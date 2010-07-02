Stage win lands Morajko just shy of GC lead
Schulze holds on despite two-man escape
After winning national championship title last week, Jacek Morajko proved to be in a great shape by outsprinting Pasquale Muto (Miche) at the end of stage 4 of Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques.
"It's a great victory since I won in my hometown," Morajko said. "My team Mroz ActiveJet is really strong, and it's been proving that throughout the whole year. Today my teammates did a great job especially on the decisive ascent. Tomorrow we will face a very tough stage and anything can happen. We will try to stay in the front, but we will have to watch out for the Italians and Xacobeo Galicia's riders."
The former race leader and the winner of the stage one, Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy), didn't start the stage due to a hand fracture.
The first two hours of racing were ridden at a very fast pace as many escape attempts were neutralized by the bunch. Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz ActiveJet) and Marcin Wolski (Romet Weltour Debica) were the first two riders to try to get away, but they were reeled in after 15 kilometers.
The next attack came from the group of 17 riders which included Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Gustavo Dominguez and Ezequiel Mosquera (both Xacobeo Galicia), Mariusz Witecki, Mateusz Komar and Piotr Osinski (all Mróz ActiveJet), Dariusz Baranowski and Bartosz Grubka (both Romet Weltour Debica), Luca Ascani and Davide Torosantucci (both CDC Cavaliere), Fortunato Baliani (Miche), Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool Author), Henning Bommel (LKT Brandenburg), Eric Baumann (NetApp), Sebastian Forke (Nutrixxion Sparkasse), and Luka Mezgec and Jan Tranik (both Zheroquadro Radenska). The peloton let them build up a 40-second lead and caught them before the midway point.
At kilometer 90, Klemen Stimulak (Zheroquadro Radenska) decided to take off by himself and he quickly gained six-minute advantage. A chase group containing Michal Kwiatkowski (Polish National Team), Patrik Tybor (Dukla Trencin Merida), Andrei Krasilnikau (Bielarus National Team) and Vitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental) tried to bridge the gap, but as soon as they passed Stimulak they were absorbed by the bunch.
Jacek Morajko and Pasquale Muto (Miche) made the decisive move on the category three climb. They got away and pulled one-minute gap on the peleton. They managed to maintain it until they entered the city of Kielce, when the duo shifted their focus to concentrating on the final sprint.
Morajko came off Muto's wheel to win the sprint and stage. Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) took third as he was the fastest rider from the peloton, which crossed the line 10 seconds behind the Polish champion.
Andre Schulze maintained the leader's jersey although now he has the same time as the winner Morajko, who moved into second overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|4:33:19
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|3
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:00:10
|4
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|6
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|7
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|8
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|9
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|10
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|11
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|12
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|13
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|14
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|15
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|16
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|17
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|18
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|19
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|20
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|21
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|23
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|24
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|25
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|27
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|28
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|30
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|31
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|32
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|33
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|34
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|35
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|38
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|39
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|40
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|41
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|42
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|43
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|44
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|45
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|46
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|47
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|48
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|49
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|50
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|51
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|52
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|53
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|54
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|56
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|57
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|58
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|59
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|60
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|61
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|62
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|63
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|64
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|65
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:00:35
|66
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:00:39
|67
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:43
|68
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:38
|69
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:02:11
|70
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|71
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:04:05
|72
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|73
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:11:34
|74
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|75
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|76
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|77
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|79
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|80
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|81
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|82
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|83
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|84
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|85
|Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
|86
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|87
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|88
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|89
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|90
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|91
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|92
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|94
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|95
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|96
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|97
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|98
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|99
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|100
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|101
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|102
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|103
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|104
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|105
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|106
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|107
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|108
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|109
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|110
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|111
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|112
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:14:31
|113
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:17:24
|114
|Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|115
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:17:35
|116
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|117
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|118
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|119
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|120
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|121
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|122
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|123
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|124
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|DNS
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|DNF
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|DNF
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|DNF
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|2
|3
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|1
|Sprint 2 - Zwolen
|on 39.1 km.
|1
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|3
|pts
|2
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|3
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|2
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|3
|pts
|2
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|2
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|2
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|pts
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|2
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|pts
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|2
|3
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|pts
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|2
|3
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miche
|13:40:17
|2
|Mróz Active Jet
|3
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:00:10
|4
|DHL-Author
|5
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|ISD Continental Team
|7
|CDC - Cavaliere
|8
|Zheroquadro - Radenska
|9
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|Xacobeo Galicia
|11
|Team Netapp
|12
|Belarusian National
|13
|Romet Weltour Debica
|14
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|15
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:43
|16
|Telenet Fidea
|0:11:34
|17
|Legia - Felt
|18
|Polska Narodowa
|0:11:59
|19
|Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:22:58
|20
|National Team Ukraine
|0:23:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|12:51:26
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:00:04
|4
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:13
|5
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:15
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:00:16
|7
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|8
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:00:17
|9
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|10
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:18
|11
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:00:20
|12
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|13
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|14
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|15
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|17
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|19
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|20
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|21
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|22
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|23
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|24
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|25
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|26
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|27
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|28
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|29
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|30
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|31
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|32
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|33
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|34
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|35
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|36
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|37
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|38
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|39
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|40
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|41
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|42
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|43
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|45
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|46
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|47
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|48
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|49
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|50
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|52
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|53
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|54
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|55
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|56
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|57
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|58
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:00:46
|59
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:00:49
|60
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:53
|61
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:01
|62
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|63
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|64
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|65
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|66
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:01:26
|67
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:01:33
|68
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:48
|69
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:02:21
|70
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:03:02
|71
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:04:15
|72
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:09:31
|73
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:34
|74
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:11:35
|75
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:11:40
|76
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|0:11:42
|77
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:11:43
|78
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|79
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|80
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:11:44
|81
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|82
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|83
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|84
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|85
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|86
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|87
|Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
|88
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|89
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|90
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|91
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|92
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:12:15
|93
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|94
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:12:20
|95
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:12:25
|96
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|97
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|98
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|99
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|100
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|101
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|102
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|103
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|104
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|105
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|106
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|107
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|108
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:12:37
|109
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:13:09
|110
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:13:32
|111
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:15:20
|112
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:16:57
|113
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:17:43
|114
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:17:45
|115
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:18:16
|116
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|117
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:18:24
|118
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:18:26
|119
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|120
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|121
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:19:03
|122
|Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:19:27
|123
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:23:01
|124
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|28
|pts
|2
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|21
|3
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|20
|4
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|18
|5
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|6
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|13
|7
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|13
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|9
|9
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8
|10
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|8
|11
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|7
|12
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|6
|13
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|6
|14
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|6
|15
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|5
|16
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|5
|17
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|5
|18
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|5
|19
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|20
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|21
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|3
|22
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|3
|23
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|24
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|3
|25
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|2
|26
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|27
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|2
|28
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|29
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|2
|30
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|31
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|32
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|33
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|2
|34
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|2
|35
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|2
|36
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|37
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|1
|38
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|39
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|9
|pts
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|6
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|4
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|1
|5
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|12:51:46
|2
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|3
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|4
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|5
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:00:29
|6
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:01:06
|7
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:11:20
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:11:23
|9
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|10
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:11:55
|11
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:12:05
|12
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|13
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|14
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|15
|Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|16
|Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:12:49
|17
|Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:15:00
|18
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:16:37
|19
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:17:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|15
|pts
|2
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8
|3
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|7
|4
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|6
|5
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|5
|6
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|5
|7
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|5
|8
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|9
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|10
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|11
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|3
|12
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|3
|13
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|3
|14
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|3
|15
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|16
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|17
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|18
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|19
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|2
|20
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|21
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|22
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|2
|24
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|2
|25
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|2
|26
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|1
|27
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|28
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miche
|38:35:08
|2
|Mróz Active Jet
|3
|ISD Continental Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|5
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Zheroquadro - Radenska
|7
|DHL-Author
|8
|Team Netapp
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|CDC - Cavaliere
|11
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|13
|Romet Weltour Debica
|14
|Belarusian National
|0:00:41
|15
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:43
|16
|Telenet Fidea
|0:11:34
|17
|Polska Narodowa
|0:11:59
|18
|Legia - Felt
|0:12:05
|19
|Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:22:58
|20
|National Team Ukraine
|0:23:27
