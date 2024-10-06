Coppa Agostoni-Giro delle Brianze: Marc Hirschi outsprints breakaway to claim victory

By
published

Romain Grégoire second and Paul Lapeira third in Lissone

LISSONE ITALY OCTOBER 06 Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 77th Coppa Agostoni 2024 a 1667km one day race from Lissone to Lissone on October 06 2024 in Lissone Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) wins 2024 Coppa Agostoni-Giro delle Brianze (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates outsprinted his breakaway rivals to secure victory in the Coppa Agostoni-Giro delle Brianze in Lissone on Sunday. This win marks his sixth triumph in just a month and a half, and his ninth overall victory this year.

Attacking 41 kilometres from the finish, Hirschi initiated the group of four that ultimately fought for victory in the Italian one-day race. He was joined by Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ), Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), and Alex Aranburu (Movistar) off the front of the 166.7km race.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

Latest on Cyclingnews