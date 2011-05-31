Image 1 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Stage 2 Map (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Stage 2 Profile (Image credit: ASO)

A chance for the sprinters

Stage two offers the first real chance for sprinters in the Dauphine. A rolling, but mostly flat stage will give also give opportunities for break although staying away on the relatively short 179km parcours may prove difficult. The finish will also provide a little extra spice, with a 40m rise in the final 500m. Someone like a Paolo Bettini will be looking for the win.

Details

Distance: 179km

Highest Point: 586m

Category: Flat Stage

Map

Image ©: ASO

Profile

Image ©: ASO