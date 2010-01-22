Trending

China's Shuang Guo gets the better of Australian Anna Meares in the sprint final.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The women's scratch race was hotly contested.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The host country of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup final in Beijing, China, took a surprise two gold medals on the first day of competition at the Laoshan Olympic velodrome. First winner of the night was Olympic bronze medalist Shuang Guo, who upset Australian Anna Meares in the gold medal final by taking back-to-back heats.

Guo's compatriot Junhong Lin added a bronze to the women's success in an uncontested final after Belarus rider Olga Panarina was disqualified in the semifinal.

With the win Guo also secured the overall World Cup win in the competition by four points over Meares.

The Chinese men then went on to stun the Australian Team Jayco in the men's team sprint final after setting the fastest time to qualify for the gold medal round. France took the bronze with ease over the Russian Moscow team.

In the women's scratch race it was Vera Koedooder of the Netherlands who claimed gold over Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) and world cup leader Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia). The finish secured the World Cup victory for Romanyuta.

New Zealander Alison Shanks took the women's individual pursuit win with ease, besting Lithuania's Vilija Sereikaite by seven seconds. Canadian Tara Whitten took the bronze over Australia's Sarah Kent.

Zach Bell added to Canada's medal tally with a commanding win in the men's points race after being the only rider to take two laps out of the field.  Hong Kong's Kwok Ho Ting was second ahead of Tom Scully (New Zealand).

In the men's individual pursuit, Ukrainian Vitaly Shchedov cemented the World Cup win with a victory over Australian Michael Hepburn, with Valery Kaikov of Russia in third.

Women's Sprint Qualifying 200m TT
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.064
2Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.290
3Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11.314
4Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus0:00:11.338
5Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:11.487
6Anna Meares (Aus) Australia0:00:11.489
7Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia0:00:11.578
8Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11.605
9Clara Sanchez (Fra) France0:00:11.610
10Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco0:00:11.619
11Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:11.637
12Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:11.651
13Virginie Cueff (Fra) France0:00:11.702
14Lulu Zheng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:11.774
15Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany0:00:11.845
16Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.866
17Renata Dabrowska (Pol) Poland0:00:11.873
18Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada0:00:11.894
19Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.932
20Charlene Delev (Ger) Germany0:00:11.981
21Huang Ting Ying (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:12.134
22Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia0:00:12.174
23Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain0:00:12.204
24Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:12.240
25Di Mu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:12.268
26Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy0:00:12.618
27Annerine Wenhold (RSA) South Africa0:00:12.713
28Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya0:00:13.928

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:12.183
2Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2
1Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.921
2Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3
1Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands0:00:12.361
2Lulu Zheng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4
1Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus0:00:12.210
2Virginie Cueff (Fra) France

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5
1Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:11.962
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia0:00:11.941
2Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 7
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco0:00:12.488
2Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia

Women's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 8
1Clara Sanchez (Fra) France0:00:12.165
2Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 1
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:12.025
2Clara Sanchez (Fra) France

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 2
1Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.966
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 3
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia0:00:11.618
2Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 4
1Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus0:00:12.409
2Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal B Heat 1
1Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands0:00:12.645
2Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal B Heat 2
1Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia0:00:12.276
2Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal B Heat 3
1Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:11.996
2Lulu Zheng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal B Heat 4
1Virginie Cueff (Fra) France0:00:12.269
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Sprint Semifinal B Heat 1
1Virginie Cueff (Fra) France0:00:12.328
2Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Semifinal B Heat 2
1Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:12.789
2Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia

Women's Sprint 5th-8th Final
5Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands0:00:12.175
6Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco
7Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
8Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Women's Sprint 9th-12th Final
9Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:12.301
10Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
11Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia0:00:12.182
12Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.591
DSQOlga Panarina (Blr) Belarus

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2
1Anna Meares (Aus) Australia0:00:11.831
2Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Sprint Final
1Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.696
2Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
3Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Scratch Race Qualifying Heat 1
1Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
2Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
3Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
4Laura Mccaughey (Aus) Team Salamander
5Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America
6Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
7Alena Prudnikova (Rus) Russian Federation
8Wan Yiu Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
9Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
10Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Australia
11Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
12Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
13Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada
14Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
15Kerong Tang (Chn) People's Republic of China
16Ilze Bole (RSA) South Africa
17Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
18Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark
RELElena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan

Women's Scratch Race Qualifying Heat 2
1Rosy Mccall (NZl) G-Race Institute
2Yun Mei Wu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
3Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
4Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
5Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
6Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
9Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
10Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba
11Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
12Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
13Nancy Contreras Reyes (Mex) Mexico
14Iryna Shpylyova (Ukr) Ukraine
15Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
16Laura Brown (Can) Canada
17Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
18Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland

Women's Scratch Race Final
1Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
2Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
3Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
4Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
6Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
7Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
8Alena Prudnikova (Rus) Russian Federation
9Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
10Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba
11Wan Yiu Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
12Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
13Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
14Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
15Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
16Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
17Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
19Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Australia
20Yun Mei Wu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
21Laura Mccaughey (Aus) Team Salamander
22Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
23Rosy Mccall (NZl) G-Race Institute
24Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy

Women's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand0:03:34.558
2Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:03:40.087
3Tara Whitten (Can) Canada0:03:41.373
4Sarah Kent (Aus) Australia0:03:42.399
5Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea0:03:44.811
6Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands0:03:45.089
7Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland0:03:47.371
8Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba0:03:47.636
9Fan Jiang (Chn) People's Republic of China0:03:47.675
10Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico0:03:48.635
11Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany0:03:49.163
12Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation0:03:51.646
13Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France0:03:53.487
14Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:53.826
15Wan Yiu Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:03:58.834
16Cui Wang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:04:01.201
17Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.Net0:04:04.293

Women's Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Final
1Tara Whitten (Can) Canada0:03:40.365
2Sarah Kent (Aus) Australia0:03:43.868

Women's Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Final
1Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand0:03:33.360
2Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:03:41.679

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
1China0:00:44.192
Changsong Cheng
Lei Zhang
Miao Zhang
2Team Jayco0:00:44.524
Daniel Ellis
Shane Perkins
Scott Sunderland
3France0:00:44.593
Gregory Bauge
Michaël D'Almeida
Thierry Jollet
4Moscow Track Team0:00:45.085
Sergey Borisov
Denis Dmitriev
Sergey Kucherov
5New Zealand0:00:45.104
Edward Dawkins
Adam Stewart
Sam Webster
6Germany0:00:45.251
Sebastian Doehrer
Joachim Eilers
Mathias Stumpf
7Cofidis0:00:45.255
Quentin Lafargue
François Pervis
Maximillian Levy
8Australia0:00:45.564
Alex Bird
Peter Lewis
Jason Niblett
9Canada0:00:45.652
Stéphane Cossette
Travis Smith
Joseph Veloce
10Poland0:00:45.662
Maciej Bielecki
Kamil Kuczynski
Damian Zielinski
11Japan0:00:45.687
Kazuya Narita
Yudai Nitta
Atsushi Shibasaki
12Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:45.814
Saifei Bao
Qi Tang
Chongyang Wang
13Russia0:00:45.882
Sergey Polynskiy
Pavel Yakushevskiy
Ilya Okunev
14Malaysia0:00:46.137
Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos
Josiah Ng Onn Lam
Hafiz Sufian
15Czech Republic0:00:46.324
Tomas Babek
Filip Ditzel
Adam Ptacnik
16Netherlands0:00:46.557
Teun Mulder
Roy Van Den Berg
Hugo Haak
17Spain0:00:46.712
David Alonso Castillo
Hodei Mazquiaran Uria
Alfredo Moreno Cano
18Ukraine0:00:46.896
Yevgen Bolibrukh
Artem Frolov
Gennadiy Genys
19Italy0:00:47.385
Marco Benfatto
Francesco Ceci
Luca Ceci

Men's Team Sprint Gold Medal Final
1China0:00:44.237
Changsong Cheng
Lei Zhang
Miao Zhang
2Team Jayco0:00:44.748
Daniel Ellis
Shane Perkins
Scott Sunderland

Men's Team Sprint Bronze Medal Final
3France0:00:44.638
Gregory Bauge
Michaël D'Almeida
Thierry Jollet
4Moscow Track Team0:00:45.271
Sergey Borisov
Denis Dmitriev
Sergey Kucherov

Men's Points Race Qualifying Heat 1
1Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand30pts
2Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland26
3Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei25
4Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China25
5Carles Herrero Nadal (Spa) Catalunya23
6Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain23
7Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus22
8Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan22
9Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy22
10Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr) Ukraine21
11Chuan Min Li (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling8
12Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team7
13Max Stahr (Ger) Germany5
14Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation4
15Akmal Amrun (Mas) Malaysia3
16Andoni Lafuente Olaguibel (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Men's Points Race Qualifying Heat 2
1Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong Pro Cycling10pts
2Zachary Bell (Can) Canada7
3Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv6
4Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) Ireland6
5Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France6
6Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Belgium5
7James Carney (USA) Team Salamander5
8Wei Li (Chn) People's Republic of China5
9Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria4
10Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spain3
11Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Netherlands3
12Javier Azcue (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net3
13Colby Pearce (USA) United States Of America2
14Reniell Matthysen (RSA) South Africa
15Povilas Steponavicius (Ltu) Lithuania-19

Men's Points Race Final
1Zachary Bell (Can) Canada50pts
2Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong Pro Cycling38
3Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand36
4Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy34
5Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv32
6Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spain31
7Wei Li (Chn) People's Republic of China27
8Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France26
9Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan24
10Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China22
11Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria21
12James Carney (USA) Team Salamander12
13Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus8
14Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland3
15Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Belgium2
16Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr) Ukraine2
17Carles Herrero Nadal (Spa) Catalunya1
18Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team1
19Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) Ireland
20Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
21Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei-18
22Javier Azcue (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net-20
23Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Netherlands-20
DNFChuan Min Li (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
1Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:23.564
2Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia0:04:26.029
3Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark0:04:26.096
4Valery Kaikov (Rus) Lokomotiv0:04:27.455
5Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia0:04:28.224
6Xuelong Qu (Chn) China0:04:28.903
7Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Catalunya0:04:30.817
8Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium0:04:31.717
9Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain0:04:32.127
10Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands0:04:32.179
11Julien Morice (Fra) France0:04:34.529
12Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania0:04:35.736
13Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus0:04:37.778
14Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany0:04:39.344
15King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:04:39.515
16Xiao Jiang (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling0:04:40.971
17Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Italy0:04:41.299
18Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain0:04:42.067
19Marcus Christie (Irl) Ireland0:04:43.194

Men's Individual Pursuit Final
1Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:26.722
2Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia0:04:27.969
3Valery Kaikov (Rus) Lokomotiv0:04:27.648
4Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark0:04:27.731

