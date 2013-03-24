Image 1 of 9 Chris Froome (Sky) took home the final maillot jaune in Criterium International (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 9 Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved into the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 9 Jérémy Roy (FDJ) took home the mountains classification jersey (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 9 AG2R was the best team (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 9 Richie Porte (Sky) got the green jersey as a consolation prize (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 9 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) had to settle for third overall and best young rider (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 9 Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 9 Chris Froome (Sky) climbed away for the stage and overall win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 9 Chris Froome (Sky) solos to the win in Criterium International (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Chris Froome’s stunning solo attack on a fog-shrouded Col d’Ospedale saw him leapfrog team-mate and yellow jersey Richie Porte to win the Criterium International in Corsica.

With 5km to go, Froome, who was sooned joined by Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) opened up a gap on the main group of 20 riders to chase the recently escaped Johann Tschopp (IAM).

Glancing over his shoulder to check if Porte had matched his effort, Froome continued to power away and upon catching Tschopp didn’t waste any time in leaving him behind.

The time gap between the Sky man and the rest was only heading one way and into the final flat 1km he’d already sewn up victory.

While Porte didn’t have the legs to respond to Froome’s blistering move, he bided his time before producing his own attack with 2km left, finishing 15 seconds behind Froome for a Sky one-two on both the stage and GC.

With Porte in yellow, Froome’s attack bore echoes of his attack on Bradley Wiggins on the La Toussuire stage at last year's Tour de France but any questions about what had gone on here were extinguished as the two embraced after the finish.

“It wasn’t my intention to attack so early on in the climb but Richie sat off a little bit and gave me a gap and no one chased,” Froome said at the finish.

“So I pushed on a bit knowing that he could stay protected behind other wheels, which allowed him to attack in the final couple of kilometres himself. So we couldn’t have asked for better”

Porte agreed, saying the tactic at the start was if he had good legs Froome would work for him and vice versa.

“Once he attacked a gap opened and no-one closed it and that was it. He disappeared into the sunset, or should that be fog?

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) was the next man back, with Peraud and Tejay van Garderen completing the top five.

Cooler temperatures, a strong northerly wind and a promise of rain were on the mind of the riders as they started the third and final stage.

176km were on the menu, following a clockwise loop of the southern tip of Corsica that came full circle into Porto-Vecchio. From there, the race would head north for a further 17km where the race would be decided by a showdown on the Col de l’Ospedale.

As he is wont to do, five-time winner Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) had a little dig as early as 13km but was soon reined in.

A real break got away at 20km. Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) accelerated and was followed by Jeremy Roy (FDJ), Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis), Paul Poix (Sojasun), Yann Huguet (Argos-Shimano) and Jose Goncalves (Le Pomme Marseille). Laurent Didier soon joined and 45km had built a 4:30 advantage.

They never got any further ahead and with Sky typically controlling things on the front of the peloton, the gap was under a minute after the Cote de Viggianello climb.

The breakaway got company soon after with five more riders making the move, including Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) join

At the summit of Col de Sainte-Lucie-de-Tallano, riders including Schleck were dropped and the break, with a 50 second advantage, was down to just three (Mathias Frank, BMC, Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Voeckler.

Sky upped the pace on the climb of Col de Bacinu with Porte the last in the train. Heading back into Porto-Vecchio the break were still away but with the race heading back out and north up the 14.1km Ospedale, it was never likely to stay away.

That it didn’t, not with Vasil Kiryienka putting an extraordinary effort in on the front for Sky. His face was contorted by pain when he finally eased off but by then the damage had already been done with defending champion Cadel Evans long gone and the leading group feeling the strain.

From there the result rarely looked in doubt. Froome called the weekend a “worthwhile exercise for the team” heading into the key spring stretch and if his rivals didn’t know it already, he’s certainly going to take some beating wherever he races this year.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:43:38 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:30 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:53 7 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:57 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:08 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:32 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:49 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:14 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:46 17 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:50 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:15 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:22 20 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:07 21 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:04:27 22 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 23 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:59 24 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:07 25 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:45 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:06 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:06:23 28 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:06:34 29 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 30 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 32 John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia 0:06:43 33 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:08 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:09:33 35 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 37 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 39 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 40 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:07 43 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:11 44 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:12:08 45 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:13:12 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:30 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 48 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:14:06 49 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:56 50 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:17:08 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 54 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:18:28 55 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:19:11 56 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:57 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 59 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:22:20 OTL Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement OTL Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano OTL Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia OTL Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia OTL Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia OTL Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard OTL José Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille OTL Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits OTL Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team OTL Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard OTL Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement OTL Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits OTL Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits OTL Rémy Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling DNF Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling DNF Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNF Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ DNF Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling DNF Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ DNF Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement DNF Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement DNF Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia DNF Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun DNF Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement DNF Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp DNF Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling DNF Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling DNF Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar DNF Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Paul Poux (Fra) Sojasun DNF Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp DNF Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNF Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNF Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp DNF Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp DNS Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1 - Monicia D'Aullene # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 pts 2 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1

Sprint 2 - Sartene # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 pts 2 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 3 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1

Sprint 3 - Porto-Vecchio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 7 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 3 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Côte de Roccapina # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 pts 2 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 3 José Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 2

Côte d'Orasi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 pts 2 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 3 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 2

Côte de Viggianello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 pts 2 José Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 4 3 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 2

Col de Sainte-Lucie-de-Tallano # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 6 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Col de Bacinu # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 6 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2

Col de l'Ospedale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:44:23 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:08 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:30 5 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:03:42 6 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:05:38 7 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:49 8 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 9 John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia 0:05:58 10 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:23 11 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun 0:08:48 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:26 15 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:11:23 16 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:16:23 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:21:12

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ag2R La Mondiale 14:13:54 2 Sky Procycling 0:04:04 3 RadioShack Leopard 0:05:26 4 BMC Racing Team 0:07:05 5 IAM Cycling 0:07:55 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:58 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:53 8 Sojasun 0:15:07 9 Team Europcar 0:17:09 10 FDJ 0:20:53 11 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:24:26 12 Colombia 0:27:14

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6:55:23 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:08 7 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 8 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:37 9 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:43 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:05 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:06 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:02:21 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:33 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:43 16 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:30 18 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:31 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:51 20 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:35 21 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:58 22 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:28 23 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:05:40 24 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:40 26 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:54 27 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:06:56 28 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:04 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:09 30 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:07:12 31 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:07:23 32 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:07 33 John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia 0:08:35 34 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:55 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:56 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:10:02 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:04 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:12 39 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:15 40 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:20 41 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:35 42 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:16 43 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:06 44 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:12:50 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:14:09 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:20 47 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:14:26 48 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:14:36 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:26 50 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:15:28 51 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:49 52 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:18:04 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:18:26 54 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:18:59 55 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:20:16 56 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:22:48 57 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:49 58 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:14 59 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:17 60 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:23:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 27 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 13 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 7 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 8 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 8 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 7 10 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 6 11 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 5 13 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 16 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 3 17 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 18 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun 3 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 2 21 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 22 pts 2 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 12 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 4 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 6 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6:56:17 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:14 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:36 5 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:04:46 6 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:10 7 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:06:18 8 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:06:29 9 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:13 10 John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia 0:07:41 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:01 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:02 13 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:21 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:12 15 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:11:56 16 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia 0:17:10 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:21:54