Piscopiello wins Coppa della Pace
Boaro, Nechita round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita)
|4:13:20
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita)
|3
|Andrei Nechita (Rom)
|4
|Matteo Marcolini (Ita)
|5
|Ivan Balykin (Ita)
|0:00:08
|6
|Matteo Busato (Ita)
|7
|Luca Benedetti (Ita)
|8
|Henry Frusto (Ita)
|9
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|10
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)
|11
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
|12
|Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr)
|13
|Marco Prodigioso (Ita)
|0:00:20
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita)
|0:01:05
|15
|Elia Favilli (Ita)
|16
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita)
|17
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol)
|18
|Luigi Miletta (Ita)
|19
|Mirko Boschi (Ita)
|20
|Marco Da Castagnori (Ita)
|21
|Matteo Ciavatta (Ita)
|22
|Enrico Barbin (Ita)
|23
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita)
|0:01:45
|24
|Derik Zampedri (Ita)
|25
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col)
|26
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
|27
|Emiliano Betti (Ita)
|28
|Kirill Sinitsyn (Rus) Russian Federation
|29
|Gian Luca Remondi (Ita)
|30
|Matteo Collodel (Ita)
|31
|Adriano Gallerani (Ita)
|32
|Pawel Charucki (Pol)
|33
|Stefano Agostini (Ita)
|34
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|35
|Enrico Mantovani (Ita)
|36
|Giuseppe Conversano (Ita)
|37
|Luca Dodi (Ita)
|38
|Frantisek Padour (Cze)
|39
|Stefano Pagella (Ita)
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol)
|41
|Donato De Jeso (Ita)
|42
|Omar Lombardi (Ita)
|43
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra)
|44
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita)
|45
|Stefano Di Carlo (Ita)
|46
|Oleg Usanin (Rus) Russian Federation
|47
|Adam Adamkiewicz (Pol)
|48
|Nicola Martinello (Ita)
|49
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
|50
|Fabio Virgili (Ita)
|51
|Michele Torri (Ita)
|52
|Tim Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
|53
|Daniele Troian (Ita)
|54
|Sergey Alekhin (Rus) Russian Federation
|55
|Giuseppe Famoso (Ita)
|0:03:50
|56
|Francesco Piazza (Ita)
|57
|Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)
|58
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Russian Federation
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy