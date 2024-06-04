Julian Alaphilippe to miss Tour de France and focus on Paris 2024 Olympics

'I couldn't imagine obliging him to start' says Lefevere despite Remco Evenepoel's GC ambitions

Julian Alaphilippe
Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe will miss the Tour de France in order to focus on his preparation for the road race at the Paris 2024 Olympics and so not support Remco Evenepoel as the Belgian targets overall victory.

Following Alaphilippe’s stirring victory at Fano on the Giro d’Italia, it was reported that the two-time world champion was part of Soudal-QuickStep’s twelve-man long list for the Tour. Manager Patrick Lefevere has told L’Équipe that he discussed Tour participation with Alaphilippe that evening but the Frenchman indicated his preference to miss the race and build towards a home Olympics.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.