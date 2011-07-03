Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sherman Paiva (Bra)1:33:47
2Gilberto Veiga De Goes (Bra)0:00:54
3Rubens Valeriano (Bra)0:01:16
4Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:02:10
5Daniel Carneiro Brum Ribeiro Zoia (Bra)0:02:49
6Alexander Pscheidl (Ger)0:04:00
7Valmor Hausmann (Bra)0:05:07
8Edivando De Souza Cruz (Bra)0:08:33
9Daniel Azevado Dalavali (Bra)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniela Rojas (Chi)1:11:51
2Roberta Kelly Stopa (Bra)0:06:47
3Luana Machado (Bra)0:10:23
4Glaidiany De Cassia Alvarenga Resende (Bra)0:20:53
5Ana Luisa Korc Panini (Bra)0:30:26
6Rosangela Maria Dos Santos Bilinski (Bra)0:32:47
7Marly Roedel (Bra)0:51:59

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederico Mariano (Bra)1:38:16
2Douglas Neto (Bra)0:03:16
3Miguel Santos (Bra)0:04:58
4Jose Ilson Pereira (Bra)0:11:35
5Ricardo Zerbin (Bra)0:32:57
6Osmar Alexandre Dalcanale (Bra)
7Andre Luiz Goncalves (Bra)
8Luan Albineli Pinto (Bra)
9Thiago Demarchi (Bra)

