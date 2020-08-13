2020 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 highlights - Video

L'attaque tranchante de 🇸🇮@rogla qui remporte l'étape et prend le Maillot Jaune. Revivez le dernier kilomètre de la 2ème étape du #Dauphiné. 🇸🇮@rogla attacks, claims the stage win and the overall lead. Relive the last kilometre of stage 2. pic.twitter.com/lobFGS50pKAugust 13, 2020

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) created separation in the final 650m of the Col de Porte to cross the line solo and win stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Jumbo-Visma rider looked unstoppable in the closing kilometres of the final haute-category climb (17.5km at 6.2 per cent), aided by teammates Sepp Kuss and Tom Dumoulin.

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) made tentative moves early in the final kilometre, but it was Roglič who took over and vaulted away from his fellow general classificiation contenders for his fifth victory of 2020.

The stage included five categorised climbs across 135 kilometres. All five days of racing will feature summit finishes this week.

