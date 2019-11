Image 1 of 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) wins the Coppa Agostoni (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 11 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 11 Rui Costa in one of his last races as world champion (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) won the Coppa Agostoni (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) won the Coppa Agostoni (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) won the Coppa Agostoni (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 The Coppa Agostoni podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Italian national coach Davide Cassani (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Lampre-Merida's Niccolò Bonifazio won the second round of the Trittico Lombardo, the Coppa Agostoni, in a bunch sprint. Although Cannondale worked to set up the sprint for yesterday's winner Elia Viviani, it was the young neo-pro, whose only win prior to today's race was a stage in the Tour of Japan, who surged to a surprise victory.

Full Results