Image 1 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Prologue Profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Critérium du Dauphiné - Prologue Map (Image credit: ASO)

A Traditional Start

As with ever the Dauphine kicks off with a short and flat prologue. At 5.4km, It favours sprinters and former pursuit specialists. Look out for a Wiggins or Phinney to feature high up the standings, though in efforts like this there is always room for surprises. The winner of the opener will take the first yellow jersey of 2011 and that will add that little extra motivation for the riders.

Details

Distance: 5.4km

Highest Point: 614m

Category: Prologue time trial

Profile

Image ©: ASO

Map

Image ©: ASO