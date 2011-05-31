Image 1 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Stage 7 Map (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Stage 7 Profile (Image credit: ASO)

Mythical climbs return to Dauphine

The La Toussuire and Col de la Croix de Fer are classic climbs and are regulalry featured in the Tour de France. Fittingly the Dauphine has returned to La Toussuire and the final stage promises to be another amazing finish. Tired legs will play their part and with an uphill finish on a difficult climb the general classification will be anything but decided until the last riders cross the finish line.

Details

Col de la Croix de Fer - 22.0 km climb to 7 % - Category HC

Montée de la Toussuire - 14.8 km climb to 5.8 % - Category 1

Distance: 117.5km

Highest Point: 2067m

Category: High Mountain stage

