Soto wins in Argentina
Rodriguez fastest in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|1:49:32
|2
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)
|0:00:25
|3
|Rodrigo Adrian Darnay (Arg)
|0:07:12
|4
|Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)
|0:08:12
|5
|German Dorhmann (Arg)
|0:08:18
|6
|Maximiliano Daniel Franzoi (Arg)
|0:09:08
|7
|Mauro Berrocal (Arg)
|0:10:30
|8
|Franco Molina (Arg)
|0:14:22
|9
|Jose Alberto Hernandez (Arg)
|0:15:29
|10
|Miguel Hidalio (Arg)
|0:19:58
|11
|Andres Curri (Arg)
|12
|Martin Soler (Arg)
|13
|Cesar Lettoli (Arg)
|14
|Juan Cruz Arreceygor (Arg)
|15
|Luis Matias Odriozola (Arg)
|16
|Maximiliano Raymaekers (Arg)
|17
|Leo Matrangolo (Arg)
|18
|Nicolas Belen (Arg)
|19
|Rodrigo Gonzalez (Arg)
|20
|Agustin Etchevarne (Arg)
|21
|Claudio Roldan (Arg)
|22
|Martin Diaz (Arg)
|23
|Mauro Sebastian Nestal (Arg)
|24
|Nicolas Heras (Arg)
|25
|Maximiliano Palacios (Arg)
|26
|Nicolas Lencina (Arg)
|27
|Emilio Osso (Arg)
|28
|David Asensos (Arg)
|29
|Matias Boedo (Arg)
|30
|Nahuel Stingaro (Arg)
|31
|Juan Escudero (Arg)
|32
|Mauro Granata (Arg)
|33
|Jesus Ludueña (Arg)
|34
|Dario Trabella (Arg)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Noelia Rodriguez (Arg)
|1:39:45
|2
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|0:00:19
|3
|Verena Brunner (Arg)
|0:06:08
|4
|Ines Carolina Gutiérrez (Arg)
|0:09:11
|5
|Noelia Castro Pardo (Arg)
|0:19:17
|6
|Ana Teresa Wulff (Arg)
|7
|Corina Natalia Butti (Arg)
|8
|Adriana Ratti (Arg)
|9
|Carolina Tagliaferro (Arg)
