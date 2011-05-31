Stage 4 Preview
Stage 4 map and profile
Stage 4: La Motte-Servolex - Mâcon
Final chance for the fast men
The fourth stage screams of a transition stage and one that will settle the lactic of the GC contenders after the Grenoble time trial. Almost pancake flat this stage will undoubtedly finish in a bunch sprint. The finish in Macon will be fast with the final 70km slightly downhill. John Degenkolb or Edvald Boasson Hagen are both coming off a strong showing in the Bayern Rundfahrt and will be eyeing a stage four victory before the race hits the mountains.
Details
Distance: 175km
Highest Point: 660m
Category: Flat stage
Bernard Thévenet says:
"We had to please everybody, so here is the sprinters’ stage ! No sticky patch in this stage, with a finish on the banks of the Saone river, one kilometre before the finish of the 2006 Tour de France stage won by Matteo Tosatto."
Profile
Image ©: ASO
Map
Image ©: ASO
