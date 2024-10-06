Coppa Agostoni-Giro delle Brianze: Marc Hirschi outsprints breakaway to claim victory
Romain Grégoire second and Paul Lapeira third in Lissone
Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates outsprinted his breakaway rivals to secure victory in the Coppa Agostoni-Giro delle Brianze in Lissone on Sunday. This win marks his sixth triumph in just a month and a half, and his ninth overall victory this year.
Attacking 41 kilometres from the finish, Hirschi initiated the group of four that ultimately fought for victory in the Italian one-day race. He was joined by Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ), Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), and Alex Aranburu (Movistar) off the front of the 166.7km race.
The quartet built a lead of almost one minute to chasers but the gap was reduced to a slim 15 seconds with five kilometres to go.
Lapeira launched his sprint first, from 300 metres to the line but he was not able to last the distance, with Grégoire and Hirschi overtaking him. Grégoire finished second and Lapeira settled for third.
“With a four-man group, it’s always difficult to get a good collaboration as everyone is playing for the podium spots. I knew Aranburu was probably the fastest but I think maybe his legs were heaviest. He attacked but we spoke behind and worked to bring him back which was good. It was a long final with a slight headwind and we nearly got swallowed up by the group behind, but thankfully I could hang on for another win,” Hirshi stated in a team release.
In its 77th edition, the 2024 route with close to 3,000 metres of climbing was shortened by almost 30km but still included the finishing circuits which included the climbs of Sirtori, the Colle Brianza and Lissolo. That loop would be completed four times before the riders hit the mainly false flat, downhill dash to the finish line.
Filippo Conca (Q36.5) launched the first attack of the day and was soon joined by a group of riders including Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) off the front with just under 60 kilometres to go.
But Hirschi made his decisive move, first leading the catch of the front group, and then attacking again not long after.
Inside 35km to go, Grégoire made a dig but the group stayed together without anyone managing to break away, while the chase group behind was getting organized.
Hoping to surprise, Aranburu attacked with four kilometres to go but would be reeled in a kilometre and a half later, and faded to fourth, nine seconds back.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
