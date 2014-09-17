Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze past winners
Champions 1959-2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2013
|Filippo Pozzato (ITA) Lampre-Merida
|2012
|Emanuele Sella (ITA) Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
|2011
|Sacha Modolo (ITA) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2010
|Francesco Gavazzi (ITA) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2009
|Giovanni Visconti (ITA) ISD
|2008
|Linus Gerdemann (GER) Team Columbia
|2007
|Alessandro Bertolini (ITA) Diquigiovanni-Selle Italia
|2006
|Alessandro Bertolini (ITA) Selle Italia-Diquigiovanni
|2005
|Paolo Valoti (ITA) Domina Vacanze
|2004
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (ITA) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2003
|Francesco Casagrande (ITA) Lampre
|2002
|Laurent Jalabert (FRA) CSC-Tiscali
|2001
|Francesco Casagrande (ITA) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Jan Ullrich (GER) Team Telekom
|1999
|Massimo Donati (ITA) Vini Caldirola
|1998
|Andrea Tafi (ITA) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Massimo Apollonio (ITA) Scrigno-Gaerne
|1996
|Filippo Casagrande (ITA) Scrigno-Blue Storm
|1995
|Gianni Bugno (ITA) MG Maglificio-Technogym
|1994
|Oscar Pelliccioli (ITA) Team Polti-Vaporetto
|1993
|Davide Cassani (ITA) Ariostea
|1992
|Stefano Colagè (ITA) ZG Mobili-Selle Italia
|1991
|Davide Cassani (ITA) Ariostea
|1990
|Maurizio Fondriest (ITA) Del Tongo
|1989
|Dimitri Konyshev (RUS) Alfa Lum-STM
|1988
|Gianni Bugno (ITA) Chateau d'Ax
|1987
|Bruno Leali (ITA) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
|1986
|Marino Amadori (ITA) Ecoflam-Jolly-BFB
|1985
|Acacio Da Silva (POR) Malvor-Bottecchia
|1984
|Franco Chioccioli (ITA) Murella-Rossin
|1983
|Alfons De Wolf (BEL) Bianchi-Piaggio
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni (ITA) Del Tongo
|1981
|Francesco Moser (ITA) Famcucine
|1980
|Cees Priem (NED) TI-Raleigh
|1979
|Giovanni Battaglin (ITA) Inoxpran
|1978
|Giuseppe Saronni (ITA) Scic
|1977
|Francesco Moser (ITA) Sanson
|1976
|Roger De Vlaeminck (BEL) Brooklyn
|1975
|Roger De Vlaeminck (BEL) Brooklyn
|1974
|Felice Gimondi (ITA) Bianchi-Campagnolo
|1973
|Arnaldo Caverzasi (ITA) Filotex
|1972
|Mauro Simonetti (ITA) Ferretti
|1971
|Franco Bitossi (ITA) Filotex
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (BEL) Faemino-Faema
|1969
|Franco Bitossi (ITA) Filotex
|1968
|Claudio Michelotto (ITA) Max Meyer
|1967
|Franco Bitossi (ITA) Filotex
|1966
|Felice Gimondi (ITA) Salvarani
|1965
|Tommaso De Pra (ITA) Molteni
|1964
|Italo Zilioli (ITA) Carpano
|1963
|Jaime Alomar (ESP) Cité
|1962
|No race held
|1961
|Giovanni Bettinelli (ITA) Legnano
|1960
|Pietro Chiodini (ITA) Bianchi
|1959
|Michele Gismondi (ITA) Tricofilina-Coppi
