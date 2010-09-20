Watson in the lead
Stage two in the bag
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Watson
|3:50:35
|2
|Scott Bendle
|0:42:08
|3
|Andrew Maemura
|0:57:48
|4
|Tom Wait
|0:59:28
|5
|Jay Menard (Via Ciclante)
|1:29:02
|6
|Daniel Scott (Internation Mountain Bicycling Assoc. CA)
|1:33:33
|7
|Harrison Wood
|1:45:00
|8
|Chris Brunet
|2:09:58
|9
|Corey Morrison (KHS Backpeddling)
|2:46:25
|10
|Brandon McGregor
|5:32:06
|DNS
|John Clark (Halcones Racing Mexico)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iain Radford
|4:05:24
|2
|Michael Dennis (Speed River Bicycle)
|0:00:01
|3
|Jason Everaert (The Village Cycle/Helbin Machine)
|0:00:24
|4
|David Stachon (Tall Tree Cycles)
|0:14:03
|5
|Ernesto Marenchin (Crankskins.com)
|0:27:30
|6
|Chad Houston
|0:46:01
|7
|Brad Mc Cutcheon
|0:47:01
|8
|Richard Stockdale
|0:52:20
|9
|Tom Hipsz
|0:58:49
|10
|William Hellems
|1:06:02
|11
|Duncan Vernon (RaceDayRush.com)
|1:08:33
|12
|David Warren (Bearded Man Racing)
|1:08:42
|13
|Simon Roy
|1:12:11
|14
|Neil Ireland
|1:13:38
|15
|Trevor Jordan
|1:19:53
|16
|Matt Young (Innovative Fitness)
|1:27:05
|17
|Tony Chau (Rockets)
|1:27:55
|18
|Derek MacNeil (gearsbikeshop.com)
|1:35:47
|19
|Scott Konecny
|1:37:26
|20
|John Clare (Fiera Race Team)
|1:42:31
|21
|Robin Bouchard
|22
|Craig Hoddy (My Wife)
|1:44:40
|23
|Mark Gedraitis (NEMBA)
|1:50:09
|24
|Jan Trojanowski
|1:54:22
|25
|Chris Durand (Nigel`s Flatlander)
|1:54:37
|26
|Chris Bacigalupo
|2:13:14
|27
|Graham Seaman
|2:17:13
|28
|Bevin Reith
|2:25:40
|29
|Paul Hodges
|2:25:58
|30
|Ian Randall (Urbane)
|2:30:26
|31
|Gilbert Cayouette
|2:33:30
|32
|Michael Bowen
|2:46:19
|33
|Stefan Ioannou
|2:50:08
|34
|Seamus McGrath
|2:50:59
|35
|Matt Sanders
|2:56:46
|36
|Mark Cliffe-Phillips (Aerobic Power)
|3:13:15
|37
|Andrew MacLeod (Andrew MacLeod)
|3:34:08
|38
|Tony HanJune Kim
|3:45:40
|39
|Matthew Labadie
|3:59:45
|40
|David Barton
|4:04:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com)
|4:19:34
|2
|Jim Brogden (speedriver)
|0:00:02
|3
|Dave Eleiter
|0:07:34
|4
|Benny Doucette
|0:09:18
|5
|Ken Waring (Personal Bank Account)
|0:13:27
|6
|David Enns
|0:24:27
|7
|Matt Klymson
|0:25:27
|8
|Glenn Cameron
|0:26:28
|9
|Nicolas Lortie (G.T.H. Sports)
|0:26:29
|10
|Dave Law (Kamikaze)
|0:31:42
|11
|Mark Rosati
|0:38:31
|12
|Tony Owsley
|0:40:31
|13
|Oggie Sokolovic
|0:43:13
|14
|Garnett Abbey
|0:47:01
|15
|Craig Vedova
|0:48:46
|16
|Jacques Bernier
|0:53:43
|17
|Blake Ellis
|0:53:57
|18
|Mario Turgeon
|0:54:10
|19
|Jamie Broughton (Footprint Leadership)
|0:59:32
|20
|Mike Gordon
|1:00:21
|21
|Jonathan Skelcher (Fitfix)
|1:01:25
|22
|Marcus Boyle
|1:05:12
|23
|Andrew McKean
|1:06:07
|24
|Peter Phillips
|1:07:28
|25
|Bob Ebner (Fresh Air Experience)
|1:08:18
|26
|EJ Rosipayla (Crankskins.com)
|1:15:25
|27
|Shaun Bethell (Heavy Rollers)
|1:20:16
|28
|Ron MacNeil
|1:21:21
|29
|Rich Olynyk
|1:24:13
|30
|Claude Richard
|1:26:16
|31
|Rob Nishman
|1:27:05
|32
|Chris Wood (Raid the Fridge)
|1:32:23
|33
|Gilles Galipeau
|1:34:25
|34
|Stewart Taplin
|1:38:14
|35
|Fabrice Portes (Wolverine Sports Club)
|1:42:52
|36
|Ian Morck
|1:45:09
|37
|Chris Beer
|2:01:38
|38
|Wayne Bernkopf (Shimano Canada)
|2:03:28
|39
|Joel Rose
|2:12:22
|40
|Ernie Braun (KHS Backpeddling)
|2:17:39
|41
|Dan Beardsall
|2:19:23
|42
|Simon Valleau
|2:25:04
|43
|Mike Tourond
|2:27:33
|44
|Chris Rogers (my ever understanding wife)
|2:28:27
|45
|Barry Cox
|2:35:17
|46
|John Watt
|3:31:04
|47
|Tim Morrison (KHS/Backpeddling)
|3:31:06
|48
|Scott Seybold
|3:57:53
|49
|Dan Garnett
|50
|Greg Ross
|4:11:55
|51
|Christopher Doll
|4:15:27
|DNF
|Alan Chow (Sport Swap)
|DNF
|Rob Currie
|DNF
|David Grosse
|DNF
|Ken Roebuck
|DNS
|Scott Emery
|DNS
|Glenn Goodwin
|DNS
|Scott Graham
|DNS
|Jouko Haapanen
|DNS
|Mark Lepper
|DNS
|Rod Oliveira
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Thomson
|4:53:02
|2
|John Fisher
|0:06:30
|3
|John MacKillop
|0:26:34
|4
|Greg Andre-Barrett (Cyclepath Oakville)
|0:36:59
|5
|David Parsons
|0:42:08
|6
|Bob Kinsie
|0:52:13
|7
|Danny Thompson
|0:57:24
|8
|James Irwin
|1:01:08
|9
|Gary Black
|1:36:45
|10
|Tom Hawks (Durham Mtn Biking Assoc.)
|1:38:20
|11
|Calvin Newman
|1:39:29
|12
|Robert Vieth (Trent Hillbillies)
|13
|John Hughes
|1:53:36
|14
|Rob Wright
|2:49:20
|15
|Bill Bayard
|2:56:54
|DNS
|Ray DeNure
|DNS
|Gord Willcocks
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Dermont (True north Cycles)
|4:23:07
|2
|Michael Duncan
|0:19:09
|3
|Rich Dillen
|0:33:08
|4
|Peter Keiller
|0:38:32
|5
|Guy Leclair
|0:45:25
|6
|Craig Barlow
|0:52:38
|7
|Thomas Yip (Speed Theory / Motion Chiropractic)
|1:03:59
|8
|Dean Hachey
|1:12:29
|9
|Bob Nicholson
|1:36:51
|10
|Jim Forbes
|2:38:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Aardal
|4:38:07
|2
|Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)
|0:35:22
|3
|Samantha Brett (Algonquin Outfitters/Sir Sams Ski Resort)
|0:58:12
|4
|Linda Shin
|1:24:33
|5
|Tammy Simmons (Trek Bicycle Store Barrie)
|1:26:12
|6
|Abigail Owsley (Village Cycle)
|1:30:33
|7
|Kari Ferlatte
|1:53:18
|DNS
|Mélanie Bernier
|DNS
|Susan Iori
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lori Davis (Blacktooth Grin)
|6:17:38
|DNS
|Pat Crosscombe
|DNS
|Robin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling)
|DNS
|Patricia Murphy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Flanagan (Chain Reaction Bicycles)
|7:44:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)
|3:37:49
|2
|Eric Batty (Trek Canada - Digica.ca)
|0:08:06
|3
|Cory Hancock (3 Rox Racing)
|0:28:16
|4
|Jamie Wagler (Two Wheel Express)
|0:30:02
|5
|Michael Lawrie (Oakville Cyclepath)
|1:15:17
|6
|Logan Tacoma (Two Wheel Express)
|1:30:07
|7
|Dave Harding
|1:30:14
|8
|Bren MacKillop
|2:05:06
|9
|Mike Schneider
|2:21:36
|10
|Marc Larochelle
|2:48:41
|11
|Jamie Cummins (Arrow Racing)
|3:58:17
|DNS
|Ronald Graves (MCS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Ruder (Fire + Ice)
|4:30:19
|2
|Jeff Shikaze (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)
|0:01:22
|3
|Éric Jobin (Reynold Cycle/Subway)
|0:13:15
|4
|Michael Cranwell (Lapdogs)
|0:41:48
|5
|Don Gain (Barrie Cycling Club)
|0:58:07
|6
|Hal Judd (Cyclepath Oakville)
|0:59:41
|7
|Mike Dougherty (The Inflatables)
|1:03:52
|8
|Mike Cybulski (Two Wheel Express)
|2:08:11
|9
|Jack Simpson
|2:17:41
|10
|David Hartwick
|2:35:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Perreault
|5:19:38
|2
|George Sciberras (Cyclepath Oakville/HBCC)
|0:00:02
|3
|Rick Landry (speedriver.com)
|0:16:40
|4
|Andy Ording (Old Blokes Racing)
|1:33:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Douglas (3 Rox Racing)
|4:31:19
|2
|Haley Smith (Carson Electric/Think SL)
|0:49:57
|3
|Bartt Eade (Caledon Hills Cycling)
|1:06:21
|4
|Megan Rose (Innovative Fitness)
|1:13:04
|5
|Brian McCurdy
|6
|Shari Clare (Fiera Race Team)
|1:35:08
|7
|Kim Jones (Misfit Psycles)
|2:13:01
|8
|Danielle Kinsie
|2:15:19
|9
|Samantha Wagler (Two Wheel Express)
|10
|Terry Porter (KHS Canada)
|2:43:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McIsaac (Bike Zone)
|4:15:00
|2
|Sam Maduri (PETRA / HEAVY ROLLERS)
|0:19:00
|3
|Duncan Newman
|0:30:00
|4
|David Kiernan
|0:38:00
|5
|Jonathan Lamarre
|0:53:00
|6
|Sabrina Piombo
|0:54:00
|7
|Michael Fiorini (Innovation Fitness)
|0:55:00
|8
|Peter M. Blecher
|1:05:00
|9
|Sarah Kent
|1:28:00
|10
|Marcin Stepniak (The Bike Zone)
|1:35:00
|11
|Chris Dunford
|1:41:00
|12
|Jost Rittershaus
|1:42:00
|13
|Gary McBlain
|1:43:00
|14
|Neil Mitchell
|1:44:00
|15
|Denise McIsaac (Bikezone)
|1:47:00
|16
|Mike Beatty
|1:54:00
|17
|Duane Turgeon
|1:58:00
|18
|Gregory Balmer (Shimano Canada)
|1:59:00
|19
|Steve Shikaze
|2:10:00
|20
|Ronald Donaldson
|2:10:01
|21
|Curtis Christopherson (Innovative Fitness)
|2:12:00
|22
|Martin Rose
|2:14:00
|23
|Wes Hansen
|2:15:00
|24
|Tecia White
|2:20:00
|25
|Jason Eddy
|2:38:00
|26
|Grant Barriage
|2:39:00
|27
|Bruce Stewart
|2:47:00
|28
|Sean Gough
|3:10:00
|29
|Jamie Mitchell
|3:31:00
|30
|Michael Morten
|3:34:00
|31
|Gino Facca
|3:34:01
|32
|Richard Woodbury
|3:52:00
|33
|Laurie Woodbury
|3:52:01
|DNF
|Wayne Lessard (Personal Bank Account)
|DNF
|Scott MacDonald
