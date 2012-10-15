Trending

Ferreira wins Copa Chile Santiago downhill

Miranda earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)0:02:20.51
2Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:00:00.19
3Enrique Genova (Chi)0:00:03.72
4Antonio Ovalle (Chi)0:00:05.35
5Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)0:00:05.97
6Nicolas Andres Rodriguez Castro (Chi)0:00:07.09
7Ricardo Javier Munoz Vidal (Chi)0:00:07.31
8Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)0:00:07.84
9Aldo Toro (Chi)0:00:08.03
10Jorge Monzon Penailillo (Chi)0:00:08.29
11Javier Ignacio Toledo Calquin (Chi)0:00:08.35
12Gustavo Ortiz Vasquez (Chi)0:00:08.59
13Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)0:00:09.22
14Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:00:09.44
15Rogelio Esteban Cano Reyes (Chi)0:00:09.50
16Rodrigo Ignacio Farias Martinez (Chi)0:00:10.16
17Milton Contreras (Chi)0:00:10.65
18Pablo Maldonado (Chi)0:00:10.75
19Franco Andres Martinez Lagos (Chi)0:00:11.06
20Sergio Sebastian Antecao Soto (Chi)0:00:11.44
21Tomas Andres Garnitz Martinez (Chi)0:00:11.72
22Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)0:00:12.09
23Daniel Molina Rodriguez (Chi)0:00:12.31
24Cristian Jeria (Chi)0:00:12.50
25Esteban Castro Piña (Chi)0:00:13.29
26Milciades Jaque (Chi)0:00:13.75
27Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi)0:00:13.94
28Matias Nunez (Chi)0:00:14.22
29Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)0:00:14.31
30Agustin Vila (Chi)0:00:14.38
31Sebastian Garrido (Chi)0:00:14.98
32Felipe Alvial (Chi)0:00:15.76
33Julio Ramirez Gorostiaga (Chi)0:00:15.97
34German Valladares (Chi)0:00:16.03
35Billy Bastias (Chi)0:00:16.25
36Sebastian Andres Silva Navarrete (Chi)0:00:16.94
37Giovanni Basso (Chi)0:00:17.41
38Nicolas Palacios (Chi)0:00:17.75
39Marcelo Munoz (Chi)0:00:18.38
40Diego Bravo (Chi)0:00:18.56
41Samir Dinamarca (Chi)0:00:18.65
42Anton Körbler (Chi)0:00:20.43
43Andreas Arancibia (Chi)0:00:22.38
44Juan Garrido Vargas (Chi)0:00:22.62
45Cristian Cataldo (Chi)0:00:22.97
46Juan Fernandez (Chi)0:00:24.22
47Victor Rolando Meza Espinoza (Chi)0:00:28.55
48Aarol Araya (Chi)0:00:35.44
49Jordie Prudant (Chi)0:00:37.19
50Javier Vera (Chi)0:00:48.09
51Felipe Munoz (Chi)0:00:48.59
52Adolfo Moya (Chi)0:00:52.64
53Francisco Villalobos (Chi)0:00:53.35
54Sergio Hernandez (Chi)0:01:15.75
55Geronimo Ribas Pey (Chi)0:01:25.02
56Yerko Concha (Chi)0:04:02.76

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)0:02:54.73
2Andrea Farias Martinez (Chi)0:00:05.16
3Evelin Acevedo (Chi)0:00:28.37
4Jennifer Garnica Lagos (Chi)0:00:29.87
5Catalia Paz Fuentes Correa (Chi)0:00:31.80
6Francia Caro Rozas (Chi)0:00:48.29
7Andrea Carrasco Castro Fernanda (Chi)0:01:40.41
8Alejandra Diaz Pradenas Camila (Chi)0:02:37.91

