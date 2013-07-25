Bakelants wins Herentals criterium
Gilbert, Greipel complete podium at post-Tour event
One day after winning the Criterium De Nacht Van Peer, Tour de France revelation Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) claimed another post-Tour criterium in Herentals, Belgium.
In front of a partisan crowd, Bakelants outsprinted world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) from a two-man break to claim victory. German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) finished third at six seconds ahead of Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
