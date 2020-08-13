Trending

2020 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 highlights - Video

By

Watch Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) charge to line on Col de Porte to take over general classification

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) created separation in the final 650m of the Col de Porte to cross the line solo and win stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Jumbo-Visma rider looked unstoppable in the closing kilometres of the final haute-category climb (17.5km at 6.2 per cent), aided by teammates Sepp Kuss and Tom Dumoulin. 

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) made tentative moves early in the final kilometre, but it was Roglič who took over and vaulted away from his fellow general classificiation contenders for his fifth victory of 2020.

Read More

Critérium du Dauphiné: Primoz Roglic wins stage 2 atop Col de Porte

10 riders to watch at the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné – live stream, TV, results

The stage included five categorised climbs across 135 kilometres. All five days of racing will feature summit finishes this week.

Watch the summary of stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné in the video highlights above.