Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)1:24:56
2Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)0:02:24
3Cristian Correa (Chi)0:06:54
4Eyair Astudillo Gallardo (Chi)0:11:19
5Nicolas Prudencio (Chi)
6Diego Amaru Diaz Seoulveda (Chi)0:12:59
7Nicolas Novoa (Chi)0:13:46
8Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)0:14:59
9Bernardo Javier Fernandez Claussen (Chi)0:17:04
10Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)0:19:24
11Carlo Sady Andrés Nawrath Torres (Chi)
12Renzo Corsini Pino (Chi)
13Diego Alfredo Iturrieta Riquelme (Chi)
14Alberto Rotger (Chi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)1:31:32
2Gabriela Vargas (Chi)0:08:35
3Daniela Rojas (Chi)0:09:54
4Florencia Espineira (Chi)
5Maria Teresa Abumohor (Chi)

