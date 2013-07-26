Froome wins Sint-Niklaas crit
Rodriguez and Kittel round out top three
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome
|1:50:15
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez
|3
|Marcel Kittel
|0:00:08
|4
|Gert Steegmans
|5
|Iljo Keisse
|6
|Klaas Vantornout
|7
|Stijn Steels
|8
|Frederik Willems
|9
|David Boucher
|10
|Guy Smet
|11
|Roy Jans
|0:00:12
|12
|Tim Mertens
|13
|Björn De Decker
|14
|Jasper De Buyst
|15
|Angelo De Clercq
|16
|Tim De Troyer
|17
|Tim Vercauteren
|18
|Steven Doms
|19
|Matthias Onghena
|20
|Kevin Fouquet
|21
|Matthias Vanden Heede
|22
|Rob Peeters
|23
|Stijn Gide
|24
|Kenny Goossens
|25
|Jim Aernouts
|26
|Joeri Adams
|27
|Kevin Peeters
|28
|Matthias Ongena
|29
|Floris Smeyers
|30
|Saimen De Laeter
|31
|Kevin Claeys
|32
|Kjetil Mertens
|33
|Niels Vandyck
