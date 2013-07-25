Trending

Bakelants wins Herentals criterium

Gilbert, Greipel complete podium at post-Tour event

2013 Herentals criterium podium (L-R): Philippe Gilbert, Jan Bakelants and Andre Greipel

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) chats with German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the start line

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Tom Veelsers (Argos-Shimano) signs autographs for some young fans

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in action in Herentals

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Jan Baekelants (RadioShack Leopard) waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Australia's Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Richie Porte (Sky) at the Herentals criterium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Richie Porte (Sky) at the post-Tour criterium in Herentals

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) chats with Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Tour de France stage winner Andre Greipel with the VIP treatment

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in action during the Herentals post-Tour criterium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
'Cross star Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) at the post-Tour Herentals criterium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) would finish second in Herentals

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) leads Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Tour de France stage winner and maillot jaune wearer Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) at the post-Tour Herentals criterium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The Herentals criterium is about to get underway...

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Philippe Gilbert, Andre Greipel and Bart Wellens chat on the start line in Herentals

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard), David Boucher (FDJ) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) await the start in Herentals

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

One day after winning the Criterium De Nacht Van Peer, Tour de France revelation Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) claimed another post-Tour criterium in Herentals, Belgium.

In front of a partisan crowd, Bakelants outsprinted world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) from a two-man break to claim victory. German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) finished third at six seconds ahead of Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Brief Results
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

