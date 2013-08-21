Trending

Pozzato claims Coppa Agostoni victory

Italian beats Ponzi and Zamparella in sprint

It was the first win of the year since February's Trofeo Laigueglia for Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simone Ponzi (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Coppa Agostoni podium: Simone Ponzi, Filippo Pozzato and Marco Zamparella

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) wins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The CSF Bardiani team works together

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders at the start of the Coppa Agostoni

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) just gets Simone Ponzi (Astana) on the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Meridiana team does a TTT in the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) wins the Coppa Agostoni

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) claimed victory at the Coppa Agostoni, the opening race of the Trittico Lombardo, with a well-timed sprint in Lissone. The Italian saw off the challenge of Simone Ponzi (Astana) and Marco Zamparella (Utensilnord) to claim his second victory of the season.

“It was about time,” said Pozzato, who won the Trofeo Laigueglia in February but then fell well short of expectations in the spring classics. “I messed up the spring completely, but for the past two months I’ve been working very well.”

Traffic tailbacks in Monza meant that the start of the race was delayed by some 45 minutes and the race distance was reduced by 29 kilometres in order to maintain the original finishing schedule. The day’s early break featured Irish champion Matt Brammeier (Champion System), Nicola Dal Santo (Ceramica Flaminia), Alberto Cecchin (Nippo-De Rosa), Tim Mertens (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), who built up a maximum advantage of four minutes before the three WorldTour teams in the race – Lampre, Astana and Katusha – began chasing in earnest.

They would be swept up on the finishing circuit, however, as the impressive Fabio Aru (Astana) sprang into action with a fierce acceleration on the climb of Colle Brianza with 47km to go. The young Sardinian was again on the offensive on the Giovenzana, ultimately helping to form an eight-man group on the front that also featured Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat), Davide Mucelli, Ivan Rovny (Ceramica Flaminia), Kritjian Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Patrick Facchini (Androni-Venezuela) and Patrik Sinkewitz (Meridiana).

Aru’s fireworks were not quite finished, however, and the 23-year-old delivered another smart attack on the final climb of the Lissolo, punching his way clear of his fellow escapees. With 27km still to race, however, he quickly realised that it was impossible to stay clear alone and he duly waited for his breakaway companions on the technical descent.

At that point, it appeared as though the eight leaders would dispute the win as they held an advantage of almost two minutes over the main peloton, but a concerted chase from Vini Fantini-Selle Italia and Lampre-Merida helped to bring the gruppo back into contention on the approach to the finish.

With four kilometres remaining, the gap was down to just ten seconds, and while Facchini and Mucelli put up fierce resistance as far as the red kite, the race ultimately came down to a sprint finish, where Pozzato emerged to take the win and – perhaps – make a case for a spot on the Italian national team at the world championships in Florence. “I’m certainly interested, but Paolo Bettini will decide,” he said.

The Trittico Lombardo, the trio of races in Lombardy that has traditionally served as an important stepping stone towards the Worlds, continues on Thursday with the Coppa Bernocchi at Legnano, before the Tre Valli Varesine on Friday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:58:15
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
4Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
6Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
7Davide Mucelli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
8Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
10Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
11Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
13Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
14Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
15Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo-De Rosa
16Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
17Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
18Jan Hirt (Cze) Leopard Trek Continental Team
19Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen Team
20Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
21Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
23Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
24Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
25Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:26
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:00
27Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:03:30
28Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
29Robbie Squire (USA) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
31Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
34Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
36Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
38Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:32
39Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Russian Federation0:05:59
40Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
41Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
42Aleksey Rybalrin (Rus) Russian Federation
43Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
45Alessio Camilli (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
46Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
47Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
51Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
52Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
53Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
54Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
55Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
56Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
57Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
58Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
60Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
61Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
62Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
63Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
64Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Helicopters
65Eugeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation
66Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
67Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
68Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
69Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:18
72Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest0:07:53
73Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun0:12:58
74Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
75Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
76Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
77Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
78Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
79Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
80Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
81Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
82Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
83Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Russian Federation
84Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
85Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
86Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
87Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:16:07
88Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
89Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
90Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
91Yonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
92Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
93Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
94Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
95Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
96Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
97Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
98Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
99Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
101Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
102David Lelay (Fra) Sojasun
103Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
104Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
105Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard Trek Continental Team
106Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard Trek Continental Team
107Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
108Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Trek Continental Team
109Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Trek Continental Team
110Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
111Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
112Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo-De Rosa
113Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 16',22"
114Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
115Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
116Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
117Antonio Testa (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
118Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
119Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Mikhall Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
121Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
122Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
123Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
124Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19',43"
125Maxwell Stuart Durtshi (USA) Leopard Trek Continental Team
126Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
127Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
128Daniel Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek Continental Team
DNSMatthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSDmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
ABDavide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
ABLuca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
ABDavide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
ABCarlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
ABJeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
ABBartolomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
ABMateusz Novak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
ABMikhail Akimov (Rus) Helicopters
ABYannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
ABGennady Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
ABMart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
ABMatt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
ABGregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
ABStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
ABMuhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
ABPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
ABKin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
ABZico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
ABSimone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
ABGabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
ABAnton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
ABBattista, Antonio Di (Ita) Amore & Vita
ABDaniel Holloway (USA) Amore & Vita
ABAlessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
ABNiv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
ABViesturs Lukesevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
ABMarco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
ABEugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita
ABEnrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
ABMassimo Demarin (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
ABAlberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
ABLuka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
ABPavel Ptashkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
ABEndi Sirol (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:19:43

