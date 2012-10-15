Ferreira wins Copa Chile Santiago downhill
Miranda earns women's victory
Downhill: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)
|0:02:20.51
|2
|Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|0:00:00.19
|3
|Enrique Genova (Chi)
|0:00:03.72
|4
|Antonio Ovalle (Chi)
|0:00:05.35
|5
|Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|0:00:05.97
|6
|Nicolas Andres Rodriguez Castro (Chi)
|0:00:07.09
|7
|Ricardo Javier Munoz Vidal (Chi)
|0:00:07.31
|8
|Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)
|0:00:07.84
|9
|Aldo Toro (Chi)
|0:00:08.03
|10
|Jorge Monzon Penailillo (Chi)
|0:00:08.29
|11
|Javier Ignacio Toledo Calquin (Chi)
|0:00:08.35
|12
|Gustavo Ortiz Vasquez (Chi)
|0:00:08.59
|13
|Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)
|0:00:09.22
|14
|Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|0:00:09.44
|15
|Rogelio Esteban Cano Reyes (Chi)
|0:00:09.50
|16
|Rodrigo Ignacio Farias Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:10.16
|17
|Milton Contreras (Chi)
|0:00:10.65
|18
|Pablo Maldonado (Chi)
|0:00:10.75
|19
|Franco Andres Martinez Lagos (Chi)
|0:00:11.06
|20
|Sergio Sebastian Antecao Soto (Chi)
|0:00:11.44
|21
|Tomas Andres Garnitz Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:11.72
|22
|Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|0:00:12.09
|23
|Daniel Molina Rodriguez (Chi)
|0:00:12.31
|24
|Cristian Jeria (Chi)
|0:00:12.50
|25
|Esteban Castro Piña (Chi)
|0:00:13.29
|26
|Milciades Jaque (Chi)
|0:00:13.75
|27
|Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi)
|0:00:13.94
|28
|Matias Nunez (Chi)
|0:00:14.22
|29
|Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)
|0:00:14.31
|30
|Agustin Vila (Chi)
|0:00:14.38
|31
|Sebastian Garrido (Chi)
|0:00:14.98
|32
|Felipe Alvial (Chi)
|0:00:15.76
|33
|Julio Ramirez Gorostiaga (Chi)
|0:00:15.97
|34
|German Valladares (Chi)
|0:00:16.03
|35
|Billy Bastias (Chi)
|0:00:16.25
|36
|Sebastian Andres Silva Navarrete (Chi)
|0:00:16.94
|37
|Giovanni Basso (Chi)
|0:00:17.41
|38
|Nicolas Palacios (Chi)
|0:00:17.75
|39
|Marcelo Munoz (Chi)
|0:00:18.38
|40
|Diego Bravo (Chi)
|0:00:18.56
|41
|Samir Dinamarca (Chi)
|0:00:18.65
|42
|Anton Körbler (Chi)
|0:00:20.43
|43
|Andreas Arancibia (Chi)
|0:00:22.38
|44
|Juan Garrido Vargas (Chi)
|0:00:22.62
|45
|Cristian Cataldo (Chi)
|0:00:22.97
|46
|Juan Fernandez (Chi)
|0:00:24.22
|47
|Victor Rolando Meza Espinoza (Chi)
|0:00:28.55
|48
|Aarol Araya (Chi)
|0:00:35.44
|49
|Jordie Prudant (Chi)
|0:00:37.19
|50
|Javier Vera (Chi)
|0:00:48.09
|51
|Felipe Munoz (Chi)
|0:00:48.59
|52
|Adolfo Moya (Chi)
|0:00:52.64
|53
|Francisco Villalobos (Chi)
|0:00:53.35
|54
|Sergio Hernandez (Chi)
|0:01:15.75
|55
|Geronimo Ribas Pey (Chi)
|0:01:25.02
|56
|Yerko Concha (Chi)
|0:04:02.76
|1
|Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)
|0:02:54.73
|2
|Andrea Farias Martinez (Chi)
|0:00:05.16
|3
|Evelin Acevedo (Chi)
|0:00:28.37
|4
|Jennifer Garnica Lagos (Chi)
|0:00:29.87
|5
|Catalia Paz Fuentes Correa (Chi)
|0:00:31.80
|6
|Francia Caro Rozas (Chi)
|0:00:48.29
|7
|Andrea Carrasco Castro Fernanda (Chi)
|0:01:40.41
|8
|Alejandra Diaz Pradenas Camila (Chi)
|0:02:37.91
