Image 1 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Stage 4 Profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Stage 4 Map (Image credit: ASO)

Final chance for the fast men

The fourth stage screams of a transition stage and one that will settle the lactic of the GC contenders after the Grenoble time trial. Almost pancake flat this stage will undoubtedly finish in a bunch sprint. The finish in Macon will be fast with the final 70km slightly downhill. John Degenkolb or Edvald Boasson Hagen are both coming off a strong showing in the Bayern Rundfahrt and will be eyeing a stage four victory before the race hits the mountains.

Details

Distance: 175km

Highest Point: 660m

Category: Flat stage

Bernard Thévenet says:

"We had to please everybody, so here is the sprinters’ stage ! No sticky patch in this stage, with a finish on the banks of the Saone river, one kilometre before the finish of the 2006 Tour de France stage won by Matteo Tosatto."

Profile

Image ©: ASO

Map

Image ©: ASO