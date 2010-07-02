After winning national championship title last week, Jacek Morajko proved to be in a great shape by outsprinting Pasquale Muto (Miche) at the end of stage 4 of Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques.

"It's a great victory since I won in my hometown," Morajko said. "My team Mroz ActiveJet is really strong, and it's been proving that throughout the whole year. Today my teammates did a great job especially on the decisive ascent. Tomorrow we will face a very tough stage and anything can happen. We will try to stay in the front, but we will have to watch out for the Italians and Xacobeo Galicia's riders."

The former race leader and the winner of the stage one, Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy), didn't start the stage due to a hand fracture.

The first two hours of racing were ridden at a very fast pace as many escape attempts were neutralized by the bunch. Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz ActiveJet) and Marcin Wolski (Romet Weltour Debica) were the first two riders to try to get away, but they were reeled in after 15 kilometers.

The next attack came from the group of 17 riders which included Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Gustavo Dominguez and Ezequiel Mosquera (both Xacobeo Galicia), Mariusz Witecki, Mateusz Komar and Piotr Osinski (all Mróz ActiveJet), Dariusz Baranowski and Bartosz Grubka (both Romet Weltour Debica), Luca Ascani and Davide Torosantucci (both CDC Cavaliere), Fortunato Baliani (Miche), Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool Author), Henning Bommel (LKT Brandenburg), Eric Baumann (NetApp), Sebastian Forke (Nutrixxion Sparkasse), and Luka Mezgec and Jan Tranik (both Zheroquadro Radenska). The peloton let them build up a 40-second lead and caught them before the midway point.

At kilometer 90, Klemen Stimulak (Zheroquadro Radenska) decided to take off by himself and he quickly gained six-minute advantage. A chase group containing Michal Kwiatkowski (Polish National Team), Patrik Tybor (Dukla Trencin Merida), Andrei Krasilnikau (Bielarus National Team) and Vitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental) tried to bridge the gap, but as soon as they passed Stimulak they were absorbed by the bunch.

Jacek Morajko and Pasquale Muto (Miche) made the decisive move on the category three climb. They got away and pulled one-minute gap on the peleton. They managed to maintain it until they entered the city of Kielce, when the duo shifted their focus to concentrating on the final sprint.

Morajko came off Muto's wheel to win the sprint and stage. Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) took third as he was the fastest rider from the peloton, which crossed the line 10 seconds behind the Polish champion.

Andre Schulze maintained the leader's jersey although now he has the same time as the winner Morajko, who moved into second overall.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 4:33:19 2 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 3 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:00:10 4 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 6 Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 7 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 8 Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 10 Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 25 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 26 Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia Radenska 51 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 52 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 53 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 54 Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 56 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 57 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 58 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 59 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 60 Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 61 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 62 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 63 Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt 64 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 65 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa 0:00:35 66 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 0:00:39 67 Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:43 68 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 0:01:38 69 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:02:11 70 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 71 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:04:05 72 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 73 Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 0:11:34 74 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea 75 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 76 Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 77 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 79 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa 80 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 81 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 82 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 83 Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 84 Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 85 Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author 86 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa 87 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 88 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 89 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 90 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 91 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 93 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 94 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National 95 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 96 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 97 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 98 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 99 Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska 100 Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 101 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 102 Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 103 Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 104 Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 105 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 106 Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 107 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 108 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 109 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 110 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 111 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 112 Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 0:14:31 113 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:17:24 114 Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 115 Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:17:35 116 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 117 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 118 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 119 Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 120 Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 121 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 122 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 123 Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 124 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt DNS Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy DNF Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt DNF Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida DNF Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine

Sprint 1 - Pionki, 16.8 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 pts 2 Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 2 3 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 1 Sprint 2 - Zwolen on 39.1 km. 1 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 3 pts 2 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 2 3 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 1

Sprint 3 - Starachowice, 118 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 3 pts 2 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 2 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 1

Special sprint 1 - Kazanów, 53.1 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 3 pts 2 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 2 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1

Special sprint 2 - Bodzentyn, 140.7 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 3 pts 2 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 2 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 1

KOM 1 - cat. 3, 151.8 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 pts 2 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 2 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1

KOM 2 - cat. 3, 157.4 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 pts 2 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 2 3 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 1

KOM 3 - cat. 3, 172.7 km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 pts 2 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 2 3 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miche 13:40:17 2 Mróz Active Jet 3 Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:00:10 4 DHL-Author 5 CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 ISD Continental Team 7 CDC - Cavaliere 8 Zheroquadro - Radenska 9 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 10 Xacobeo Galicia 11 Team Netapp 12 Belarusian National 13 Romet Weltour Debica 14 PSK Whirlpool - Author 15 LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:43 16 Telenet Fidea 0:11:34 17 Legia - Felt 18 Polska Narodowa 0:11:59 19 Dukla Trencin Merida 0:22:58 20 National Team Ukraine 0:23:27

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 12:51:26 2 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 3 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:00:04 4 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:13 5 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:15 6 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:00:16 7 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 8 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica 0:00:17 9 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 10 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 0:00:18 Radenska 27 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 28 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 29 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 30 Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 31 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 32 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche 33 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 34 Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 35 Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt 36 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 37 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 38 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 39 Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 40 Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 41 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 42 Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 43 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 45 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 46 Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 47 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 48 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National 49 Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 50 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 51 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 52 Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author 53 Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author 54 Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 55 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 56 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 57 Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 58 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National 0:00:46 59 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 0:00:49 60 Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:53 61 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:01:01 62 Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt 63 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 64 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 65 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 66 Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa 0:01:26 67 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 0:01:33 68 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 0:01:48 69 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:02:21 70 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:03:02 71 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:04:15 72 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:09:31 73 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:34 74 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:11:35 75 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 0:11:40 76 Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team 0:11:42 77 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 0:11:43 78 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 79 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt 80 Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 0:11:44 81 Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska 82 Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 83 Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 84 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea 85 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa 86 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author 88 Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 89 Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 90 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 91 Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 92 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 0:12:15 93 Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 94 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:12:20 95 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:12:25 96 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 97 Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 98 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa 99 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 100 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 101 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 102 Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 103 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 104 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa 105 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National 106 Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 107 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 108 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:12:37 109 Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:13:09 110 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:13:32 111 Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 0:15:20 112 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:16:57 113 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 0:17:43 114 Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 0:17:45 115 Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:18:16 116 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 117 Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 0:18:24 118 Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:18:26 119 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 120 Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author 121 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt 0:19:03 122 Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica 0:19:27 123 Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:23:01 124 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 28 pts 2 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 21 3 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 20 4 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 18 5 Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 6 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 13 7 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 13 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 9 9 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8 10 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 8

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 9 pts 2 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 6 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 1 4 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska 1 5 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 12:51:46 2 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National 3 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa 4 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National 5 Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine 0:00:29

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 15 pts 2 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8 3 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska 7 4 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National 6 5 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet 5