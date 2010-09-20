Trending

Solo Under Thirty Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Watson3:50:35
2Scott Bendle0:42:08
3Andrew Maemura0:57:48
4Tom Wait0:59:28
5Jay Menard (Via Ciclante)1:29:02
6Daniel Scott (Internation Mountain Bicycling Assoc. CA)1:33:33
7Harrison Wood1:45:00
8Chris Brunet2:09:58
9Corey Morrison (KHS Backpeddling)2:46:25
10Brandon McGregor5:32:06
DNSJohn Clark (Halcones Racing Mexico)

Solo 30 - 39 Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iain Radford4:05:24
2Michael Dennis (Speed River Bicycle)0:00:01
3Jason Everaert (The Village Cycle/Helbin Machine)0:00:24
4David Stachon (Tall Tree Cycles)0:14:03
5Ernesto Marenchin (Crankskins.com)0:27:30
6Chad Houston0:46:01
7Brad Mc Cutcheon0:47:01
8Richard Stockdale0:52:20
9Tom Hipsz0:58:49
10William Hellems1:06:02
11Duncan Vernon (RaceDayRush.com)1:08:33
12David Warren (Bearded Man Racing)1:08:42
13Simon Roy1:12:11
14Neil Ireland1:13:38
15Trevor Jordan1:19:53
16Matt Young (Innovative Fitness)1:27:05
17Tony Chau (Rockets)1:27:55
18Derek MacNeil (gearsbikeshop.com)1:35:47
19Scott Konecny1:37:26
20John Clare (Fiera Race Team)1:42:31
21Robin Bouchard
22Craig Hoddy (My Wife)1:44:40
23Mark Gedraitis (NEMBA)1:50:09
24Jan Trojanowski1:54:22
25Chris Durand (Nigel`s Flatlander)1:54:37
26Chris Bacigalupo2:13:14
27Graham Seaman2:17:13
28Bevin Reith2:25:40
29Paul Hodges2:25:58
30Ian Randall (Urbane)2:30:26
31Gilbert Cayouette2:33:30
32Michael Bowen2:46:19
33Stefan Ioannou2:50:08
34Seamus McGrath2:50:59
35Matt Sanders2:56:46
36Mark Cliffe-Phillips (Aerobic Power)3:13:15
37Andrew MacLeod (Andrew MacLeod)3:34:08
38Tony HanJune Kim3:45:40
39Matthew Labadie3:59:45
40David Barton4:04:25

Solo 40 - 49 Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com)4:19:34
2Jim Brogden (speedriver)0:00:02
3Dave Eleiter0:07:34
4Benny Doucette0:09:18
5Ken Waring (Personal Bank Account)0:13:27
6David Enns0:24:27
7Matt Klymson0:25:27
8Glenn Cameron0:26:28
9Nicolas Lortie (G.T.H. Sports)0:26:29
10Dave Law (Kamikaze)0:31:42
11Mark Rosati0:38:31
12Tony Owsley0:40:31
13Oggie Sokolovic0:43:13
14Garnett Abbey0:47:01
15Craig Vedova0:48:46
16Jacques Bernier0:53:43
17Blake Ellis0:53:57
18Mario Turgeon0:54:10
19Jamie Broughton (Footprint Leadership)0:59:32
20Mike Gordon1:00:21
21Jonathan Skelcher (Fitfix)1:01:25
22Marcus Boyle1:05:12
23Andrew McKean1:06:07
24Peter Phillips1:07:28
25Bob Ebner (Fresh Air Experience)1:08:18
26EJ Rosipayla (Crankskins.com)1:15:25
27Shaun Bethell (Heavy Rollers)1:20:16
28Ron MacNeil1:21:21
29Rich Olynyk1:24:13
30Claude Richard1:26:16
31Rob Nishman1:27:05
32Chris Wood (Raid the Fridge)1:32:23
33Gilles Galipeau1:34:25
34Stewart Taplin1:38:14
35Fabrice Portes (Wolverine Sports Club)1:42:52
36Ian Morck1:45:09
37Chris Beer2:01:38
38Wayne Bernkopf (Shimano Canada)2:03:28
39Joel Rose2:12:22
40Ernie Braun (KHS Backpeddling)2:17:39
41Dan Beardsall2:19:23
42Simon Valleau2:25:04
43Mike Tourond2:27:33
44Chris Rogers (my ever understanding wife)2:28:27
45Barry Cox2:35:17
46John Watt3:31:04
47Tim Morrison (KHS/Backpeddling)3:31:06
48Scott Seybold3:57:53
49Dan Garnett
50Greg Ross4:11:55
51Christopher Doll4:15:27
DNFAlan Chow (Sport Swap)
DNFRob Currie
DNFDavid Grosse
DNFKen Roebuck
DNSScott Emery
DNSGlenn Goodwin
DNSScott Graham
DNSJouko Haapanen
DNSMark Lepper
DNSRod Oliveira

Solo 50+ Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thomson4:53:02
2John Fisher0:06:30
3John MacKillop0:26:34
4Greg Andre-Barrett (Cyclepath Oakville)0:36:59
5David Parsons0:42:08
6Bob Kinsie0:52:13
7Danny Thompson0:57:24
8James Irwin1:01:08
9Gary Black1:36:45
10Tom Hawks (Durham Mtn Biking Assoc.)1:38:20
11Calvin Newman1:39:29
12Robert Vieth (Trent Hillbillies)
13John Hughes1:53:36
14Rob Wright2:49:20
15Bill Bayard2:56:54
DNSRay DeNure
DNSGord Willcocks

Solo Singlespeed Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Dermont (True north Cycles)4:23:07
2Michael Duncan0:19:09
3Rich Dillen0:33:08
4Peter Keiller0:38:32
5Guy Leclair0:45:25
6Craig Barlow0:52:38
7Thomas Yip (Speed Theory / Motion Chiropractic)1:03:59
8Dean Hachey1:12:29
9Bob Nicholson1:36:51
10Jim Forbes2:38:47

Solo Under Forty Female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Aardal4:38:07
2Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)0:35:22
3Samantha Brett (Algonquin Outfitters/Sir Sams Ski Resort)0:58:12
4Linda Shin1:24:33
5Tammy Simmons (Trek Bicycle Store Barrie)1:26:12
6Abigail Owsley (Village Cycle)1:30:33
7Kari Ferlatte1:53:18
DNSMélanie Bernier
DNSSusan Iori

Solo 40+ Female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lori Davis (Blacktooth Grin)6:17:38
DNSPat Crosscombe
DNSRobin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling)
DNSPatricia Murphy

Two Person Team Female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Flanagan (Chain Reaction Bicycles)7:44:18

Two Person Team Male - Combined Age Under 80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)3:37:49
2Eric Batty (Trek Canada - Digica.ca)0:08:06
3Cory Hancock (3 Rox Racing)0:28:16
4Jamie Wagler (Two Wheel Express)0:30:02
5Michael Lawrie (Oakville Cyclepath)1:15:17
6Logan Tacoma (Two Wheel Express)1:30:07
7Dave Harding1:30:14
8Bren MacKillop2:05:06
9Mike Schneider2:21:36
10Marc Larochelle2:48:41
11Jamie Cummins (Arrow Racing)3:58:17
DNSRonald Graves (MCS)

Two Person Team Male - Combined Age 80 to 99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Ruder (Fire + Ice)4:30:19
2Jeff Shikaze (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)0:01:22
3Éric Jobin (Reynold Cycle/Subway)0:13:15
4Michael Cranwell (Lapdogs)0:41:48
5Don Gain (Barrie Cycling Club)0:58:07
6Hal Judd (Cyclepath Oakville)0:59:41
7Mike Dougherty (The Inflatables)1:03:52
8Mike Cybulski (Two Wheel Express)2:08:11
9Jack Simpson2:17:41
10David Hartwick2:35:00

Two Person Team Male - Combined Age 100 plus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Perreault5:19:38
2George Sciberras (Cyclepath Oakville/HBCC)0:00:02
3Rick Landry (speedriver.com)0:16:40
4Andy Ording (Old Blokes Racing)1:33:20

Two Person Team Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Douglas (3 Rox Racing)4:31:19
2Haley Smith (Carson Electric/Think SL)0:49:57
3Bartt Eade (Caledon Hills Cycling)1:06:21
4Megan Rose (Innovative Fitness)1:13:04
5Brian McCurdy
6Shari Clare (Fiera Race Team)1:35:08
7Kim Jones (Misfit Psycles)2:13:01
8Danielle Kinsie2:15:19
9Samantha Wagler (Two Wheel Express)
10Terry Porter (KHS Canada)2:43:51

Open Short Course
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McIsaac (Bike Zone)4:15:00
2Sam Maduri (PETRA / HEAVY ROLLERS)0:19:00
3Duncan Newman0:30:00
4David Kiernan0:38:00
5Jonathan Lamarre0:53:00
6Sabrina Piombo0:54:00
7Michael Fiorini (Innovation Fitness)0:55:00
8Peter M. Blecher1:05:00
9Sarah Kent1:28:00
10Marcin Stepniak (The Bike Zone)1:35:00
11Chris Dunford1:41:00
12Jost Rittershaus1:42:00
13Gary McBlain1:43:00
14Neil Mitchell1:44:00
15Denise McIsaac (Bikezone)1:47:00
16Mike Beatty1:54:00
17Duane Turgeon1:58:00
18Gregory Balmer (Shimano Canada)1:59:00
19Steve Shikaze2:10:00
20Ronald Donaldson2:10:01
21Curtis Christopherson (Innovative Fitness)2:12:00
22Martin Rose2:14:00
23Wes Hansen2:15:00
24Tecia White2:20:00
25Jason Eddy2:38:00
26Grant Barriage2:39:00
27Bruce Stewart2:47:00
28Sean Gough3:10:00
29Jamie Mitchell3:31:00
30Michael Morten3:34:00
31Gino Facca3:34:01
32Richard Woodbury3:52:00
33Laurie Woodbury3:52:01
DNFWayne Lessard (Personal Bank Account)
DNFScott MacDonald

