Live coverage

Critérium de Dauphiné Stage 3 Live - chance for GC action on final climb

By
last updated

181. 7km hilly trek between Celles-sur-Durolle - Les Estables could see overall favourites test their legs before time trial

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 3

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné route - stage 3 (Image credit: ASO)

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné - the complete guide

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné - race route

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné – Analysing the contenders

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 - Magnus Cort beats Primož Roglič in misty hilltop sprint

Refresh

Riders are currently moving through the neutralised section, it's 4.3 kilometres long. Kick-off in just a few minutes.

Today's stage 3 is another hilly affair, this time featuring nearly 3,000 metres of vertical climb. It's the most the Dauphiné riders have had to face so far in this race, though, nothing compared to the Alpine challenges they'll be tackling from Friday onwards.

Here's a quick glance at the results as they stood after Monday's stage 2, courtesy of our colleagues at FirstCycling

One non-starter today so far: Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), the 2024 Giro d'Italia's Best Young Rider and fifth overall.  As of Tuesday evening, Tiberi was lying nearly 15 minutes down on GC in 135th. The team are citing fatigue.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 3 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Latest on Cyclingnews