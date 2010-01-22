China takes two golds on day 1
Zach Bell wins points race for Canada
The host country of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup final in Beijing, China, took a surprise two gold medals on the first day of competition at the Laoshan Olympic velodrome. First winner of the night was Olympic bronze medalist Shuang Guo, who upset Australian Anna Meares in the gold medal final by taking back-to-back heats.
Guo's compatriot Junhong Lin added a bronze to the women's success in an uncontested final after Belarus rider Olga Panarina was disqualified in the semifinal.
With the win Guo also secured the overall World Cup win in the competition by four points over Meares.
The Chinese men then went on to stun the Australian Team Jayco in the men's team sprint final after setting the fastest time to qualify for the gold medal round. France took the bronze with ease over the Russian Moscow team.
In the women's scratch race it was Vera Koedooder of the Netherlands who claimed gold over Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) and world cup leader Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia). The finish secured the World Cup victory for Romanyuta.
New Zealander Alison Shanks took the women's individual pursuit win with ease, besting Lithuania's Vilija Sereikaite by seven seconds. Canadian Tara Whitten took the bronze over Australia's Sarah Kent.
Zach Bell added to Canada's medal tally with a commanding win in the men's points race after being the only rider to take two laps out of the field. Hong Kong's Kwok Ho Ting was second ahead of Tom Scully (New Zealand).
In the men's individual pursuit, Ukrainian Vitaly Shchedov cemented the World Cup win with a victory over Australian Michael Hepburn, with Valery Kaikov of Russia in third.
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.064
|2
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.290
|3
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11.314
|4
|Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:11.338
|5
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:11.487
|6
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.489
|7
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.578
|8
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11.605
|9
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|0:00:11.610
|10
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco
|0:00:11.619
|11
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.637
|12
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.651
|13
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|0:00:11.702
|14
|Lulu Zheng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.774
|15
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.845
|16
|Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.866
|17
|Renata Dabrowska (Pol) Poland
|0:00:11.873
|18
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|0:00:11.894
|19
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.932
|20
|Charlene Delev (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.981
|21
|Huang Ting Ying (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:12.134
|22
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:12.174
|23
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|0:00:12.204
|24
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:12.240
|25
|Di Mu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:12.268
|26
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
|0:00:12.618
|27
|Annerine Wenhold (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:12.713
|28
|Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya
|0:00:13.928
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:12.183
|2
|Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.921
|2
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|1
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:12.361
|2
|Lulu Zheng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:12.210
|2
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.962
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.941
|2
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco
|0:00:12.488
|2
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia
|1
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|0:00:12.165
|2
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:12.025
|2
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|1
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.966
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.618
|2
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:12.409
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|1
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:12.645
|2
|Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia
|0:00:12.276
|2
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|1
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.996
|2
|Lulu Zheng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|1
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|0:00:12.269
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|0:00:12.328
|2
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:12.789
|2
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia
|5
|Willy Kanis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:12.175
|6
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) Team Jayco
|7
|Clara Sanchez (Fra) France
|8
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|9
|Yulei Xu (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:12.301
|10
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|11
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) Australia
|0:00:12.182
|12
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.591
|DSQ
|Olga Panarina (Blr) Belarus
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.831
|2
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.696
|2
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|3
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Laura Mccaughey (Aus) Team Salamander
|5
|Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America
|6
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|Alena Prudnikova (Rus) Russian Federation
|8
|Wan Yiu Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|9
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|10
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Australia
|11
|Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
|12
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|13
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada
|14
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|15
|Kerong Tang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|16
|Ilze Bole (RSA) South Africa
|17
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|18
|Michelle Lauge Jensen (Den) Denmark
|REL
|Elena Tchalykh (Aze) Azerbaijan
|1
|Rosy Mccall (NZl) G-Race Institute
|2
|Yun Mei Wu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|4
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|5
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|9
|Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
|10
|Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba
|11
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|12
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|13
|Nancy Contreras Reyes (Mex) Mexico
|14
|Iryna Shpylyova (Ukr) Ukraine
|15
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|16
|Laura Brown (Can) Canada
|17
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|18
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|6
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|7
|Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
|8
|Alena Prudnikova (Rus) Russian Federation
|9
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|10
|Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba
|11
|Wan Yiu Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|12
|Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
|13
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|14
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|15
|Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
|16
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|17
|Cari Higgins (USA) United States Of America
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Australia
|20
|Yun Mei Wu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|21
|Laura Mccaughey (Aus) Team Salamander
|22
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|23
|Rosy Mccall (NZl) G-Race Institute
|24
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|1
|Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:34.558
|2
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:03:40.087
|3
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|0:03:41.373
|4
|Sarah Kent (Aus) Australia
|0:03:42.399
|5
|Ah Reum Na (Kor) Korea
|0:03:44.811
|6
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:45.089
|7
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:47.371
|8
|Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:47.636
|9
|Fan Jiang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:03:47.675
|10
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|0:03:48.635
|11
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|0:03:49.163
|12
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:03:51.646
|13
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|0:03:53.487
|14
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:53.826
|15
|Wan Yiu Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:03:58.834
|16
|Cui Wang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:04:01.201
|17
|Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.Net
|0:04:04.293
|1
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|0:03:40.365
|2
|Sarah Kent (Aus) Australia
|0:03:43.868
|1
|Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:33.360
|2
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:03:41.679
|1
|China
|0:00:44.192
|Changsong Cheng
|Lei Zhang
|Miao Zhang
|2
|Team Jayco
|0:00:44.524
|Daniel Ellis
|Shane Perkins
|Scott Sunderland
|3
|France
|0:00:44.593
|Gregory Bauge
|Michaël D'Almeida
|Thierry Jollet
|4
|Moscow Track Team
|0:00:45.085
|Sergey Borisov
|Denis Dmitriev
|Sergey Kucherov
|5
|New Zealand
|0:00:45.104
|Edward Dawkins
|Adam Stewart
|Sam Webster
|6
|Germany
|0:00:45.251
|Sebastian Doehrer
|Joachim Eilers
|Mathias Stumpf
|7
|Cofidis
|0:00:45.255
|Quentin Lafargue
|François Pervis
|Maximillian Levy
|8
|Australia
|0:00:45.564
|Alex Bird
|Peter Lewis
|Jason Niblett
|9
|Canada
|0:00:45.652
|Stéphane Cossette
|Travis Smith
|Joseph Veloce
|10
|Poland
|0:00:45.662
|Maciej Bielecki
|Kamil Kuczynski
|Damian Zielinski
|11
|Japan
|0:00:45.687
|Kazuya Narita
|Yudai Nitta
|Atsushi Shibasaki
|12
|Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:00:45.814
|Saifei Bao
|Qi Tang
|Chongyang Wang
|13
|Russia
|0:00:45.882
|Sergey Polynskiy
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|Ilya Okunev
|14
|Malaysia
|0:00:46.137
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam
|Hafiz Sufian
|15
|Czech Republic
|0:00:46.324
|Tomas Babek
|Filip Ditzel
|Adam Ptacnik
|16
|Netherlands
|0:00:46.557
|Teun Mulder
|Roy Van Den Berg
|Hugo Haak
|17
|Spain
|0:00:46.712
|David Alonso Castillo
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria
|Alfredo Moreno Cano
|18
|Ukraine
|0:00:46.896
|Yevgen Bolibrukh
|Artem Frolov
|Gennadiy Genys
|19
|Italy
|0:00:47.385
|Marco Benfatto
|Francesco Ceci
|Luca Ceci
|1
|China
|0:00:44.237
|Changsong Cheng
|Lei Zhang
|Miao Zhang
|2
|Team Jayco
|0:00:44.748
|Daniel Ellis
|Shane Perkins
|Scott Sunderland
|3
|France
|0:00:44.638
|Gregory Bauge
|Michaël D'Almeida
|Thierry Jollet
|4
|Moscow Track Team
|0:00:45.271
|Sergey Borisov
|Denis Dmitriev
|Sergey Kucherov
|1
|Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand
|30
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland
|26
|3
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|25
|4
|Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|25
|5
|Carles Herrero Nadal (Spa) Catalunya
|23
|6
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|7
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|22
|8
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|22
|9
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|22
|10
|Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr) Ukraine
|21
|11
|Chuan Min Li (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|8
|12
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|7
|13
|Max Stahr (Ger) Germany
|5
|14
|Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|15
|Akmal Amrun (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|16
|Andoni Lafuente Olaguibel (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|7
|3
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|6
|4
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) Ireland
|6
|5
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
|6
|6
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Belgium
|5
|7
|James Carney (USA) Team Salamander
|5
|8
|Wei Li (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|9
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
|4
|10
|Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spain
|3
|11
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|12
|Javier Azcue (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net
|3
|13
|Colby Pearce (USA) United States Of America
|2
|14
|Reniell Matthysen (RSA) South Africa
|15
|Povilas Steponavicius (Ltu) Lithuania
|-19
|1
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|50
|pts
|2
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong Pro Cycling
|38
|3
|Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand
|36
|4
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|34
|5
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|32
|6
|Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spain
|31
|7
|Wei Li (Chn) People's Republic of China
|27
|8
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
|26
|9
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|24
|10
|Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|22
|11
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
|21
|12
|James Carney (USA) Team Salamander
|12
|13
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|8
|14
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland
|3
|15
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Belgium
|2
|16
|Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|17
|Carles Herrero Nadal (Spa) Catalunya
|1
|18
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|1
|19
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) Ireland
|20
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
|21
|Po Hung Wu (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|-18
|22
|Javier Azcue (Spa) Fullgasnutrition.net
|-20
|23
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Netherlands
|-20
|DNF
|Chuan Min Li (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|1
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:23.564
|2
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
|0:04:26.029
|3
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark
|0:04:26.096
|4
|Valery Kaikov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|0:04:27.455
|5
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia
|0:04:28.224
|6
|Xuelong Qu (Chn) China
|0:04:28.903
|7
|Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Catalunya
|0:04:30.817
|8
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:31.717
|9
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:32.127
|10
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:32.179
|11
|Julien Morice (Fra) France
|0:04:34.529
|12
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:04:35.736
|13
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|0:04:37.778
|14
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany
|0:04:39.344
|15
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:04:39.515
|16
|Xiao Jiang (Chn) Max Success Pro Cycling
|0:04:40.971
|17
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Italy
|0:04:41.299
|18
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spain
|0:04:42.067
|19
|Marcus Christie (Irl) Ireland
|0:04:43.194
|1
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:26.722
|2
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
|0:04:27.969
|3
|Valery Kaikov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|0:04:27.648
|4
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark
|0:04:27.731
