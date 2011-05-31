Prologue Preview
Prologue profile and map
Prologue: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
A Traditional Start
As with ever the Dauphine kicks off with a short and flat prologue. At 5.4km, It favours sprinters and former pursuit specialists. Look out for a Wiggins or Phinney to feature high up the standings, though in efforts like this there is always room for surprises. The winner of the opener will take the first yellow jersey of 2011 and that will add that little extra motivation for the riders.
Details
Distance: 5.4km
Highest Point: 614m
Category: Prologue time trial
Profile
Image ©: ASO
Map
Image ©: ASO
