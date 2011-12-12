Leiva desends to victory
Fuentes fastest among the women
Downhill: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)
|0:02:13.12
|2
|Enrique Genova (Chi)
|0:00:02.72
|3
|Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)
|0:00:03.39
|4
|Santiago De Santiago (Arg)
|0:00:04.45
|5
|Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)
|0:00:09.28
|6
|Felipe Vial (Chi)
|0:00:09.63
|7
|Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)
|0:00:10.37
|8
|Alexander Grigoriew (Chi)
|0:00:10.91
|9
|Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|0:00:11.31
|10
|Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|0:00:13.38
|11
|Milton Contreras (Chi)
|0:00:13.95
|12
|Julio Ramirez Gorostiaga (Chi)
|0:00:14.02
|13
|Diego Alfredo Iturrieta Riquelme (Chi)
|0:00:14.08
|14
|Andreas Arancibia (Chi)
|0:00:16.45
|15
|Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)
|0:00:17.00
|16
|Rodrigo Domingo Yañez Casanueva (Chi)
|0:00:17.49
|17
|Carlos Riquelme (Chi)
|0:00:17.54
|18
|Ricardo Aguilef (Chi)
|0:00:18.22
|19
|Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)
|0:00:18.31
|20
|Sebastian Andres Silva Navarrete (Chi)
|0:00:18.45
|21
|Alejandro Amigo (Chi)
|0:00:19.71
|22
|Diego Salas (Chi)
|0:00:20.58
|23
|Franco Rossa (Chi)
|0:00:20.94
|24
|Sergio Sebastian Antecao Soto (Chi)
|0:00:23.13
|25
|Pablo Meza (Chi)
|0:00:52.90
|26
|Miguel Pozo Cueto (Chi)
|0:01:21.14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)
|0:02:48.43
|2
|Evelin Acevedo (Chi)
|0:00:47.08
|3
|Daniela Rojas (Chi)
|0:00:49.40
