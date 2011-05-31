Stage 7 Preview
Stage 7 map and profile
Stage 7: Pontcharra - La Toussuire
Mythical climbs return to Dauphine
The La Toussuire and Col de la Croix de Fer are classic climbs and are regulalry featured in the Tour de France. Fittingly the Dauphine has returned to La Toussuire and the final stage promises to be another amazing finish. Tired legs will play their part and with an uphill finish on a difficult climb the general classification will be anything but decided until the last riders cross the finish line.
Details
Col de la Croix de Fer - 22.0 km climb to 7 % - Category HC
Montée de la Toussuire - 14.8 km climb to 5.8 % - Category 1
Distance: 117.5km
Highest Point: 2067m
Category: High Mountain stage
Map
Image ©: ASO
Profile
Image ©: ASO
