Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 - Live coverage
All the action from the first proper summit finish
Ineos have just been to the podium to sign on. That's Bernal in the white jersey - he's the best young rider after placing third yesterday. The leadership hierarchy at Ineos has been a major topic of debate but so far the Colombian is the only one who has staked anything like a proper claim. Thomas faces a big few days to see exactly where he's at in only his second race back, while there's a growing suspicion that Froome, dropped yesterday, is in a race simply to make the team.
"Jumbo-Visma have been incredibly strong so have Ineos, and everyone is looking at those two teams but there are many, many other strong climbers here and I don’t think it will just be a two-team race," says Richie Porte.
"So let’s see what happens on the road. I’m looking forward to today’s stage. It looks like it’s going to be a solid test. Whatever happens our team is going to give everything they have for today."
More pre-race thoughts from the Australian, who shares a name with today's summit finish, in this story.
👋 Bienvenue à Vienne (en Isère) pour la 2ème étape du #Dauphiné !.👋 Welcome to Vienne for the start of stage 2! pic.twitter.com/YE6Ra36bpCAugust 13, 2020
Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on the opening day's action. Wout Van Aert won, obviously, on a sharp uphill sprint at the end of a tough day. Egan Bernal was sharp to take third place while his Ineos teammate Chris Froome was dropped on the final climb. Report, results, photos at the link below.
The riders are currently going through the sign-on process in Vienne. They'll roll out at 12:50 local time, so in around half an hour, and the stage proper will get underway around 10 minutes later.
It's a pretty short stage, at 135km, but the riders will have to face the nasty Côte Maillet before taking on the final climb to the finish on the Col de Porte, which, at 17.5km, is one of the longest summit finishes they'll do all season.
Hello there, and welcome to the Cyclingnews live race centre for stage 2 of a mouthwatering Critérium du Dauphiné. Yesterday, with it's 218 kilometres, seven categorised climbs, and piercing uphill finish, was actually the gentle introduction. From here on out, it's summit finishes, all the way through.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 - Live coverageAll the action from the first proper summit finish
-
How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné – live stream, TV, resultsWatch Bernal, Quintana, Roglič, Alaphilippe and Pogačar do battle in final Tour de France warm-up race
-
The Cyclingnews guide to 2020-2021 rider transfersIndex to UCI WorldTeams' and ProTeams' trades and extensions
-
Critérium du Dauphiné: Van Aert was too strong, admits ImpeySouth African takes second place in reduced-bunch sprint on uphill finish to opening day of French stage race
-
Uran ready to 'enjoy' Dauphiné climbs as Tour de France goal approachesEF Pro Cycling back Colombian and compatriot Higuita – seventh on the opening stage – as serious climbing beckons
-
SRAM Force eTap AXS Wide Range reviewSRAM's new wide-range option for its Force eTap AXS group is potentially perfect for a whole new range of road and gravel riders. We've put hundreds of on- and off-road kilometres into it to see how it works in the real world
-
Ulissi 'left with regret' following second place at Gran PiemonteItalian unable to catch winner George Bennett despite spirited chase at one-day Classic
-
World Championships cancellation disappoints Pinot and KüngGroupama-FDJ pair were both targeting gold in Switzerland
-
Organisers announce full route for 2020 Giro RosaNine-day race to visit Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Campania and Puglia through central-southern Italian route
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.