Pavla Havlikova (Telenet - Fidea)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Marianne Vos took her 15th consecutive victory

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
World Champion Marianne Vos wins in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
World cyclo-cross champion Marianne Vos has been unbeatable

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Daphny Van Den Brand celebrates her World Cup overall

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The women's podium in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Daphny Van Den Brand took the World Cup overall

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

There were no surprises in the last round of the World Cup as world champion Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) demolished the opposition in the drying mud of Hoogerheide in the Netherlands. Her Dutch compatriot Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) held off US-based Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and finished as runner-up, 1:28 down on Vos.

It was more than enough for Van den Brand to claim her fourth ever overall win in the World Cup in what is her final season as a pro rider. Vos concluded the World Cup in second place, 36 points behind. US champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Offroad) finished third overall, 91 points in arrears.

“I’m very glad with the World Cup win,” Van den Brand said. “Today I had to ride my own race and avoid crashes and tire problems.” Caroline Mani (France) and Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) weren’t so lucky. The two went down hard in a massive crash at high speed right after the start. They received treatment on site for a long time before being brought away by ambulance. Mani complained of lower back pain while De Boer may have broken her wrist.

Now unbeaten in fifteen races, Vos is the overwhelming favorite for the world championships next week in Koksijde, Belgium.

“It’s good to head to the world championships with these sensations. My form is good but I already knew that before this race,” Vos said.

Vos rockets clear

During the first half of the first lap, it seemed as though Vos wouldn’t dominate as she had done in the last couple of races. British riders Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) and Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) led the pack early on, with Vos, Van den Brand, Nash, Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France) and Compton following a short distance behind. A little later, Chainel and Nash took command. This acceleration cost the British women their spot up front. Heading into the final part of the course, Vos moved up to the front with Chainel on her wheel. At the steep run-up to the start-finish line, Chainel struggled, and Vos was clear.

“My plan was not to start flat out, but to look around and make no mistakes. That worked out for half a lap. I moved up because I made small mistakes because there’s not a lot of space and you can’t see where you ride,” Vos said. “I moved into the lead but right away I had a gap. Too bad because this wasn’t a course where it was easy to ride around on your own.”

When crossing the finish line after the first lap, Vos had ten seconds on the group containing Chainel, Van den Brand, Nash and Compton, while Harris was a short distance further back. During the second lap, Compton and Nash went well through the mud and they dropped Chainel and Van den Brand. Both Compton and Nash entered the pit area during that second lap, but while Compton switched bikes, Nash missed her crew.

“It was one of those moments. I had to get off the bike and touch the ground with both feet. It’s not the first time I make a mistake like that,” Nash said. Nash struggled to keep up with Compton and they crossed the line a short distance from each other, but half a minute down on Vos. Early on in the third lap, Compton got stuck in the mud, allowing Nash to bridge back up. A little later, Compton went down in a fast right-hand corner and Nash couldn’t avoid the US champion. “I lost a lot of time there and afterwards I struggled to get back into my rhythm. I had my weight wrong on the bike. It sucked for Katerina because she worked hard to be in front and I took her down,” Compton said.

Van den Brand gratefully used the crash to bridge up to the duo. None of the three women clearly dominated this group though Compton lost contact after a bike switch.

While Vos continued to show off a combination of technical skills and power, the battle for second place at more than a minute from the leader was most interesting. During the penultimate lap, Van den Brand and Nash were joined by Compton, but once again she lost contact after a bike switch. “I needed clean tires and the bike was getting heavy,” Compton said.

With only one lap remaining, she was dropped by Nash and Van den Brand for good. During that last lap Van den Brand took the initiative while Nash took herself out. “I tried to stay on her wheel but went into the barriers and that was it. She had a couple of meters and that was too much to close down,” Nash said.

While Vos threw her hands in the air, Van den Brand held off Nash and she was pleased with the outcome. “Second is better than third so I’m happy,” Van den Brand said. Almost two minutes after Vos, Compton rolled in as fourth place, which is her worst placing in a World Cup round this season. “It was an awful race from my side. It was hard in every way. It’s been an off-year maybe,” Compton said.

Chainel was fifth ahead of three British riders: Wyman, Harris and Annie Last, who debuted in the World Cup with a great eight place. Sanne Cant (Boxx Veldritacademie) and Pavla Havlikova (Telenet-Fidea) rounded out the top 10.

Mixed afternoon for American riders

Meredith Miller (California Giant Cycling) rode her third World Cup round of the season and managed her best result in eleventh place. “I got knocked off my bike in the first section, and then had to play a little bit of catch-up. It was just that one time at the start, having to waste some energy right away. It was a pretty smooth race for me, and I was happy about that. It was just a matter of needing better luck,” Miller said at the finish line.

Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com riders Nicole Duke and Kaitlin Antonneau finished eighteenth and twenty-second, at more than four minutes from Vos. Duke looked at the World Cup round as a warm-up for the world championships.

“I kept thinking, my body’s not ready for this yet. I needed a big warm up. I’m so glad I did this, because the way my body felt today, if I had gone into Worlds without this race, there’s just no way I’d have a good result,” Duke said. “It was really hard to get into the pedals today, I was having a huge problem with that.”

For Antonneau the race didn’t go too well. “Last week I felt like I consistently finished within the top 20 and now I tumble out of it. Last time the first race over here [Liévin] went better than the second one and it felt like that again. Hopefully next week goes better. We will check out the course again this week. Other than that I’ll try to recover,” Antonneau said.

Amy Dombroski (Crankbrother-The Race Club) hit the deck pretty hard in the start line crash. Along with fellow American rider Christine Vardaros (Baboco) she finished outside the top 30.

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:39:14
2Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:28
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:01:35
4Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:01:53
5Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:02:06
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:02:24
7Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea0:02:36
8Annie Last (GBr)0:02:49
9Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie0:03:16
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:03:24
11Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling0:03:25
12Jasmin Achermann (Swi)0:03:33
13Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)0:03:47
14Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:03:53
15Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus0:03:56
16Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:03
17Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg0:04:09
18Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com0:04:35
19Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga0:04:40
20Christine Majerus (Lux)0:04:42
21Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:04:52
22Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com0:05:10
23Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)0:05:26
24Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:05:32
25Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:05:55
26Lana Verberne (Ned)0:05:58
27Olga Wasiuk (Pol)
28Nikoline Hansen (Den)0:06:20
29Andrea Smith (USA)0:06:30
30Kajsa Snihs (Swe)0:06:34
31Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)0:06:38
32Hilde Quintens (Bel)0:06:40
33Sabrina Maurer (Swi)0:06:56
34Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team0:07:12
35Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)0:07:21
36Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:07:31
37Kim Van De Steene (Bel)0:07:35
38Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw0:07:39
39Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:07:40
40Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:07:44
41Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club0:08:09
42 (-1 lap)Katrien Thijs (Bel)
43Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
44Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
45 (-2 laps)Madara Furmane (Lat)

Elite Women World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team326pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team290
3Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team235
4Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)231
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing208
6Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie203
7Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg180
8Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team166
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea165
10Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea144
11Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)121
12Sophie De Boer (Ned) Telenet - Fidea116
13Jasmin Achermann (Swi)104
14Caroline Mani (Fra)103
15Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg102
16Arenda Grimberg (Ned)94
17Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga82
18Gabriella Day (GBr)79
19Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com74
20Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club68
21Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)63
22Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)60
23Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International59
24Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling55
25Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)55
26Christine Majerus (Lux)51
27Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus50
28Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team49
29Ellen Van Loy (Bel)47
30Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)44
31Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.com44
32Hilde Quintens (Bel)35
33Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill / Seven Cycles34
34Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol30
35Nikoline Hansen (Den)29
36Annie Last (GBr)26
37Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams20
38Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)17
39Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)16
40Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) Telenet - Fidea14
41Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)12
42Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)11
43Kajsa Snihs (Swe)11
44Vania Rossi (Ita)9
45Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco Cycling Team9
46Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox7
47Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)7
48Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept6
49Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra)6
50Lana Verberne (Ned)5
51Olga Wasiuk (Pol)4
52Cynthia Huygens (Fra)4
53Katrien Thijs (Bel)3
54Andrea Smith (USA)2
55Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's No Tubes2
56Kim Van De Steene (Bel)1
57Martina Zwick (Ger)1
58Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)1

 

