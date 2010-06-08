Trending

Piscopiello wins Coppa della Pace

Boaro, Nechita round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Piscopiello (Ita)4:13:20
2Manuele Boaro (Ita)
3Andrei Nechita (Rom)
4Matteo Marcolini (Ita)
5Ivan Balykin (Ita)0:00:08
6Matteo Busato (Ita)
7Luca Benedetti (Ita)
8Henry Frusto (Ita)
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
10Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)
11Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
12Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr)
13Marco Prodigioso (Ita)0:00:20
14Marco Canola (Ita)0:01:05
15Elia Favilli (Ita)
16Andrea Vaccher (Ita)
17Piotr Gawronski (Pol)
18Luigi Miletta (Ita)
19Mirko Boschi (Ita)
20Marco Da Castagnori (Ita)
21Matteo Ciavatta (Ita)
22Enrico Barbin (Ita)
23Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita)0:01:45
24Derik Zampedri (Ita)
25Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col)
26Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
27Emiliano Betti (Ita)
28Kirill Sinitsyn (Rus) Russian Federation
29Gian Luca Remondi (Ita)
30Matteo Collodel (Ita)
31Adriano Gallerani (Ita)
32Pawel Charucki (Pol)
33Stefano Agostini (Ita)
34Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
35Enrico Mantovani (Ita)
36Giuseppe Conversano (Ita)
37Luca Dodi (Ita)
38Frantisek Padour (Cze)
39Stefano Pagella (Ita)
40Rafal Majka (Pol)
41Donato De Jeso (Ita)
42Omar Lombardi (Ita)
43Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra)
44Matteo Di Serafino (Ita)
45Stefano Di Carlo (Ita)
46Oleg Usanin (Rus) Russian Federation
47Adam Adamkiewicz (Pol)
48Nicola Martinello (Ita)
49Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
50Fabio Virgili (Ita)
51Michele Torri (Ita)
52Tim Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
53Daniele Troian (Ita)
54Sergey Alekhin (Rus) Russian Federation
55Giuseppe Famoso (Ita)0:03:50
56Francesco Piazza (Ita)
57Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)
58Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Russian Federation

