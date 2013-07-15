Zandstra beats Jette at Walden Ski Club round of Canada Cup
Walter wins women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|1:36:17
|2
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|0:00:15
|3
|Antoine Caron (Can)
|0:02:01
|4
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:02:13
|5
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|0:02:20
|6
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|0:02:24
|7
|Evan Mcneely (Can)
|0:03:32
|8
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:04:24
|9
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:05:26
|10
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|0:05:39
|11
|Patrick Chartrand (Can)
|0:06:16
|12
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can)
|0:06:43
|13
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
|0:06:59
|14
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:08:19
|15
|Emmanuel Boily (Can)
|0:08:22
|16
|Jacob Mcclelland (Can)
|0:09:33
|17
|Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)
|0:10:05
|18
|Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)
|0:10:15
|19
|Julien Gagne (Can)
|0:11:15
|20
|Steven Noble (Can)
|0:11:57
|21
|Ross Davis (Can)
|0:12:19
|22
|Alexandre Vialle (Can)
|0:13:02
|23
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|0:13:52
|24
|Pierre-Olivier Veillette (Can)
|0:14:20
|25
|Tim Gale (Can)
|0:14:28
|26
|Patrick Martin (Can)
|0:14:41
|27
|Scott Lynch (Can)
|0:15:12
|28
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:15:24
|29
|Samuel Tremblay (Can)
|0:16:22
|30
|Jon Winfield (Can)
|0:16:31
|31
|Jon Slaughter (Can)
|0:16:45
|32
|Preston Wagler (Can)
|0:17:30
|33
|John Couchi (Can)
|0:17:33
|34
|Tyson Wagler (Can)
|0:18:26
|35
|Corey Brioschi (Can)
|0:19:55
|36
|Timothy Carleton (Can)
|37
|Trent Meyers (Can)
|38
|Jean-Daniel Boily (Can)
|39
|Stephan Boily (Can)
|40
|Maxime Lemay (Can)
|41
|Erich Baumhard (Can)
|42
|Michael Hermanovsky (Can)
|43
|Simon Wagler (Can)
|44
|Gavin Clark (Can)
|45
|Gregory Van Moorsel (Can)
|46
|Spencer Skerget (Can)
|47
|Steven Turcotte (Can)
|48
|Jonathan Cantin (Can)
|49
|Jarrod Forrest (Can)
|50
|Jamie Wagler (Can)
|51
|Bretton Matthews (Can)
|52
|Daniel Varga (Can)
|53
|Steve Prosser (Can)
|54
|Cotey Hakkers (Can)
|55
|Dave Reid (Can)
|56
|Chris Fruetel (Can)
|57
|Robin Wallar (Can)
|58
|Matthew Farquharson (Can)
|59
|Brendan Mackillop (Can)
|60
|Massey Baker (Can)
|61
|Andrew Savard (Can)
|62
|Alex Lefebvre (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|1:36:21
|2
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|0:01:33
|3
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|0:02:00
|4
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:02:33
|5
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|0:03:08
|6
|Karlee Gendron (Can)
|0:03:09
|7
|Emily Batty (Can)
|0:04:08
|8
|Sue Trimble-Haviland (Can)
|0:04:27
|9
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|0:05:37
|10
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|0:06:06
|11
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|0:06:52
|12
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|0:07:45
|13
|Heather Gray (Can)
|0:08:13
|14
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|0:10:23
|15
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|0:10:40
|16
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|0:12:07
|17
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:12:17
|18
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|0:13:35
|19
|Katlyn Dundas (Can)
|20
|Denise Hill (Can)
|21
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)
|22
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|23
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|24
|Kristina Laforge (Can)
|25
|Rosalie Auger (Can)
|26
|Samantha Wagler (Can)
|27
|Veronica Huggard (Can)
|28
|Catherine Harnden (Can)
