In spite of a narrow lead after the first lap of the team pursuit final, The Netherlands were no match for Australia's men's team pursuit squad at the final Track World Cup round in Beijing on Saturday.
After finishing three seconds ahead of the Dutch in the qualifying round, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, Leigh Howard and Travis Meyer lined up for the final and caught their opponents 3000m into the race, eventually fininishing in a time of 4:01.226.
As final results fell the same way as the qualifiers, New Zealand saw off the Ukranian combination to claim the bronze medal. An all english speaking podium was avoided by Austria's Werner Riebenbauer, who held off the USA's Cody O'Reilly for third spot.
Miao Zhang (China) picked up where his female compatriots had left off in the sprint events on the first day's competition as he claimed a half second victory in the men's kilo. Germany's Joachim Eilers was the only rider to join Zhang with a sub 1:03 time, but it was not enough to topple the home rider. Poland's Kamil Kuczynski took bronze.
In the men's Keirin final, Azizulhasni Awang outwitted the Australian riders Jason Niblett (Australian National Team) and Daniel Ellis (Jayco). It was a brilliant showing by Malaysian riders, with Awang winning a final that also included Josiah Ng.
Canada's Zach Bell took a well deserved victory over Hayden Roulston in the men's scratch race. It was the Canadian's second gold medal of the World Cup after a dominant display in the points race 24-hours earlier.
After the dominance of China's women on day one, Dutchwoman Willy Kanis restored some pride for the visiting riders with victory in the 500m time trial. The only woman to record a time below 34 seconds, Kanis relegated Jinjie Gong (China) and Anna Meares to the silver and bronze medals, respectively.
However, despite Kanis' sterling effort, the Chinese sprint stars showed their strength once more as Gong combined with Junhong Lin to claim the women's team sprint. They finished almost a second faster than Kanis and Yvonne Hijgenaar, which Kanis adding silver to her collection for the evening. Anna Mears combined with Emily Rosemond to seal bronze for Australia.
In the women's points race, Australia's Megan Dunn scored regularly to record a two point win over Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan). Winner of the points race at the first two rounds of this year's World Cup track series, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy), finished in third place.
|1
|Australia (Durbridge, Hepburn, Howard, Meyer)
|0:04:01.226
|2
|Netherlands Heimans, Van der Zwet, Veldt, Zijlstra)
|DNF
|3
|New Zealand (Archibold, Gate, Scully, Simpson)
|0:04:05.278
|4
|Ukraine (Polatayko, Polizchuk, Popkov, Shchedov)
|0:04:10.000
|1
|Australia
|0:04:05.635
|2
|Netherlands
|0:04:08.992
|3
|New Zealand
|0:04:10.025
|4
|Ukraine
|0:04:10.731
|5
|Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:04:10.737
|6
|China
|0:04:10.810
|7
|Russia
|0:04:11.190
|8
|Great Britain
|0:04:11.495
|9
|France
|0:04:12.350
|10
|Lokomotiv
|0:04:12.549
|11
|Germany
|0:04:12.799
|12
|Denmark
|0:04:13.476
|13
|Poland
|0:04:13.639
|14
|Spain
|0:04:17.344
|15
|Ireland
|0:04:18.427
|16
|Italy
|0:04:20.268
|17
|Belgium
|0:04:20.653
|18
|Lithuania
|0:04:21.564
|19
|South Africa
|0:04:30.105
|1
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:01:02.173
|2
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|0:01:02.677
|3
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|0:01:03.105
|4
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:01:03.190
|5
|Chongyang Wang (Msp)
|0:01:03.211
|6
|Filip Ditzel (Czech Republic)
|0:01:03.570
|7
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:01:03.724
|8
|Scott Sunderland (Jayco)
|0:01:03.809
|9
|Clemens Selzer (Austria)
|0:01:03.819
|10
|Yevgen Bolibrukh (Ukraine)
|0:01:03.964
|11
|Giddeon Massie (United States Of America)
|0:01:04.114
|12
|Quentin Lafargue (Cofidis)
|0:01:04.180
|13
|Anton Lapshinau (Belarus)
|0:01:04.479
|14
|Hafiz Sufian (Malaysia)
|0:01:04.688
|15
|Luca Ceci (Italy)
|0:01:04.804
|16
|Thierry Jollet (France)
|0:01:04.951
|17
|Sergey Polynskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:01:05.767
|18
|David Askurava (Georgia)
|0:01:05.816
|19
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|0:01:05.820
|20
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)
|0:01:06.432
|21
|Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)
|0:01:06.572
|22
|Allan Leparskas (Canada)
|0:01:06.981
|23
|Michael Thomson (South Africa)
|0:01:07.105
|24
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Kta)
|0:01:07.494
|25
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:01:08.601
|26
|Oscar Ezker Martin (Fgn)
|0:01:09.278
|27
|Adria Sabate Masip (Cat)
|0:01:10.166
|28
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong Pro Cycling)
|0:01:17.637
|DNS
|Niki Byrgesen (Denmark)
|DNS
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang (Bta)
|2
|Jason Niblett (Australia)
|3
|Daniel Ellis (Jayco)
|4
|Maximillian Levy (Cofidis)
|5
|Sebastian Doehrer (Germany)
|6
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
|7
|Kota Asai (Japan)
|8
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
|9
|Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
|10
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Cat)
|13
|Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
|13
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|13
|Qi Tang (Msp)
|13
|Gennadiy Genys (Ukraine)
|17
|Anton Lapshinau (Belarus)
|17
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic Of China)
|17
|David Alonso Castillo (Spain)
|17
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|21
|Travis Smith (Canada)
|21
|Lukasz Kwiatkowski (Gdz)
|21
|Kristjan Gregoric (Slovenia)
|21
|Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
|25
|David Askurava (Georgia)
|25
|Michael Thomson (South Africa)
|1
|Zachary Bell (Canada)
|2
|Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand)
|3
|Werner Riebenbauer (Austria)
|4
|Cody O'Reilly (United States Of America)
|5
|James Carney (Sal)
|6
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|7
|Sergi Escobar Roure (Cat)
|8
|Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
|9
|Makoto Iijima (Japan)
|10
|Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong Pro Cycling)
|11
|Lukasz Bujko (Poland)
|12
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Lokomotiv)
|13
|Matthew Brammeier (Ireland)
|14
|Morgan Kneisky (France)
|15
|Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)
|16
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
|17
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Belarus)
|18
|Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|19
|Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|20
|Dean Edwards (South Africa)
|21
|Alexander Petrovskiy (Kta)
|22
|Javier Azcue (Fgn)
|23
|Jonathan Mould (Great Britain)
|24 -1lap
|Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)
|1
|Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
|0:00:33.989
|2
|Jinjie Gong (People's Republic Of China)
|0:00:34.136
|3
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:34.243
|4
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Jayco)
|0:00:34.510
|5
|Sandie Clair (France)
|0:00:34.613
|6
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|0:00:34.654
|7
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:34.978
|8
|Tianshi Zhong (Msp)
|0:00:35.292
|9
|Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:35.558
|10
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:35.559
|11
|Renata Dabrowska (Poland)
|0:00:35.621
|12
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:35.680
|13
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|0:00:35.963
|14
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|0:00:36.111
|15
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|0:00:36.142
|16
|Huang Ting Ying (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:36.613
|17
|Annerine Wenhold (South Africa)
|0:00:37.777
|18
|Monia Baccaille (Italy)
|0:00:37.921
|19
|Alba Diez (Cat)
|0:00:40.071
|DNS
|Joanne Van Der Westhuizen (South Africa)
|1
|Megan Dunn (Australia)
|13
|pts
|2
|Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)
|11
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
|11
|4
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|10
|5
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|5
|6
|Lang Meng (Gpc)
|5
|7
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|5
|8
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|5
|9
|Kerong Tang (People's Republic Of China)
|4
|10
|Ah Reum Na (Korea)
|3
|11
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|1
|12
|Anastasia Chulkova (Russian Federation)
|1
|13
|Josephine Tomic (Australia)
|1
|14
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|15
|Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
|16
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|17
|Aksana Papko (Belarus)
|18
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|19
|Vera Koedooder (Netherlands)
|20
|Chaomei Wu (People's Republic Of China)
|21
|Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|DNF
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|DNF
|Iryna Shpylyova (Ukraine)
|DSQ
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|1
|China (Gong, Lin)
|0:00:33.311
|2
|Netherlands (Hijgenaar, Kanis)
|0:00:34.086
|3
|Australia (Meares, Rosemond)
|0:00:34.619
|4
|Max Success Pro Cycling (Xu, Zhong)
|0:00:34.703
|5
|France
|6
|Germany
|7
|Giant Pro Cycling
|8
|Russia
|9
|Hong Kong
|10
|Mexico
|11
|South Africa
|12
|Ukraine
