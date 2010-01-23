Image 1 of 3 Zachary Bell (Canada) en route to winning the men's scratch race, his second gold medal in two days. (Image credit: Cycling BC) Image 2 of 3 Zachary Bell (Canada) leads the field in the men's scratch race. (Image credit: Cycling BC) Image 3 of 3 Men's scratch podium (l-r): Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand), 2nd; Zach Bell (Canada), 1st ; Werner Riebenbauer (Austria), 3rd. (Image credit: Cycling BC)

In spite of a narrow lead after the first lap of the team pursuit final, The Netherlands were no match for Australia's men's team pursuit squad at the final Track World Cup round in Beijing on Saturday.

After finishing three seconds ahead of the Dutch in the qualifying round, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, Leigh Howard and Travis Meyer lined up for the final and caught their opponents 3000m into the race, eventually fininishing in a time of 4:01.226.

As final results fell the same way as the qualifiers, New Zealand saw off the Ukranian combination to claim the bronze medal. An all english speaking podium was avoided by Austria's Werner Riebenbauer, who held off the USA's Cody O'Reilly for third spot.

Miao Zhang (China) picked up where his female compatriots had left off in the sprint events on the first day's competition as he claimed a half second victory in the men's kilo. Germany's Joachim Eilers was the only rider to join Zhang with a sub 1:03 time, but it was not enough to topple the home rider. Poland's Kamil Kuczynski took bronze.

In the men's Keirin final, Azizulhasni Awang outwitted the Australian riders Jason Niblett (Australian National Team) and Daniel Ellis (Jayco). It was a brilliant showing by Malaysian riders, with Awang winning a final that also included Josiah Ng.

Canada's Zach Bell took a well deserved victory over Hayden Roulston in the men's scratch race. It was the Canadian's second gold medal of the World Cup after a dominant display in the points race 24-hours earlier.

After the dominance of China's women on day one, Dutchwoman Willy Kanis restored some pride for the visiting riders with victory in the 500m time trial. The only woman to record a time below 34 seconds, Kanis relegated Jinjie Gong (China) and Anna Meares to the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

However, despite Kanis' sterling effort, the Chinese sprint stars showed their strength once more as Gong combined with Junhong Lin to claim the women's team sprint. They finished almost a second faster than Kanis and Yvonne Hijgenaar, which Kanis adding silver to her collection for the evening. Anna Mears combined with Emily Rosemond to seal bronze for Australia.

In the women's points race, Australia's Megan Dunn scored regularly to record a two point win over Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan). Winner of the points race at the first two rounds of this year's World Cup track series, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy), finished in third place.

Men's team pursuit finals 1 Australia (Durbridge, Hepburn, Howard, Meyer) 0:04:01.226 2 Netherlands Heimans, Van der Zwet, Veldt, Zijlstra) DNF 3 New Zealand (Archibold, Gate, Scully, Simpson) 0:04:05.278 4 Ukraine (Polatayko, Polizchuk, Popkov, Shchedov) 0:04:10.000

Men's team pursuit qualifying 1 Australia 0:04:05.635 2 Netherlands 0:04:08.992 3 New Zealand 0:04:10.025 4 Ukraine 0:04:10.731 5 Max Success Pro Cycling 0:04:10.737 6 China 0:04:10.810 7 Russia 0:04:11.190 8 Great Britain 0:04:11.495 9 France 0:04:12.350 10 Lokomotiv 0:04:12.549 11 Germany 0:04:12.799 12 Denmark 0:04:13.476 13 Poland 0:04:13.639 14 Spain 0:04:17.344 15 Ireland 0:04:18.427 16 Italy 0:04:20.268 17 Belgium 0:04:20.653 18 Lithuania 0:04:21.564 19 South Africa 0:04:30.105

Men's kilo 1 Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China) 0:01:02.173 2 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 0:01:02.677 3 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 0:01:03.105 4 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:01:03.190 5 Chongyang Wang (Msp) 0:01:03.211 6 Filip Ditzel (Czech Republic) 0:01:03.570 7 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 0:01:03.724 8 Scott Sunderland (Jayco) 0:01:03.809 9 Clemens Selzer (Austria) 0:01:03.819 10 Yevgen Bolibrukh (Ukraine) 0:01:03.964 11 Giddeon Massie (United States Of America) 0:01:04.114 12 Quentin Lafargue (Cofidis) 0:01:04.180 13 Anton Lapshinau (Belarus) 0:01:04.479 14 Hafiz Sufian (Malaysia) 0:01:04.688 15 Luca Ceci (Italy) 0:01:04.804 16 Thierry Jollet (France) 0:01:04.951 17 Sergey Polynskiy (Russian Federation) 0:01:05.767 18 David Askurava (Georgia) 0:01:05.816 19 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:01:05.820 20 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain) 0:01:06.432 21 Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei) 0:01:06.572 22 Allan Leparskas (Canada) 0:01:06.981 23 Michael Thomson (South Africa) 0:01:07.105 24 Konstantin Kuperasov (Kta) 0:01:07.494 25 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China) 0:01:08.601 26 Oscar Ezker Martin (Fgn) 0:01:09.278 27 Adria Sabate Masip (Cat) 0:01:10.166 28 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong Pro Cycling) 0:01:17.637 DNS Niki Byrgesen (Denmark) DNS Tim Veldt (Netherlands)

Men's keirin 1 Azizulhasni Awang (Bta) 2 Jason Niblett (Australia) 3 Daniel Ellis (Jayco) 4 Maximillian Levy (Cofidis) 5 Sebastian Doehrer (Germany) 6 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia) 7 Kota Asai (Japan) 8 Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece) 9 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 10 Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Cat) 13 Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic) 13 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 13 Qi Tang (Msp) 13 Gennadiy Genys (Ukraine) 17 Anton Lapshinau (Belarus) 17 Lei Zhang (People's Republic Of China) 17 David Alonso Castillo (Spain) 17 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 21 Travis Smith (Canada) 21 Lukasz Kwiatkowski (Gdz) 21 Kristjan Gregoric (Slovenia) 21 Hugo Haak (Netherlands) 25 David Askurava (Georgia) 25 Michael Thomson (South Africa)

Men's scratch race 1 Zachary Bell (Canada) 2 Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand) 3 Werner Riebenbauer (Austria) 4 Cody O'Reilly (United States Of America) 5 James Carney (Sal) 6 Elia Viviani (Italy) 7 Sergi Escobar Roure (Cat) 8 Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium) 9 Makoto Iijima (Japan) 10 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong Pro Cycling) 11 Lukasz Bujko (Poland) 12 Kirill Sveshnikov (Lokomotiv) 13 Matthew Brammeier (Ireland) 14 Morgan Kneisky (France) 15 Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation) 16 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 17 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Belarus) 18 Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China) 19 Roy Pieters (Netherlands) 20 Dean Edwards (South Africa) 21 Alexander Petrovskiy (Kta) 22 Javier Azcue (Fgn) 23 Jonathan Mould (Great Britain) 24 -1lap Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)

Women's 500m time trial 1 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:33.989 2 Jinjie Gong (People's Republic Of China) 0:00:34.136 3 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:34.243 4 Kaarle Mcculloch (Jayco) 0:00:34.510 5 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:34.613 6 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:34.654 7 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:34.978 8 Tianshi Zhong (Msp) 0:00:35.292 9 Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation) 0:00:35.558 10 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:35.559 11 Renata Dabrowska (Poland) 0:00:35.621 12 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 0:00:35.680 13 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 0:00:35.963 14 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 0:00:36.111 15 Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) 0:00:36.142 16 Huang Ting Ying (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:36.613 17 Annerine Wenhold (South Africa) 0:00:37.777 18 Monia Baccaille (Italy) 0:00:37.921 19 Alba Diez (Cat) 0:00:40.071 DNS Joanne Van Der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Women's points race 1 Megan Dunn (Australia) 13 pts 2 Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan) 11 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) 11 4 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 10 5 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 5 6 Lang Meng (Gpc) 5 7 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 5 8 Tara Whitten (Canada) 5 9 Kerong Tang (People's Republic Of China) 4 10 Ah Reum Na (Korea) 3 11 Pascale Jeuland (France) 1 12 Anastasia Chulkova (Russian Federation) 1 13 Josephine Tomic (Australia) 1 14 Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland) 15 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 16 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 17 Aksana Papko (Belarus) 18 Stephanie Roorda (Canada) 19 Vera Koedooder (Netherlands) 20 Chaomei Wu (People's Republic Of China) 21 Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) DNF Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) DNF Iryna Shpylyova (Ukraine) DSQ Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)