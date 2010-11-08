Trending

Silva wins Copa Chile round in Santiago

Campuzano victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cristobal Silva Ibaceta
2Gonzalo Eduardo Aravena Garcia
3Javier Eduardo Puschel
4Ricardo Javier Hazbun Velazquez
5Claus Plaut Guzman
6Javier Gallardo Galleguillos
7Eduardo Catalan
8Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda
9Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz
10Carlo Sady Andrés Nawrath Torres
11Sebastian Roman
12Alejandro Manuel Miranda Saavedra
13Patricio Figueroa
14Tomás Pablo Baeza Paraud
15Diego Pino
16Renzo Corsini Pino
17Edgardo Felipe Herrera Gonzalez
18Juan José Hazbun
19Enrique Rivera Marchant
20Alberto Andres Bello Carvajal
21Eyair Astudillo Gallardo
22Daniel Vivanco
23Bernardo Matias Heredia Sanhueza
24Matias Delgado
25Alberto Rotger
26Bernardo Javier Fernandez Claussen
27Cristian Correa

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
2Daniela Rojas (Chi)
3Gabriela Vargas (Chi)
4Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)
5Maria José Bucarey Campos (Chi)
6Daniella Bunzli Rojas (Chi)
7Euliyimel Del Valle Aguilar Lozada (Ven)

