Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)0:02:13.12
2Enrique Genova (Chi)0:00:02.72
3Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)0:00:03.39
4Santiago De Santiago (Arg)0:00:04.45
5Ale Aloise Daud Bencina (Chi)0:00:09.28
6Felipe Vial (Chi)0:00:09.63
7Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)0:00:10.37
8Alexander Grigoriew (Chi)0:00:10.91
9Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:00:11.31
10Cristobal Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)0:00:13.38
11Milton Contreras (Chi)0:00:13.95
12Julio Ramirez Gorostiaga (Chi)0:00:14.02
13Diego Alfredo Iturrieta Riquelme (Chi)0:00:14.08
14Andreas Arancibia (Chi)0:00:16.45
15Sebastian Ramirez Dupuy (Chi)0:00:17.00
16Rodrigo Domingo Yañez Casanueva (Chi)0:00:17.49
17Carlos Riquelme (Chi)0:00:17.54
18Ricardo Aguilef (Chi)0:00:18.22
19Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)0:00:18.31
20Sebastian Andres Silva Navarrete (Chi)0:00:18.45
21Alejandro Amigo (Chi)0:00:19.71
22Diego Salas (Chi)0:00:20.58
23Franco Rossa (Chi)0:00:20.94
24Sergio Sebastian Antecao Soto (Chi)0:00:23.13
25Pablo Meza (Chi)0:00:52.90
26Miguel Pozo Cueto (Chi)0:01:21.14

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)0:02:48.43
2Evelin Acevedo (Chi)0:00:47.08
3Daniela Rojas (Chi)0:00:49.40

