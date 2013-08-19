Trending

Kabush and Pendrel win in Whistler

Canada Cup round hosted in British Columbia

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Can)1:34:37
2Max Plaxton (Can)0:00:39
3Spencer Paxson (USA)0:03:27
4Derek Zandstra (Can)0:03:28
5Kris Sneddon (Can)0:04:32
6Emilien Barben (Swi)0:04:55
7Evan Guthrie (Can)0:06:12
8Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)0:06:37
9Kelsey Krushel (Can)
10Peter Glassford (Can)0:07:08
11Carl Decker (USA)0:09:08
12Greg Day (Can)0:11:30
13Cameron Jette (Can)0:12:47
14Matthew Farquharson (Can)0:12:58
15Samuel Amberiadis (Can)0:13:55
16Felix Wilberg (Can)0:17:30
17Chris Christie (Can)0:19:13
18Seth Wells (Can)0:20:13
19Jason Poon (Can)0:21:31
20Jordan Hodder (Can)
21Louis Dillon (Can)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can)1:27:47
2Sandra Walter (Can)0:03:14
3Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:04:18
4Brandi Heisterman (Can)0:04:48
5Mikaela Kofman (Can)0:05:28
6Mandy Dreyer (Can)0:08:26
7Catherine Fleury (Can)0:10:17
8Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)0:19:01
9Alycia Traas (Can)0:19:54
10Katie Button (Can)0:22:43

