Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze past winners

Champions 1959-2013

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2013Filippo Pozzato (ITA) Lampre-Merida
2012Emanuele Sella (ITA) Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
2011Sacha Modolo (ITA) Colnago-CSF Inox
2010Francesco Gavazzi (ITA) Lampre-Farnese Vini
2009Giovanni Visconti (ITA) ISD
2008Linus Gerdemann (GER) Team Columbia
2007Alessandro Bertolini (ITA) Diquigiovanni-Selle Italia
2006Alessandro Bertolini (ITA) Selle Italia-Diquigiovanni
2005Paolo Valoti (ITA) Domina Vacanze
2004Leonardo Bertagnolli (ITA) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2003Francesco Casagrande (ITA) Lampre
2002Laurent Jalabert (FRA) CSC-Tiscali
2001Francesco Casagrande (ITA) Fassa Bortolo
2000Jan Ullrich (GER) Team Telekom
1999Massimo Donati (ITA) Vini Caldirola
1998Andrea Tafi (ITA) Mapei-Bricobi
1997Massimo Apollonio (ITA) Scrigno-Gaerne
1996Filippo Casagrande (ITA) Scrigno-Blue Storm
1995Gianni Bugno (ITA) MG Maglificio-Technogym
1994Oscar Pelliccioli (ITA) Team Polti-Vaporetto
1993Davide Cassani (ITA) Ariostea
1992Stefano Colagè (ITA) ZG Mobili-Selle Italia
1991Davide Cassani (ITA) Ariostea
1990Maurizio Fondriest (ITA) Del Tongo
1989Dimitri Konyshev (RUS) Alfa Lum-STM
1988Gianni Bugno (ITA) Chateau d'Ax
1987Bruno Leali (ITA) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
1986Marino Amadori (ITA) Ecoflam-Jolly-BFB
1985Acacio Da Silva (POR) Malvor-Bottecchia
1984Franco Chioccioli (ITA) Murella-Rossin
1983Alfons De Wolf (BEL) Bianchi-Piaggio
1982Giuseppe Saronni (ITA) Del Tongo
1981Francesco Moser (ITA) Famcucine
1980Cees Priem (NED) TI-Raleigh
1979Giovanni Battaglin (ITA) Inoxpran
1978Giuseppe Saronni (ITA) Scic
1977Francesco Moser (ITA) Sanson
1976Roger De Vlaeminck (BEL) Brooklyn
1975Roger De Vlaeminck (BEL) Brooklyn
1974Felice Gimondi (ITA) Bianchi-Campagnolo
1973Arnaldo Caverzasi (ITA) Filotex
1972Mauro Simonetti (ITA) Ferretti
1971Franco Bitossi (ITA) Filotex
1970Eddy Merckx (BEL) Faemino-Faema
1969Franco Bitossi (ITA) Filotex
1968Claudio Michelotto (ITA) Max Meyer
1967Franco Bitossi (ITA) Filotex
1966Felice Gimondi (ITA) Salvarani
1965Tommaso De Pra (ITA) Molteni
1964Italo Zilioli (ITA) Carpano
1963Jaime Alomar (ESP) Cité
1962No race held
1961Giovanni Bettinelli (ITA) Legnano
1960Pietro Chiodini (ITA) Bianchi
1959Michele Gismondi (ITA) Tricofilina-Coppi

