Froome climbs to stage, overall Criterium International victory

,

Porte takes second overall

Image 1 of 9

Chris Froome (Sky) took home the final maillot jaune in Criterium International

Chris Froome (Sky) took home the final maillot jaune in Criterium International
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 9

Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved into the race lead

Chris Froome (Team Sky) moved into the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 9

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) took home the mountains classification jersey

Jérémy Roy (FDJ) took home the mountains classification jersey
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 9

AG2R was the best team

AG2R was the best team
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 9

Richie Porte (Sky) got the green jersey as a consolation prize

Richie Porte (Sky) got the green jersey as a consolation prize
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 9

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) had to settle for third overall and best young rider

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) had to settle for third overall and best young rider
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 9

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his stage win

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 9

Chris Froome (Sky) climbed away for the stage and overall win

Chris Froome (Sky) climbed away for the stage and overall win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 9 of 9

Chris Froome (Sky) solos to the win in Criterium International

Chris Froome (Sky) solos to the win in Criterium International
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Chris Froome’s stunning solo attack on a fog-shrouded Col d’Ospedale saw him leapfrog team-mate and yellow jersey Richie Porte to win the Criterium International in Corsica.

With 5km to go, Froome, who was sooned joined by Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) opened up a gap on the main group of 20 riders to chase the recently escaped Johann Tschopp (IAM).

Glancing over his shoulder to check if Porte had matched his effort, Froome continued to power away and upon catching Tschopp didn’t waste any time in leaving him behind.

The time gap between the Sky man and the rest was only heading one way and into the final flat 1km he’d already sewn up victory.

While Porte didn’t have the legs to respond to Froome’s blistering move, he bided his time before producing his own attack with 2km left, finishing 15 seconds behind Froome for a Sky one-two on both the stage and GC.

With Porte in yellow, Froome’s attack bore echoes of his attack on Bradley Wiggins on the La Toussuire stage at last year's Tour de France but any questions about what had gone on here were extinguished as the two embraced after the finish.

“It wasn’t my intention to attack so early on in the climb but Richie sat off a little bit and gave me a gap and no one chased,” Froome said at the finish.

“So I pushed on a bit knowing that he could stay protected behind other wheels, which allowed him to attack in the final couple of kilometres himself. So we couldn’t have asked for better”

Porte agreed, saying the tactic at the start was if he had good legs Froome would work for him and vice versa.

“Once he attacked a gap opened and no-one closed it and that was it. He disappeared into the sunset, or should that be fog?

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) was the next man back, with Peraud and Tejay van Garderen completing the top five.

Cooler temperatures, a strong northerly wind and a promise of rain were on the mind of the riders as they started the third and final stage.

176km were on the menu, following a clockwise loop of the southern tip of Corsica that came full circle into Porto-Vecchio. From there, the race would head north for a further 17km where the race would be decided by a showdown on the Col de l’Ospedale.

As he is wont to do, five-time winner Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) had a little dig as early as 13km but was soon reined in.

A real break got away at 20km. Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) accelerated and was followed by Jeremy Roy (FDJ), Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis), Paul Poix (Sojasun), Yann Huguet (Argos-Shimano) and Jose Goncalves (Le Pomme Marseille). Laurent Didier soon joined and 45km had built a 4:30 advantage.

They never got any further ahead and with Sky typically controlling things on the front of the peloton, the gap was under a minute after the Cote de Viggianello climb.

The breakaway got company soon after with five more riders making the move, including Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) join

At the summit of Col de Sainte-Lucie-de-Tallano, riders including Schleck were dropped and the break, with a 50 second advantage, was down to just three (Mathias Frank, BMC, Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Voeckler.

Sky upped the pace on the climb of Col de Bacinu with Porte the last in the train. Heading back into Porto-Vecchio the break were still away but with the race heading back out and north up the 14.1km Ospedale, it was never likely to stay away.

That it didn’t, not with Vasil Kiryienka putting an extraordinary effort in on the front for Sky. His face was contorted by pain when he finally eased off but by then the damage had already been done with defending champion Cadel Evans long gone and the leading group feeling the strain.

From there the result rarely looked in doubt. Froome called the weekend a “worthwhile exercise for the team” heading into the key spring stretch and if his rivals didn’t know it already, he’s certainly going to take some beating wherever he races this year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4:43:38
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:30
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:53
7Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:57
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:01:08
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:32
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:01:49
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:14
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:46
17Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:50
18Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:03:15
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:22
20Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:04:07
21Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:04:27
22Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
23Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:59
24Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:07
25Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:45
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:06
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:06:23
28Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:06:34
29Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
30Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
32John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia0:06:43
33Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:08
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:09:33
35Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
37Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
39Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
40Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
41Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:07
43Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:11
44Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:12:08
45Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:13:12
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:30
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
48Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:14:06
49Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:56
50Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
51Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
52Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:17:08
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
54Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:18:28
55Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:19:11
56Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:21:57
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
58Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
59Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:22:20
OTLFlorian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
OTLJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
OTLMarco Corti (Ita) Colombia
OTLJeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
OTLDalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
OTLJens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
OTLJosé Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
OTLEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLSebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
OTLLaurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
OTLEduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
OTLRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLCyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLRémy Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFAlexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
DNFPatrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFYoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFJonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJi Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
DNFJuan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFPierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFGeoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFMatthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJulio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
DNFWarren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFSteele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFPaul Poux (Fra) Sojasun
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFRohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNSFabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1 - Monicia D'Aullene
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3pts
2Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1

Sprint 2 - Sartene
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3pts
2Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
3Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1

Sprint 3 - Porto-Vecchio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ2
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling12
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp6
7Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling5
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ3
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Côte de Roccapina
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6pts
2Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4
3José Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille2

Côte d'Orasi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6pts
2Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4
3Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement2

Côte de Viggianello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6pts
2José Goncalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille4
3Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement2

Col de Sainte-Lucie-de-Tallano
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ6pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2

Col de Bacinu
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ6pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2

Col de l'Ospedale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4:44:23
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:08
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
4Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:02:30
5Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:03:42
6Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:05:38
7Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:05:49
8Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
9John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia0:05:58
10Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:23
11Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun0:08:48
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:26
15Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:11:23
16Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:16:23
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:21:12

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale14:13:54
2Sky Procycling0:04:04
3RadioShack Leopard0:05:26
4BMC Racing Team0:07:05
5IAM Cycling0:07:55
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:58
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:53
8Sojasun0:15:07
9Team Europcar0:17:09
10FDJ0:20:53
11Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:24:26
12Colombia0:27:14

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6:55:23
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:32
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:08
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
8Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:01:37
9Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:43
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:02:06
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:02:21
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:33
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:43
16Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
17Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:03:30
18Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:31
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:51
20Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:04:35
21Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:04:58
22Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:28
23Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:05:40
24Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:40
26Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:54
27Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:06:56
28Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:07:04
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:09
30Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:07:12
31Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:07:23
32Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:07
33John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia0:08:35
34Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:55
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:56
36Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:10:02
37Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:10:04
38Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:12
39Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun0:10:15
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:10:20
41Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:35
42Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:16
43Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:06
44Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:12:50
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:14:09
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:20
47Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:14:26
48Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:14:36
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:15:26
50Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:28
51Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:49
52Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:18:04
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:18:26
54Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:18:59
55Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:20:16
56Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:22:48
57Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:22:49
58Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:14
59Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:17
60Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:23:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling27pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling23
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team17
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp13
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
7Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
8Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement8
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano7
10Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun6
11Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling5
12Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard5
13John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
16Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ3
17Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
18Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun3
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ2
21Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
22Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ22pts
2Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ12
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
4Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement6
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6:56:17
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:14
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
4Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:02:36
5Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:04:46
6Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:06:10
7Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:06:18
8Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:29
9Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:13
10John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado Col) Colombia0:07:41
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:02
13Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun0:09:21
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:12
15Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:11:56
16Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia0:17:10
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:21:54

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale20:50:32
2Sky Procycling0:03:21
3RadioShack Leopard0:05:04
4BMC Racing Team0:06:59
5IAM Cycling0:08:27
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:42
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:12
8Sojasun0:15:25
9Team Europcar0:18:00
10FDJ0:20:59
11Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:24:28
12Colombia0:28:38

 

