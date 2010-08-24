Trending

Pascal wins downhill

Paulhan, Di Pasquale round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Pascal (Fra)0:04:06.33
2Romain Paulhan (Fra)0:00:02.73
3Charly Di Pasquale (Fra)0:00:02.90
4Florian Arthus (Fra)0:00:07.92
5Patrick Thome (Fra)0:00:09.34
6Olivier Nicole (Fra)0:00:10.08
7Yoann Barelli (Fra)0:00:10.61
8Arthur Parret (Fra)0:00:11.66
9Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)0:00:11.70
10Loic Bruni (Fra)0:00:12.38
11Mathieu Gallean (Fra)0:00:13.31
12Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)0:00:15.02
13Romain Maillot (Fra)0:00:15.03
14Benjamin Verrier (Fra)0:00:15.60
15Rudy Cabirou (Fra)0:00:15.83
16Richard Marini (Fra)0:00:16.60
17Alexandre Lohner (Fra)0:00:16.85
18Alexis Raguet (Fra)0:00:17.12
19Arthur Racaud (Fra)0:00:17.42
20Rémy Casanova (Fra)0:00:18.01
21Yoann Paccard (Fra)0:00:18.45
22Esteban Deronzier (Fra)0:00:18.55
23Geoffrey Cholley (Fra)0:00:18.74
24Faustin Figaret (Fra)0:00:18.76
25Marc Cabirou (Fra)0:00:19.70
26Guillaume Cauvin (Fra)0:00:19.90
27Jérôme Crocombette (Fra)0:00:20.16
28Ludovic Oget (Fra)0:00:20.17
29Thomas Zanone (Fra)0:00:20.36
30Yannick Colomb (Fra)0:00:20.74
31Quentin Chanudet (Fra)0:00:20.91
32Romain Goulesque (Fra)0:00:22.89
33Alexis Pujol (Fra)0:00:23.25
34Alexandre Tissier (Fra)0:00:23.63
35Alexandre Claudin (Fra)0:00:24.86
36Julien Hericher (Fra)0:00:25.29
37Tristan Petit (Fra)0:00:25.30
38Anthony Doniol (Fra)0:00:25.44
39David Eme (Fra)0:00:25.62
40Benjamin Staehle (Fra)0:00:26.10

