Critérium de Dauphiné Stage 3 Live - chance for GC action on final climb

Refresh

Riders are currently moving through the neutralised section, it's 4.3 kilometres long. Kick-off in just a few minutes.

Today's stage 3 is another hilly affair, this time featuring nearly 3,000 metres of vertical climb. It's the most the Dauphiné riders have had to face so far in this race, though, nothing compared to the Alpine challenges they'll be tackling from Friday onwards.

Here's a quick glance at the results as they stood after Monday's stage 2, courtesy of our colleagues at FirstCycling

One non-starter today so far: Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), the 2024 Giro d'Italia's Best Young Rider and fifth overall. As of Tuesday evening, Tiberi was lying nearly 15 minutes down on GC in 135th. The team are citing fatigue. 📣 Antonio Tiberi won’t start stage 3 @dauphine After achieving his primary objectives of securing the white jersey and finishing in the top five in his home Grand Tour, the Giro, he aimed to build on his performance with a strong showing at the #Dauphiné [1/2] pic.twitter.com/AJCMwlZA0YJune 4, 2024