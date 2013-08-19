Kabush and Pendrel win in Whistler
Canada Cup round hosted in British Columbia
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|1:34:37
|2
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|0:00:39
|3
|Spencer Paxson (USA)
|0:03:27
|4
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|0:03:28
|5
|Kris Sneddon (Can)
|0:04:32
|6
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:04:55
|7
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:06:12
|8
|Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)
|0:06:37
|9
|Kelsey Krushel (Can)
|10
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|0:07:08
|11
|Carl Decker (USA)
|0:09:08
|12
|Greg Day (Can)
|0:11:30
|13
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|0:12:47
|14
|Matthew Farquharson (Can)
|0:12:58
|15
|Samuel Amberiadis (Can)
|0:13:55
|16
|Felix Wilberg (Can)
|0:17:30
|17
|Chris Christie (Can)
|0:19:13
|18
|Seth Wells (Can)
|0:20:13
|19
|Jason Poon (Can)
|0:21:31
|20
|Jordan Hodder (Can)
|21
|Louis Dillon (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|1:27:47
|2
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:03:14
|3
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|0:04:18
|4
|Brandi Heisterman (Can)
|0:04:48
|5
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|0:05:28
|6
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|0:08:26
|7
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|0:10:17
|8
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)
|0:19:01
|9
|Alycia Traas (Can)
|0:19:54
|10
|Katie Button (Can)
|0:22:43
