Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) claimed victory in the Coppa Bernocchi, beating the Bardiani-CSF pairing of Nicola Ruffoni and Paolo Simion into second and third, respectively, in the bunch sprint in Legnano.

Nizzolo was competing as part of an Italian national selection that also included Olympic omnium gold medallist Elia Viviani, and victory was an important statement of his credentials as he bids to lead the squadra azzurra at next month’s World Championships road race in Doha.

The Coppa Bernocchi sets out from Legnano and tackles seven laps of a stiff circuit around Olona before a flat run-in to the finish, and while a bunch sprint was always a likely scenario, there was no shortage of willing attackers ahead of the repeated ascents of the so-called Piccolo Stelvio climb midway through the race.

The early exchanges were animated by an eight-man move featuring that gained a maximum advantage of four minutes over the peloton, but the Italian national team – and Nizzolo’s Trek teammate Eugenio Alafaci in particular – were prominent in pegging back the escapees, however, and all but two of their number were reeled in with 60 kilometres remaining.

Ricardo Vilela (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Vitaliy Buts (Kolss - BDC Team) were the two riders who resisted the peloton’s pursuit and their doggedness was rewarded when Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Francesco Gavazzi (Androni - Sidermec) and Matteo Busato (Wilier - Southeast) bridged across to form a five-man leading group.

That quintet stretched their lead out to 45 seconds by the final lap of the Olona circuit, though a counter-attack led by Davide Rebellin (CCC-Sprandi Polkowice) and tracked by dangerman Filippo Pozzato (Wilier-Southeast) increased the sense of urgency in the peloton, and the gap dropped accordingly.

With a shade under 30 kilometres remaining, Colbrelli accelerated and only Vilela could follow him, while behind, there was a flurry of attacks as riders looked to forge across to the leaders. Colbrelli and Vilela were joined by Mauro Finetto (Unieuro - Wilier), Mirko Selvaggi (Androni - Sidermec), Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani - CSF), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi) and Antonio Di Sante (GM Europa Ovini) in the final 20 kilometres, but with Astana and Italy chasing behind, theirs was a losing battle.

The bunch came back together with 15 kilometres remaining, and from that point, it was clear that the sprinters would not be denied, as the Italian team ensured that there would be no late surprise of the kind delivered by Vincenzo Nibali in this race a year ago.

In the finishing straight, Nizzolo duly delivered a pitch-perfect sprint to take the honours ahead of the Bardiani-CSF pairing of Ruffoni and Simion, and the Coppa Bernocchi was his. The Trittico Lombard series of races continues on Thursday with the Coppa Agostoni and concludes with the Tre Valli Varesine on September 27.

