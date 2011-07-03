Paiva wins in Brasil
Rojas earn's women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sherman Paiva (Bra)
|1:33:47
|2
|Gilberto Veiga De Goes (Bra)
|0:00:54
|3
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|0:01:16
|4
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|0:02:10
|5
|Daniel Carneiro Brum Ribeiro Zoia (Bra)
|0:02:49
|6
|Alexander Pscheidl (Ger)
|0:04:00
|7
|Valmor Hausmann (Bra)
|0:05:07
|8
|Edivando De Souza Cruz (Bra)
|0:08:33
|9
|Daniel Azevado Dalavali (Bra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniela Rojas (Chi)
|1:11:51
|2
|Roberta Kelly Stopa (Bra)
|0:06:47
|3
|Luana Machado (Bra)
|0:10:23
|4
|Glaidiany De Cassia Alvarenga Resende (Bra)
|0:20:53
|5
|Ana Luisa Korc Panini (Bra)
|0:30:26
|6
|Rosangela Maria Dos Santos Bilinski (Bra)
|0:32:47
|7
|Marly Roedel (Bra)
|0:51:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederico Mariano (Bra)
|1:38:16
|2
|Douglas Neto (Bra)
|0:03:16
|3
|Miguel Santos (Bra)
|0:04:58
|4
|Jose Ilson Pereira (Bra)
|0:11:35
|5
|Ricardo Zerbin (Bra)
|0:32:57
|6
|Osmar Alexandre Dalcanale (Bra)
|7
|Andre Luiz Goncalves (Bra)
|8
|Luan Albineli Pinto (Bra)
|9
|Thiago Demarchi (Bra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy