Kabush wins Trek Store round of Canada Cup
Batty victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|1:44:29
|2
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:00:50
|3
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|0:01:12
|4
|Neal Kindree (Can)
|0:01:27
|5
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|0:02:11
|6
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:02:52
|7
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|0:03:40
|8
|Kris Sneddon (Can)
|0:03:41
|9
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:03:55
|10
|Evan Mcneely (Can)
|0:04:12
|11
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:04:15
|12
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:05:08
|13
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|0:05:14
|14
|Brad Hudson (NZl)
|0:06:43
|15
|Adam Morka (Can)
|0:07:49
|16
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|0:07:59
|17
|Antoine Caron (Can)
|0:07:59
|18
|Patrick Chartrand (Can)
|0:08:22
|19
|Daniel Varga (Can)
|0:08:43
|20
|Ryan Atkins (Can)
|0:09:51
|21
|Seamus Powell (USA)
|0:09:58
|22
|Ross Davis (Can)
|0:10:19
|23
|Sébastien Cadieux-Duval (Can)
|0:10:27
|24
|Felix Wilberg (Can)
|0:10:29
|25
|Steven Noble (Can)
|0:10:56
|26
|Alex Lavertu (Can)
|0:11:26
|27
|Mathieu Bélanger Barrette (Can)
|0:12:01
|28
|Matthew Farquharson (Can)
|0:12:11
|29
|Danny Souter (Can)
|0:13:48
|30
|Bretton Matthews (Can)
|0:14:33
|31
|Kelsey Krushel (Can)
|0:14:54
|32
|Etienne Moreau (Can)
|0:15:20
|33
|Tyson Wagler (Can)
|0:15:25
|34
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can)
|0:16:13
|35
|Emmanuel Boily (Can)
|0:16:19
|36
|Jarrod Forrest (Can)
|0:16:33
|37
|Jon Kinsie (Can)
|0:18:18
|38
|Francis Lehoux (Can)
|0:18:24
|39
|Eric Batty (Can)
|0:18:31
|40
|Corey Brioschi (Can)
|0:18:31
|41
|Xavier Perreault (Can)
|0:19:57
|42
|Zach Winn (Can)
|0:21:19
|43
|Timothy Carleton (Can)
|0:21:41
|44
|Trent Meyers (Can)
|0:22:14
|45
|Jacob Mcclelland (Can)
|0:23:49
|46
|Scott Lynch (Can)
|0:35:25
|47
|Maxime Lemay (Can)
|0:35:26
|48
|Jon Winfield (Can)
|0:35:27
|49
|Jeremi Bussières (Can)
|0:35:28
|50
|Corey Davis (USA)
|0:35:28
|51
|Steven Turcotte (Can)
|0:35:29
|52
|Mark Winfield (Can)
|0:35:30
|53
|Jon Slaughter (Can)
|0:35:30
|54
|Simon Wagler (Can)
|0:35:31
|55
|Jerome Samson (Can)
|0:35:32
|56
|Tom Guiot (Can)
|0:35:33
|57
|Chris Fruetel (Can)
|0:35:33
|58
|Jonathan Cantin (Can)
|0:35:34
|1
|Emily Batty (Can)
|1:41:51
|2
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:03:00
|3
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:04:08
|4
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|0:06:12
|5
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:09:29
|6
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|0:10:33
|7
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|0:11:42
|8
|Heather Gray (Can)
|0:12:26
|9
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:13:35
|10
|Sarah Moore (Can)
|0:15:09
|11
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|0:17:30
|12
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|0:17:51
|13
|Susan Stephens (Can)
|0:19:20
|14
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)
|0:19:57
|15
|Annick Chrétien (Can)
|0:20:27
|16
|Katlyn Dundas (Can)
|0:21:13
|17
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|0:21:36
|18
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|0:23:37
|19
|Emily Flynn (Can)
|0:23:41
|20
|Erin Vicary (USA)
|0:25:01
|21
|Samantha Wagler (Can)
|0:25:40
|22
|Katie Button (Can)
|0:35:03
|23
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|0:35:09
|24
|Hannah Cooley (Can)
|0:35:12
