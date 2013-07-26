Trending

Froome wins Sint-Niklaas crit

Rodriguez and Kittel round out top three

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome1:50:15
2Joaquin Rodriguez
3Marcel Kittel0:00:08
4Gert Steegmans
5Iljo Keisse
6Klaas Vantornout
7Stijn Steels
8Frederik Willems
9David Boucher
10Guy Smet
11Roy Jans0:00:12
12Tim Mertens
13Björn De Decker
14Jasper De Buyst
15Angelo De Clercq
16Tim De Troyer
17Tim Vercauteren
18Steven Doms
19Matthias Onghena
20Kevin Fouquet
21Matthias Vanden Heede
22Rob Peeters
23Stijn Gide
24Kenny Goossens
25Jim Aernouts
26Joeri Adams
27Kevin Peeters
28Matthias Ongena
29Floris Smeyers
30Saimen De Laeter
31Kevin Claeys
32Kjetil Mertens
33Niels Vandyck

