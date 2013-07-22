Trending

Froome wins Aalst criterium

Porte, Trentin make up the podium

Chris Froome (Sky) salutes as he crosses the finish line alongside teammate Richie Porte

Chris Froome (Sky) salutes as he crosses the finish line alongside teammate Richie Porte

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action in Aalst

Chris Froome (Sky) talks to a local politician

The Aalst Criterium podium: Richie Porte, Chris Froome and Matteo Trentin

Chris Froome (Sky) in the maillot jaune in Aalst

Chris Froome (Sky) signs the start list

Water for a hangover? Richie Porte and Chris Froome before the start of the Aalst Criterium

Chris Froome (Sky) was the centre of attention

Richie Porte and Sky teammate, Tour de France winner Chris Froome before the Aalst Criterium

Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Sky) meets journalists

Richie Porte and Chris Froome (Sky) before the Aalst Criterium got underway

Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Sky) meets journalists

Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Sky) meets journalists

Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Sky) gets things underway in Aalst

The man of the moment, Chris Froome (Sky)

A happy Chris Froome (Sky) is interviewed following his win

Chris Froome (Sky) and teammate Richie Porte cross the finish line 1-2

Chris Froome (centre) celebrates another win

Over the cobbles in the twilight, Chris Froome (Sky)

Time for champagne!

Chris Froome (Sky) on the front of the peloton

The centre of attention - Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky) was the guy everybody wanted to talk to following his Tour de France victory

Chris Froome (Sky) in action in Aalst

Chris Froome (Sky) is interviewed following his win in the Aalst Criterium

Chris Froome (Sky) signs autographs in Aalst

Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the charge

Another day, another podium, this time in Aalst

Chris Froome and Sky teammate Richie Porte keep their winning combination going in Aalst

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) would finish in third place

Chris Froome (Sky) before the Aalst criterium

Chris Froome (Team Sky) won his first criterium as a Tour de France winner on Monday in Belgium, beating teammate Richie Porte in a sprint in Aalst.

Froome competed in his sequined yellow jersey, the same he had collected on the Champs Elysees on Sunday night. He admitted he had celebrated his victory until 5:30 in the morning and then headed to Belgium with fiancée Michelle Cound.

The race attracted thousands of Belgian cycling fans, including cycling legend Roger De Vlaeminck, who made a point of intruducing himself to the new Tour de France winner.

There were several early attacks by local rider Kris Boeckmans and Dutchman Stefan van Dijk. Bert De Backer Laurent Didier made a late attack but then Froome and Porte attacked with two laps to go, with Tour de France stage winner Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) winning the sprint for third place ahead of Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini) and Boeckmans.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2:02:26
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:03
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:07
6Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
7Stefan van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
8Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
10Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
11Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
12Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
13Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
14David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Rutger Roelandts (Bel) Ventilair - Steria
16David Beulens (Bel)
17Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
18Robin Van Goethem (Bel)
19Valentijn Van De Velde (Bel)
20Koen Barbé (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
21Dimitri Van Der Perre (Bel)
22Michel Vereecken (Bel)
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
24Niels Vandyck (Bel)
25Matt Brammeier (Ire) Champion System
26Joaquim Durant (Bel)
27Jim Aernouts (Bel)
28Bart Wellens (Bel)
29Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
30Vincent De Vreese (Bel)
31Glenn Van De Maele (Bel)
32Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
33André Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty

 

