One day after winning the Criterium De Nacht Van Peer, Tour de France revelation Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) claimed another post-Tour criterium in Herentals, Belgium.

In front of a partisan crowd, Bakelants outsprinted world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) from a two-man break to claim victory. German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) finished third at six seconds ahead of Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).