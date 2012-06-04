Trending

Kabush wins Trek Store round of Canada Cup

Batty victorious in women's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Can)1:44:29
2Raphael Gagne (Can)0:00:50
3Cameron Jette (Can)0:01:12
4Neal Kindree (Can)0:01:27
5Derek Zandstra (Can)0:02:11
6Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:02:52
7Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:03:40
8Kris Sneddon (Can)0:03:41
9Andrew Watson (Can)0:03:55
10Evan Mcneely (Can)0:04:12
11Evan Guthrie (Can)0:04:15
12Troy Wells (USA)0:05:08
13Peter Glassford (Can)0:05:14
14Brad Hudson (NZl)0:06:43
15Adam Morka (Can)0:07:49
16Andrew L'esperance (Can)0:07:59
17Antoine Caron (Can)0:07:59
18Patrick Chartrand (Can)0:08:22
19Daniel Varga (Can)0:08:43
20Ryan Atkins (Can)0:09:51
21Seamus Powell (USA)0:09:58
22Ross Davis (Can)0:10:19
23Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)0:10:27
24Felix Wilberg (Can)0:10:29
25Steven Noble (Can)0:10:56
26Alex Lavertu (Can)0:11:26
27Mathieu Bélanger Barrette (Can)0:12:01
28Matthew Farquharson (Can)0:12:11
29Danny Souter (Can)0:13:48
30Bretton Matthews (Can)0:14:33
31Kelsey Krushel (Can)0:14:54
32Etienne Moreau (Can)0:15:20
33Tyson Wagler (Can)0:15:25
34Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)0:16:13
35Emmanuel Boily (Can)0:16:19
36Jarrod Forrest (Can)0:16:33
37Jon Kinsie (Can)0:18:18
38Francis Lehoux (Can)0:18:24
39Eric Batty (Can)0:18:31
40Corey Brioschi (Can)0:18:31
41Xavier Perreault (Can)0:19:57
42Zach Winn (Can)0:21:19
43Timothy Carleton (Can)0:21:41
44Trent Meyers (Can)0:22:14
45Jacob Mcclelland (Can)0:23:49
46Scott Lynch (Can)0:35:25
47Maxime Lemay (Can)0:35:26
48Jon Winfield (Can)0:35:27
49Jeremi Bussières (Can)0:35:28
50Corey Davis (USA)0:35:28
51Steven Turcotte (Can)0:35:29
52Mark Winfield (Can)0:35:30
53Jon Slaughter (Can)0:35:30
54Simon Wagler (Can)0:35:31
55Jerome Samson (Can)0:35:32
56Tom Guiot (Can)0:35:33
57Chris Fruetel (Can)0:35:33
58Jonathan Cantin (Can)0:35:34

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Batty (Can)1:41:51
2Sandra Walter (Can)0:03:00
3Amanda Sin (Can)0:04:08
4Mikaela Kofman (Can)0:06:12
5Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:09:29
6Cayley Brooks (Can)0:10:33
7Mandy Dreyer (Can)0:11:42
8Heather Gray (Can)0:12:26
9Haley Smith (Can)0:13:35
10Sarah Moore (Can)0:15:09
11Andréanne Pichette (Can)0:17:30
12Valerie Meunier (Can)0:17:51
13Susan Stephens (Can)0:19:20
14Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)0:19:57
15Annick Chrétien (Can)0:20:27
16Katlyn Dundas (Can)0:21:13
17Laurence Harvey (Can)0:21:36
18Laura Bietola (Can)0:23:37
19Emily Flynn (Can)0:23:41
20Erin Vicary (USA)0:25:01
21Samantha Wagler (Can)0:25:40
22Katie Button (Can)0:35:03
23Elyse Nieuwold (Can)0:35:09
24Hannah Cooley (Can)0:35:12

