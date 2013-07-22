Image 1 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) salutes as he crosses the finish line alongside teammate Richie Porte (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) salutes as he crosses the finish line alongside teammate Richie Porte (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 32 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action in Aalst (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) talks to a local politician (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 32 The Aalst Criterium podium: Richie Porte, Chris Froome and Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) in the maillot jaune in Aalst (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) signs the start list (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 32 Water for a hangover? Richie Porte and Chris Froome before the start of the Aalst Criterium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) was the centre of attention (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 32 Richie Porte and Sky teammate, Tour de France winner Chris Froome before the Aalst Criterium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 32 Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Sky) meets journalists (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 32 Richie Porte and Chris Froome (Sky) before the Aalst Criterium got underway (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 32 Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Sky) meets journalists (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 32 Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Sky) meets journalists (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 32 Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Sky) gets things underway in Aalst (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 32 The man of the moment, Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 32 A happy Chris Froome (Sky) is interviewed following his win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) and teammate Richie Porte cross the finish line 1-2 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 32 Chris Froome (centre) celebrates another win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 32 Over the cobbles in the twilight, Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 32 Time for champagne! (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 32 The centre of attention - Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) was the guy everybody wanted to talk to following his Tour de France victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) in action in Aalst (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) is interviewed following his win in the Aalst Criterium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) signs autographs in Aalst (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 32 Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the charge (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 32 Another day, another podium, this time in Aalst (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 32 Chris Froome and Sky teammate Richie Porte keep their winning combination going in Aalst (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 32 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) would finish in third place (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 32 Chris Froome (Sky) before the Aalst criterium (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) won his first criterium as a Tour de France winner on Monday in Belgium, beating teammate Richie Porte in a sprint in Aalst.

Froome competed in his sequined yellow jersey, the same he had collected on the Champs Elysees on Sunday night. He admitted he had celebrated his victory until 5:30 in the morning and then headed to Belgium with fiancée Michelle Cound.

The race attracted thousands of Belgian cycling fans, including cycling legend Roger De Vlaeminck, who made a point of intruducing himself to the new Tour de France winner.

There were several early attacks by local rider Kris Boeckmans and Dutchman Stefan van Dijk. Bert De Backer Laurent Didier made a late attack but then Froome and Porte attacked with two laps to go, with Tour de France stage winner Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) winning the sprint for third place ahead of Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini) and Boeckmans.

