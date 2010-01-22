Image 1 of 2 China's Shuang Guo gets the better of Australian Anna Meares in the sprint final. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 2 The women's scratch race was hotly contested. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The host country of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup final in Beijing, China, took a surprise two gold medals on the first day of competition at the Laoshan Olympic velodrome. First winner of the night was Olympic bronze medalist Shuang Guo, who upset Australian Anna Meares in the gold medal final by taking back-to-back heats.

Guo's compatriot Junhong Lin added a bronze to the women's success in an uncontested final after Belarus rider Olga Panarina was disqualified in the semifinal.

With the win Guo also secured the overall World Cup win in the competition by four points over Meares.

The Chinese men then went on to stun the Australian Team Jayco in the men's team sprint final after setting the fastest time to qualify for the gold medal round. France took the bronze with ease over the Russian Moscow team.

In the women's scratch race it was Vera Koedooder of the Netherlands who claimed gold over Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) and world cup leader Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia). The finish secured the World Cup victory for Romanyuta.

New Zealander Alison Shanks took the women's individual pursuit win with ease, besting Lithuania's Vilija Sereikaite by seven seconds. Canadian Tara Whitten took the bronze over Australia's Sarah Kent.

Zach Bell added to Canada's medal tally with a commanding win in the men's points race after being the only rider to take two laps out of the field. Hong Kong's Kwok Ho Ting was second ahead of Tom Scully (New Zealand).

In the men's individual pursuit, Ukrainian Vitaly Shchedov cemented the World Cup win with a victory over Australian Michael Hepburn, with Valery Kaikov of Russia in third.

Women's Sprint Qualifying 200m TT 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:11.064 2 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:11.290 3 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:11.314 4 Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus 0:00:11.338 5 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:11.487 6 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.489 7 Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.578 8 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:11.605 9 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 0:00:11.610 10 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco 0:00:11.619 11 Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 0:00:11.637 12 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 0:00:11.651 13 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 0:00:11.702 14 Lulu Zheng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:11.774 15 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 0:00:11.845 16 Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11.866 17 Renata Dabrowska (Pol) Poland 0:00:11.873 18 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada 0:00:11.894 19 Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11.932 20 Charlene Delev (Ger) Germany 0:00:11.981 21 Huang Ting Ying (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:12.134 22 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:12.174 23 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 0:00:12.204 24 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:12.240 25 Di Mu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:12.268 26 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy 0:00:12.618 27 Annerine Wenhold (RSA) South Africa 0:00:12.713 28 Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya 0:00:13.928

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:12.183 2 Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2 1 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:11.921 2 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3 1 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:12.361 2 Lulu Zheng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4 1 Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus 0:00:12.210 2 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5 1 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 0:00:11.962 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.941 2 Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 7 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco 0:00:12.488 2 Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 8 1 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 0:00:12.165 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 1 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:12.025 2 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 2 1 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:11.966 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 3 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.618 2 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 4 1 Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus 0:00:12.409 2 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal B Heat 1 1 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:12.645 2 Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal B Heat 2 1 Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia 0:00:12.276 2 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal B Heat 3 1 Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 0:00:11.996 2 Lulu Zheng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal B Heat 4 1 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 0:00:12.269 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Sprint Semifinal B Heat 1 1 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 0:00:12.328 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Semifinal B Heat 2 1 Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 0:00:12.789 2 Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia

Women's Sprint 5th-8th Final 5 Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:12.175 6 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco 7 Clara Sanchez (Fra) France 8 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint 9th-12th Final 9 Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 0:00:12.301 10 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 11 Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia 0:00:12.182 12 Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:11.591 DSQ Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2 1 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.831 2 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Sprint Final 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:11.696 2 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 3 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Scratch Race Qualifying Heat 1 1 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands 2 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 3 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 4 Laura Mccaughey (Aus) Team Salamander 5 Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America 6 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 7 Alena Prudnikova (Rus) Russian Federation 8 Wan Yiu Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 9 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 10 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Australia 11 Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus 12 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 13 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada 14 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 15 Kerong Tang (Chn) People's Republic of China 16 Ilze Bole (RSA) South Africa 17 Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania 18 Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark REL Elena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan

Women's Scratch Race Qualifying Heat 2 1 Rosy Mccall (NZl) G-Race Institute 2 Yun Mei Wu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 3 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 4 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 6 Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 9 Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia 10 Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba 11 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 12 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 13 Nancy Contreras Reyes (Mex) Mexico 14 Iryna Shpylyova (Ukr) Ukraine 15 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 16 Laura Brown (Can) Canada 17 Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 18 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland

Women's Scratch Race Final 1 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands 2 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 4 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 6 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 7 Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea 8 Alena Prudnikova (Rus) Russian Federation 9 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 10 Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba 11 Wan Yiu Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 12 Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia 13 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 14 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 15 Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus 16 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 17 Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America 18 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 19 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Australia 20 Yun Mei Wu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 21 Laura Mccaughey (Aus) Team Salamander 22 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 23 Rosy Mccall (NZl) G-Race Institute 24 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy

Women's Individual Pursuit Qualifying 1 Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand 0:03:34.558 2 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:03:40.087 3 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 0:03:41.373 4 Sarah Kent (Aus) Australia 0:03:42.399 5 Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea 0:03:44.811 6 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:45.089 7 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:47.371 8 Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:47.636 9 Fan Jiang (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:03:47.675 10 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 0:03:48.635 11 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 0:03:49.163 12 Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation 0:03:51.646 13 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 0:03:53.487 14 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:03:53.826 15 Wan Yiu Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:03:58.834 16 Cui Wang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:04:01.201 17 Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.Net 0:04:04.293

Women's Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Final 1 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 0:03:40.365 2 Sarah Kent (Aus) Australia 0:03:43.868

Women's Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Final 1 Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand 0:03:33.360 2 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:03:41.679

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying 1 China 0:00:44.192 Changsong Cheng Lei Zhang Miao Zhang 2 Team Jayco 0:00:44.524 Daniel Ellis Shane Perkins Scott Sunderland 3 France 0:00:44.593 Gregory Bauge Michaël D'Almeida Thierry Jollet 4 Moscow Track Team 0:00:45.085 Sergey Borisov Denis Dmitriev Sergey Kucherov 5 New Zealand 0:00:45.104 Edward Dawkins Adam Stewart Sam Webster 6 Germany 0:00:45.251 Sebastian Doehrer Joachim Eilers Mathias Stumpf 7 Cofidis 0:00:45.255 Quentin Lafargue François Pervis Maximillian Levy 8 Australia 0:00:45.564 Alex Bird Peter Lewis Jason Niblett 9 Canada 0:00:45.652 Stéphane Cossette Travis Smith Joseph Veloce 10 Poland 0:00:45.662 Maciej Bielecki Kamil Kuczynski Damian Zielinski 11 Japan 0:00:45.687 Kazuya Narita Yudai Nitta Atsushi Shibasaki 12 Max Success Pro Cycling 0:00:45.814 Saifei Bao Qi Tang Chongyang Wang 13 Russia 0:00:45.882 Sergey Polynskiy Pavel Yakushevskiy Ilya Okunev 14 Malaysia 0:00:46.137 Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos Josiah Ng Onn Lam Hafiz Sufian 15 Czech Republic 0:00:46.324 Tomas Babek Filip Ditzel Adam Ptacnik 16 Netherlands 0:00:46.557 Teun Mulder Roy Van Den Berg Hugo Haak 17 Spain 0:00:46.712 David Alonso Castillo Hodei Mazquiaran Uria Alfredo Moreno Cano 18 Ukraine 0:00:46.896 Yevgen Bolibrukh Artem Frolov Gennadiy Genys 19 Italy 0:00:47.385 Marco Benfatto Francesco Ceci Luca Ceci

Men's Team Sprint Gold Medal Final 1 China 0:00:44.237 Changsong Cheng Lei Zhang Miao Zhang 2 Team Jayco 0:00:44.748 Daniel Ellis Shane Perkins Scott Sunderland

Men's Team Sprint Bronze Medal Final 3 France 0:00:44.638 Gregory Bauge Michaël D'Almeida Thierry Jollet 4 Moscow Track Team 0:00:45.271 Sergey Borisov Denis Dmitriev Sergey Kucherov

Men's Points Race Qualifying Heat 1 1 Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand 30 pts 2 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland 26 3 Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 25 4 Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 25 5 Carles Herrero Nadal (Spa) Catalunya 23 6 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain 23 7 Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus 22 8 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 22 9 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 22 10 Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr) Ukraine 21 11 Chuan Min Li (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 8 12 Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team 7 13 Max Stahr (Ger) Germany 5 14 Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation 4 15 Akmal Amrun (Mas) Malaysia 3 16 Andoni Lafuente Olaguibel (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Men's Points Race Qualifying Heat 2 1 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Zachary Bell (Can) Canada 7 3 Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv 6 4 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) Ireland 6 5 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France 6 6 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Belgium 5 7 James Carney (USA) Team Salamander 5 8 Wei Li (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 9 Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria 4 10 Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spain 3 11 Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Netherlands 3 12 Javier Azcue (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net 3 13 Colby Pearce (USA) United States Of America 2 14 Reniell Matthysen (RSA) South Africa 15 Povilas Steponavicius (Ltu) Lithuania -19

Men's Points Race Final 1 Zachary Bell (Can) Canada 50 pts 2 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong Pro Cycling 38 3 Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand 36 4 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 34 5 Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv 32 6 Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spain 31 7 Wei Li (Chn) People's Republic of China 27 8 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France 26 9 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 24 10 Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 22 11 Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria 21 12 James Carney (USA) Team Salamander 12 13 Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus 8 14 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland 3 15 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Belgium 2 16 Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr) Ukraine 2 17 Carles Herrero Nadal (Spa) Catalunya 1 18 Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team 1 19 Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) Ireland 20 Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain 21 Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei -18 22 Javier Azcue (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net -20 23 Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Netherlands -20 DNF Chuan Min Li (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying 1 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:04:23.564 2 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia 0:04:26.029 3 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark 0:04:26.096 4 Valery Kaikov (Rus) Lokomotiv 0:04:27.455 5 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia 0:04:28.224 6 Xuelong Qu (Chn) China 0:04:28.903 7 Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Catalunya 0:04:30.817 8 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium 0:04:31.717 9 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:32.127 10 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:32.179 11 Julien Morice (Fra) France 0:04:34.529 12 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania 0:04:35.736 13 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus 0:04:37.778 14 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany 0:04:39.344 15 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:04:39.515 16 Xiao Jiang (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling 0:04:40.971 17 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Italy 0:04:41.299 18 Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain 0:04:42.067 19 Marcus Christie (Irl) Ireland 0:04:43.194