Silva wins Copa Chile round in Santiago
Campuzano victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta
|2
|Gonzalo Eduardo Aravena Garcia
|3
|Javier Eduardo Puschel
|4
|Ricardo Javier Hazbun Velazquez
|5
|Claus Plaut Guzman
|6
|Javier Gallardo Galleguillos
|7
|Eduardo Catalan
|8
|Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda
|9
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz
|10
|Carlo Sady Andrés Nawrath Torres
|11
|Sebastian Roman
|12
|Alejandro Manuel Miranda Saavedra
|13
|Patricio Figueroa
|14
|Tomás Pablo Baeza Paraud
|15
|Diego Pino
|16
|Renzo Corsini Pino
|17
|Edgardo Felipe Herrera Gonzalez
|18
|Juan José Hazbun
|19
|Enrique Rivera Marchant
|20
|Alberto Andres Bello Carvajal
|21
|Eyair Astudillo Gallardo
|22
|Daniel Vivanco
|23
|Bernardo Matias Heredia Sanhueza
|24
|Matias Delgado
|25
|Alberto Rotger
|26
|Bernardo Javier Fernandez Claussen
|27
|Cristian Correa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|2
|Daniela Rojas (Chi)
|3
|Gabriela Vargas (Chi)
|4
|Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)
|5
|Maria José Bucarey Campos (Chi)
|6
|Daniella Bunzli Rojas (Chi)
|7
|Euliyimel Del Valle Aguilar Lozada (Ven)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy