Soto wins in Argentina

Rodriguez fastest in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)1:49:32
2Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)0:00:25
3Rodrigo Adrian Darnay (Arg)0:07:12
4Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)0:08:12
5German Dorhmann (Arg)0:08:18
6Maximiliano Daniel Franzoi (Arg)0:09:08
7Mauro Berrocal (Arg)0:10:30
8Franco Molina (Arg)0:14:22
9Jose Alberto Hernandez (Arg)0:15:29
10Miguel Hidalio (Arg)0:19:58
11Andres Curri (Arg)
12Martin Soler (Arg)
13Cesar Lettoli (Arg)
14Juan Cruz Arreceygor (Arg)
15Luis Matias Odriozola (Arg)
16Maximiliano Raymaekers (Arg)
17Leo Matrangolo (Arg)
18Nicolas Belen (Arg)
19Rodrigo Gonzalez (Arg)
20Agustin Etchevarne (Arg)
21Claudio Roldan (Arg)
22Martin Diaz (Arg)
23Mauro Sebastian Nestal (Arg)
24Nicolas Heras (Arg)
25Maximiliano Palacios (Arg)
26Nicolas Lencina (Arg)
27Emilio Osso (Arg)
28David Asensos (Arg)
29Matias Boedo (Arg)
30Nahuel Stingaro (Arg)
31Juan Escudero (Arg)
32Mauro Granata (Arg)
33Jesus Ludueña (Arg)
34Dario Trabella (Arg)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Noelia Rodriguez (Arg)1:39:45
2Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)0:00:19
3Verena Brunner (Arg)0:06:08
4Ines Carolina Gutiérrez (Arg)0:09:11
5Noelia Castro Pardo (Arg)0:19:17
6Ana Teresa Wulff (Arg)
7Corina Natalia Butti (Arg)
8Adriana Ratti (Arg)
9Carolina Tagliaferro (Arg)

