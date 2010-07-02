Trending

Stage win lands Morajko just shy of GC lead

Schulze holds on despite two-man escape

After winning national championship title last week, Jacek Morajko proved to be in a great shape by outsprinting Pasquale Muto (Miche) at the end of stage 4 of Course de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques.

"It's a great victory since I won in my hometown," Morajko said. "My team Mroz ActiveJet is really strong, and it's been proving that throughout the whole year. Today my teammates did a great job especially on the decisive ascent. Tomorrow we will face a very tough stage and anything can happen. We will try to stay in the front, but we will have to watch out for the Italians and Xacobeo Galicia's riders."

The former race leader and the winner of the stage one, Adam Wadecki (Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy), didn't start the stage due to a hand fracture.

The first two hours of racing were ridden at a very fast pace as many escape attempts were neutralized by the bunch. Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz ActiveJet) and Marcin Wolski (Romet Weltour Debica) were the first two riders to try to get away, but they were reeled in after 15 kilometers.

The next attack came from the group of 17 riders which included Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Gustavo Dominguez and Ezequiel Mosquera (both Xacobeo Galicia), Mariusz Witecki, Mateusz Komar and Piotr Osinski (all Mróz ActiveJet), Dariusz Baranowski and Bartosz Grubka (both Romet Weltour Debica), Luca Ascani and Davide Torosantucci (both CDC Cavaliere), Fortunato Baliani (Miche), Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool Author), Henning Bommel (LKT Brandenburg), Eric Baumann (NetApp), Sebastian Forke (Nutrixxion Sparkasse), and Luka Mezgec and Jan Tranik (both Zheroquadro Radenska). The peloton let them build up a 40-second lead and caught them before the midway point.

At kilometer 90, Klemen Stimulak (Zheroquadro Radenska) decided to take off by himself and he quickly gained six-minute advantage. A chase group containing Michal Kwiatkowski (Polish National Team), Patrik Tybor (Dukla Trencin Merida), Andrei Krasilnikau (Bielarus National Team) and Vitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental) tried to bridge the gap, but as soon as they passed Stimulak they were absorbed by the bunch.

Jacek Morajko and Pasquale Muto (Miche) made the decisive move on the category three climb. They got away and pulled one-minute gap on the peleton. They managed to maintain it until they entered the city of Kielce, when the duo shifted their focus to concentrating on the final sprint.

Morajko came off Muto's wheel to win the sprint and stage. Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) took third as he was the fastest rider from the peloton, which crossed the line 10 seconds behind the Polish champion.

Andre Schulze maintained the leader's jersey although now he has the same time as the winner Morajko, who moved into second overall.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet4:33:19
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:00:10
4Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
5Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
6Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
7Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
8Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
10Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
11Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
12Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
13Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
14Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
15Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
16Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
17Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
18Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
19Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
20Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
21Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
23Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
24Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
25Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
27Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
28Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
30Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
31Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
32Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
33Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
34Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
35Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
36Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
38Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
39Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
40Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
41Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
42Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
43Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
44Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
45Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
46Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
47Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
48Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
49Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
50David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
51Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
52Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
53Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
54Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
56Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
57Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
58Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
59Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
60Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
61Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
62Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
63Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
64Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
65Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:00:35
66Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:00:39
67Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:43
68Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:38
69Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:02:11
70Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
71Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:04:05
72Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
73Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:11:34
74Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
75Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
76Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
77Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
79Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
80Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
81Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
82Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
83Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
84Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
85Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
86Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
87Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
88Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
89Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
90Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
91Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
94Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
95Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
96Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
97Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
98Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
99Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
100Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
101Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
102Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
103Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
104Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
105Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
106Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
107Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
108Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
109Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
110Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
111Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
112Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:14:31
113Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt0:17:24
114Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
115Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:17:35
116Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
117Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
118Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
119Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
120Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
121Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
122Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
123Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
124Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
DNSAdam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
DNFPiotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia - Felt
DNFMatej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
DNFOleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine

Sprint 1 - Pionki, 16.8 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3pts
2Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica2
3Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska1
Sprint 2 - Zwolenon 39.1 km.
1Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg3pts
2Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp2
3Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt1

Sprint 3 - Starachowice, 118 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska3pts
2Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida2
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa1

Special sprint 1 - Kazanów, 53.1 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp3pts
2Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse2
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1

Special sprint 2 - Bodzentyn, 140.7 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska3pts
2Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National2
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa1

KOM 1 - cat. 3, 151.8 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3pts
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche2
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1

KOM 2 - cat. 3, 157.4 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3pts
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche2
3Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska1

KOM 3 - cat. 3, 172.7 km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3pts
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche2
3Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miche13:40:17
2Mróz Active Jet
3Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:00:10
4DHL-Author
5CCC Polsat Polkowice
6ISD Continental Team
7CDC - Cavaliere
8Zheroquadro - Radenska
9Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10Xacobeo Galicia
11Team Netapp
12Belarusian National
13Romet Weltour Debica
14PSK Whirlpool - Author
15LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:43
16Telenet Fidea0:11:34
17Legia - Felt
18Polska Narodowa0:11:59
19Dukla Trencin Merida0:22:58
20National Team Ukraine0:23:27

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author12:51:26
2Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
3Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:00:04
4Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:13
5Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:15
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:00:16
7Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
8Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica0:00:17
9Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
10Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:18
11Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:00:20
12Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
13Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
14Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
15Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
16Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
17Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
19Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
20Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
21Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
22Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
23Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
24Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
25Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
26Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
27David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
28Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
29Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
30Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
31Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
32Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
33Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
34Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
35Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
36Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
37Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
38Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
39Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
40Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
41Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
42Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
43Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
45Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
46Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
47Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
48Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
49Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
50Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
51Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
52Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
53Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
54Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
55Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
56Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
57Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
58Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National0:00:46
59Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:00:49
60Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:53
61Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:01
62Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
63Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
64Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
65Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
66Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:01:26
67Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National0:01:33
68Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:48
69Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:02:21
70Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:03:02
71Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:04:15
72Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:09:31
73Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:34
74Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:11:35
75Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:11:40
76Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team0:11:42
77Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:11:43
78Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
79Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
80Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:11:44
81Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
82Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
83Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
84Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
85Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Polska Narodowa
86Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Piotr Krysman (Pol) DHL-Author
88Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
89Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
90Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
91Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
92Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National0:12:15
93Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
94Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:12:20
95Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:12:25
96Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
97Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
98Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Polska Narodowa
99Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
100Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
101Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
102Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
103Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
104Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
105Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
106Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
107Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
108Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:12:37
109Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:13:09
110Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:13:32
111Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:15:20
112Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:16:57
113Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:17:43
114Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:17:45
115Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt0:18:16
116Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
117Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:18:24
118Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:18:26
119Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
120Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
121Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) Legia - Felt0:19:03
122Bartosz Grubka (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:19:27
123Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:23:01
124Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author28pts
2Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp21
3Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse20
4Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg18
5Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice17
6Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet13
7Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy13
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea9
9Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse8
10Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche8
11Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska7
12Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National6
13Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp6
14Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team6
15Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet5
16Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National5
17Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea5
18Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere5
19Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
20Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska4
21Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica3
22Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author3
23Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3
24Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy3
25Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche2
26Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
27Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg2
28Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2
29Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National2
30Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp2
31Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
32Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp2
33Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa2
34Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida2
35Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica2
36Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
37Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea1
38Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt1
39Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet9pts
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche6
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1
4Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska1
5Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska12:51:46
2Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
3Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
4Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
5Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:00:29
6Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:01:06
7Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:11:20
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:11:23
9Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
10Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:11:55
11Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:12:05
12Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
13Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
14Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarusian National
15Milan Rovniak (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
16Eric Pidun (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:12:49
17Taras Lipkevych (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:15:00
18Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:16:37
19Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt0:17:56

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp15pts
2Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse8
3Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska7
4Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National6
5Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet5
6Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National5
7Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea5
8Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
9Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
10Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska4
11Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet3
12Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg3
13Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica3
14Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) DHL-Author3
15Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3
16Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3
17Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
18Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2
19Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National2
20Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp2
21Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
22Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp2
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Polska Narodowa2
24Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida2
25Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica2
26Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea1
27Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt1
28Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miche38:35:08
2Mróz Active Jet
3ISD Continental Team0:00:10
4Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
5CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Zheroquadro - Radenska
7DHL-Author
8Team Netapp
9Xacobeo Galicia
10CDC - Cavaliere
11Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
12PSK Whirlpool - Author
13Romet Weltour Debica
14Belarusian National0:00:41
15LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:43
16Telenet Fidea0:11:34
17Polska Narodowa0:11:59
18Legia - Felt0:12:05
19Dukla Trencin Merida0:22:58
20National Team Ukraine0:23:27

 

Latest on Cyclingnews