50
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:28
|51
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:49
|52
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:18:04
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:26
|54
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:18:59
|55
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:20:16
|56
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:22:48
|57
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:49
|58
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:14
|59
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:17
|60
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:23:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|27
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|8
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|10
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|6
|11
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|13
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|16
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|17
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|18
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|2
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|22
|pts
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|12
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|4
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|6
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6:56:17
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:14
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:36
|5
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:46
|6
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:10
|7
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:06:18
|8
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:06:29
|9
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:13
|10
|John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia
|0:07:41
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:02
|13
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:21
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:12
|15
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:11:56
|16
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia
|0:17:10
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:21:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|20:50:32
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:21
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:04
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:59
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:08:27
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:42
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:12
|8
|Sojasun
|0:15:25
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:18:00
|10
|FDJ
|0:20:59
|11
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:28
|12
|Colombia
|0:28:38
