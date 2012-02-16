Image 1 of 14 Australia drilled it perfectly to go fastest (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 14 Ed Clancy takes the applause as GB makes the final (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 14 The Canadians were a cut above in qualifying setting themselves up for a fight with the Brits for gold. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 14 NZ down to three but made the bronze medal final (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 14 Australia fast off the mark (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 14 Australia goes into the gold medal final (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 14 The Aussies celebrate going fastest in men's team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 14 The new velodrome (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 14 Laura Trott leads GB (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 14 Jo Rowsell on the front for GB (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 14 The final 200m flat out for Australia (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 14 Tomic seems back to her best in London. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 13 of 14 Tomic hits the front for Australia (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 14 of 14 GB team goes under 4 minutes (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

The London Olympic velodrome was christened on Thursday evening as the UCI World Cup got underway with qualifying rounds for the women's and men's team pursuit. The sell-out crowd came alive, naturally enough, for the home team, with the women scraping through to meet Canada in Friday's final, and the men, racing into what Ed Clancy called "a wall of noise for 16 laps", matching the women by posting the second fastest time, behind Australia.

The big surprise in men's qualifying was the poor performances of New Zealand, missing Jesse Sergent, and Russia. The latter, fielding a young team, looked especially ragged, almost losing a man in the first two laps, and doing well to keep the deficit to 0.2 seconds after a kilometre. But then the team that won the World Cups in Astana and Beijing -- in times of 3.56 and 3.57 -- collapsed, eventually finishing out of the medals in 5th.

Belgium will race New Zealand, who were also well off the pace, for the bronze medal.

Sunday's final will pit the old rivals, Australia, represented here by Jack Bobridge, Rohan Dennis, Alexander Edmondson and Michael Hepburn, against Great Britain, with the reigning world champions qualifying fastest in 3:57.885, to Britain's 3:58.446.

"That felt really smooth," said Bobridge after the finish of qualifying. "It was good to get a hit out on the track and it is a bit different tonight with the qualifying so late at night. Normally you can get that blow out early in the morning and the cobwebs are normally flushed out.

"We can't complain with that ride. It was smooth, fast and in control the whole time."

There was mild disappointment in the British camp over the time, but not the performance. "Technically it was really smooth," said Peter Kennaugh, a member of the British team with Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Geraint Thomas. "We set off in the first 2k on a schedule to hold us back a bit and we were on the line perfectly. We really controlled it well.

"We thought we'd be able to lift it and we did at times, though the time could have been a bit quicker.

"There's loads more to come," added Kennaugh, "especially a few months down the line. I haven't even done a road race yet this season: that'll take fitness up another level. I think we can go quicker on Sunday as well."

Clancy paid tribute to the atmosphere created by the spectators but also identified an issue it raises: "There was a wall of noise the whole 16 laps. It didn't die down one bit. Usually it's the start and finish, but for qualifying that's a bizarre atmosphere.

"I can't believe 6,000 people have come to watch us qualify," continued Clancy. "It was mental. All we could hear was noise. We usually communicate within the line -- hold, squeeze, or if we lose a guy at the end -- [but] we couldn't have heard a thing there... It's something we'll have to think about with the coach."

In qualifying for the women's team pursuit, which concludes on Friday, the early starting Canadians were quickest with 3:20.785, a national record. First Australia and then Britain were expected to challenge that, and both started much faster than the Canadian trio of Tara Whitten, Gillian Carleson and Jasmin Glaesser, but both teams also faded over the second half.

In the home team's case that represented a turnaround of 1.2 seconds. From leading by 0.794, and being inside world record pace, the British team, comprising Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Wendy Houvenaghel, ended up finishing 0.415 seconds down, and only 0.056 seconds ahead of Australia to qualify for the final. That after Australia had a disrupted start thanks to a gate-malfunction. Holland were 4th to make the bronze medal ride-off against the Australians.

"We always planned to go out fast," said Rowsell. "We just couldn't keep it going, but hopefully tomorrow. We're racing for a medal so we'll look forward to that.

"The noise is amazing," Rowsell continued. "When you're racing you try to block everything out but you can't block that amount of noise out. I think the world record is possible on this track."

The British women's coach, Paul Manning, seemed to admit that the line-up might be tweaked for the final, with Dani King in the wings.

"We've got 24 hours now," said Manning, a member of Britain's world record-setting Olympic gold medal-winning men's team in Beijing. "It's quite a productive time to look at the four riders and see who we want to use."

Results

Elite men team's pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:57.885 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Australia Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Australia Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia 2 Great Britain 0:03:58.446 Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain Geraint Thomas (GBr) Great Britain 3 New Zealand 0:04:04.218 Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 4 Belgium 0:04:06.596 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium Dominique Cornu (Bel) Belgium Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium 5 Russia 0:04:06.823 Artur Ershov (Rus) Russia Valery Kaykov (Rus) Russia Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russia Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Russia 6 Netherlands 0:04:07.825 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Levi Heimans (Ned) Netherlands Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands 7 Colombia 0:04:08.287 Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Colombia Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia Arles Antonio Castro Laverde (Col) Colombia Weimar Roldan Ortiz (Col) Colombia 8 Lokosphinx 0:04:08.999 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx Roman Ivlev (Rus) Lokosphinx Pavel Karpenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 9 Chile 0:04:10.222 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Chile Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 10 Denmark 0:04:10.783 Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Rasmus Quaade (Den) Denmark Christian Ranneries (Den) Denmark 11 Korea 0:04:10.795 Sunjae Jang (Kor) Korea Seungwoo Choi (Kor) Korea Keonwoo Park (Kor) Korea Seon Ho Park (Kor) Korea 12 France 0:04:12.666 Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Kevin Labeque (Fra) France Kevin Lesellier (Fra) France Laurent Pichon (Fra) France 13 Ukraine 0:04:12.763 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine Maksym Polishchuk (Ukr) Ukraine Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Ukraine Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine 14 Italy 0:04:13.247 Marco Coledan (Ita) Italy Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy Paolo Simion (Ita) Italy 15 Germany 0:04:14.280 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany 16 Hong Kong 0:04:14.731 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 17 Switzerland 0:04:15.339 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland Frank Pasche (Swi) Switzerland DSQ Spain Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spa) Spain Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain