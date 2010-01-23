Trending

Image 1 of 3

Zachary Bell (Canada) en route to winning the men's scratch race, his second gold medal in two days.

Zachary Bell (Canada) en route to winning the men's scratch race, his second gold medal in two days.
(Image credit: Cycling BC)
Image 2 of 3

Zachary Bell (Canada) leads the field in the men's scratch race.

Zachary Bell (Canada) leads the field in the men's scratch race.
(Image credit: Cycling BC)
Image 3 of 3

Men's scratch podium (l-r): Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand), 2nd; Zach Bell (Canada), 1st ; Werner Riebenbauer (Austria), 3rd.

Men's scratch podium (l-r): Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand), 2nd; Zach Bell (Canada), 1st ; Werner Riebenbauer (Austria), 3rd.
(Image credit: Cycling BC)

In spite of a narrow lead after the first lap of the team pursuit final, The Netherlands were no match for Australia's men's team pursuit squad at the final Track World Cup round in Beijing on Saturday.

After finishing three seconds ahead of the Dutch in the qualifying round, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, Leigh Howard and Travis Meyer lined up for the final and caught their opponents 3000m into the race, eventually fininishing in a time of 4:01.226.

As final results fell the same way as the qualifiers, New Zealand saw off the Ukranian combination to claim the bronze medal. An all english speaking podium was avoided by Austria's Werner Riebenbauer, who held off the USA's Cody O'Reilly for third spot.

Miao Zhang (China) picked up where his female compatriots had left off in the sprint events on the first day's competition as he claimed a half second victory in the men's kilo. Germany's Joachim Eilers was the only rider to join Zhang with a sub 1:03 time, but it was not enough to topple the home rider. Poland's Kamil Kuczynski took bronze.

In the men's Keirin final, Azizulhasni Awang outwitted the Australian riders Jason Niblett (Australian National Team) and Daniel Ellis (Jayco). It was a brilliant showing by Malaysian riders, with Awang winning a final that also included Josiah Ng.

Canada's Zach Bell took a well deserved victory over Hayden Roulston in the men's scratch race. It was the Canadian's second gold medal of the World Cup after a dominant display in the points race 24-hours earlier.

After the dominance of China's women on day one, Dutchwoman Willy Kanis restored some pride for the visiting riders with victory in the 500m time trial. The only woman to record a time below 34 seconds, Kanis relegated Jinjie Gong (China) and Anna Meares to the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

However, despite Kanis' sterling effort, the Chinese sprint stars showed their strength once more as Gong combined with Junhong Lin to claim the women's team sprint. They finished almost a second faster than Kanis and Yvonne Hijgenaar, which Kanis adding silver to her collection for the evening. Anna Mears combined with Emily Rosemond to seal bronze for Australia.

In the women's points race, Australia's Megan Dunn scored regularly to record a two point win over Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan). Winner of the points race at the first two rounds of this year's World Cup track series, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy), finished in third place.

Men's team pursuit finals
1Australia (Durbridge, Hepburn, Howard, Meyer)0:04:01.226
2Netherlands Heimans, Van der Zwet, Veldt, Zijlstra)DNF
3New Zealand (Archibold, Gate, Scully, Simpson)0:04:05.278
4Ukraine (Polatayko, Polizchuk, Popkov, Shchedov)0:04:10.000

Men's team pursuit qualifying
1Australia0:04:05.635
2Netherlands0:04:08.992
3New Zealand0:04:10.025
4Ukraine0:04:10.731
5Max Success Pro Cycling0:04:10.737
6China0:04:10.810
7Russia0:04:11.190
8Great Britain0:04:11.495
9France0:04:12.350
10Lokomotiv0:04:12.549
11Germany0:04:12.799
12Denmark0:04:13.476
13Poland0:04:13.639
14Spain0:04:17.344
15Ireland0:04:18.427
16Italy0:04:20.268
17Belgium0:04:20.653
18Lithuania0:04:21.564
19South Africa0:04:30.105

Men's kilo
1Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:01:02.173
2Joachim Eilers (Germany)0:01:02.677
3Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)0:01:03.105
4Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:01:03.190
5Chongyang Wang (Msp)0:01:03.211
6Filip Ditzel (Czech Republic)0:01:03.570
7Yudai Nitta (Japan)0:01:03.724
8Scott Sunderland (Jayco)0:01:03.809
9Clemens Selzer (Austria)0:01:03.819
10Yevgen Bolibrukh (Ukraine)0:01:03.964
11Giddeon Massie (United States Of America)0:01:04.114
12Quentin Lafargue (Cofidis)0:01:04.180
13Anton Lapshinau (Belarus)0:01:04.479
14Hafiz Sufian (Malaysia)0:01:04.688
15Luca Ceci (Italy)0:01:04.804
16Thierry Jollet (France)0:01:04.951
17Sergey Polynskiy (Russian Federation)0:01:05.767
18David Askurava (Georgia)0:01:05.816
19Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:01:05.820
20Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)0:01:06.432
21Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)0:01:06.572
22Allan Leparskas (Canada)0:01:06.981
23Michael Thomson (South Africa)0:01:07.105
24Konstantin Kuperasov (Kta)0:01:07.494
25King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)0:01:08.601
26Oscar Ezker Martin (Fgn)0:01:09.278
27Adria Sabate Masip (Cat)0:01:10.166
28Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong Pro Cycling)0:01:17.637
DNSNiki Byrgesen (Denmark)
DNSTim Veldt (Netherlands)

Men's keirin
1Azizulhasni Awang (Bta)
2Jason Niblett (Australia)
3Daniel Ellis (Jayco)
4Maximillian Levy (Cofidis)
5Sebastian Doehrer (Germany)
6Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
7Kota Asai (Japan)
8Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
9Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
10Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Cat)
13Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
13Francesco Ceci (Italy)
13Qi Tang (Msp)
13Gennadiy Genys (Ukraine)
17Anton Lapshinau (Belarus)
17Lei Zhang (People's Republic Of China)
17David Alonso Castillo (Spain)
17Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
21Travis Smith (Canada)
21Lukasz Kwiatkowski (Gdz)
21Kristjan Gregoric (Slovenia)
21Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
25David Askurava (Georgia)
25Michael Thomson (South Africa)

Men's scratch race
1Zachary Bell (Canada)
2Hayden Godfrey (New Zealand)
3Werner Riebenbauer (Austria)
4Cody O'Reilly (United States Of America)
5James Carney (Sal)
6Elia Viviani (Italy)
7Sergi Escobar Roure (Cat)
8Nicky Cocquyt (Belgium)
9Makoto Iijima (Japan)
10Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong Pro Cycling)
11Lukasz Bujko (Poland)
12Kirill Sveshnikov (Lokomotiv)
13Matthew Brammeier (Ireland)
14Morgan Kneisky (France)
15Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)
16Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
17Aliaksandr Lisouski (Belarus)
18Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China)
19Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
20Dean Edwards (South Africa)
21Alexander Petrovskiy (Kta)
22Javier Azcue (Fgn)
23Jonathan Mould (Great Britain)
24 -1lapPo Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)

Women's 500m time trial
1Willy Kanis (Netherlands)0:00:33.989
2Jinjie Gong (People's Republic Of China)0:00:34.136
3Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:34.243
4Kaarle Mcculloch (Jayco)0:00:34.510
5Sandie Clair (France)0:00:34.613
6Olga Panarina (Belarus)0:00:34.654
7Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:34.978
8Tianshi Zhong (Msp)0:00:35.292
9Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)0:00:35.558
10Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:35.559
11Renata Dabrowska (Poland)0:00:35.621
12Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)0:00:35.680
13Helena Casas Roige (Spain)0:00:35.963
14Monique Sullivan (Canada)0:00:36.111
15Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)0:00:36.142
16Huang Ting Ying (Chinese Taipei)0:00:36.613
17Annerine Wenhold (South Africa)0:00:37.777
18Monia Baccaille (Italy)0:00:37.921
19Alba Diez (Cat)0:00:40.071
DNSJoanne Van Der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Women's points race
1Megan Dunn (Australia)13pts
2Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)11
3Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)11
4Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)10
5Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)5
6Lang Meng (Gpc)5
7Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)5
8Tara Whitten (Canada)5
9Kerong Tang (People's Republic Of China)4
10Ah Reum Na (Korea)3
11Pascale Jeuland (France)1
12Anastasia Chulkova (Russian Federation)1
13Josephine Tomic (Australia)1
14Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
15Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
16Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
17Aksana Papko (Belarus)
18Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
19Vera Koedooder (Netherlands)
20Chaomei Wu (People's Republic Of China)
21Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
DNFXiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
DNFIryna Shpylyova (Ukraine)
DSQEvgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)

Women's team sprint
1China (Gong, Lin)0:00:33.311
2Netherlands (Hijgenaar, Kanis)0:00:34.086
3Australia (Meares, Rosemond)0:00:34.619
4Max Success Pro Cycling (Xu, Zhong)0:00:34.703
5France
6Germany
7Giant Pro Cycling
8Russia
9Hong Kong
10Mexico
11South Africa
12Ukraine

 

