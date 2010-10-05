Trending

Silva rides to marathon win in Chile

García defends her title in women's race

A record turnout of of 470 mountain bikers took the start of the Copa Cannondale Rally Los Picunches, one of the hardest marathons on the Chilean calendar. They faced steep hills and technical descents.

The race started at about 10:15 am, under cloudy skies, ideal for cycling.

In the elite women's race, Elisa García defended her title from last year followed by recently crowned Masters World Champion Ivanna Morello and Chilean mountain bike star Daniella Bünzli.

In the men's elite race, multi-time Chilean national champion Cristóbal Silva gave his best to take first place and defeat Javier Püschel, who was thus far undefeated in races he attended this year. Gonzalo Aravena, the current Chilean National Champion, was third.

The event concluded with a big pasta party at the central "plaza" of Puchuncaví and the award ceremony.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristobal Silva1:28:15
2Javier Puschel N.0:00:29
3Gonazalo Aravena0:02:24
4Eyair Astudillo0:05:55
5Claus Plaut0:05:59
6Diego Diuaz0:07:10
7Juan Pablo Leria0:08:20
8Jorge Arias0:09:06
9Carlo Nawrath
10Enrique Rivera Marchant0:09:54
11Diego Banfi0:10:53
12Carlos Cardemil0:11:07
13Francisco Rojas0:12:21
14Giorgio Nattero
15Carlos Bustos Zuñiga0:13:02
16Alejandro Miranda
17Jose Maria Eyzaguirre0:13:22
18Benjamin Moya Lenck
19Gustavo Garrido Lavin0:13:52
20Patricio Campbell0:13:54
21Juan Bolivar0:14:12
22Sergio Madrid0:15:55
23Robin Kouyoumdjian
24Franco Adaos0:16:58
25Nicolas Prudencia
26Rodrigo Salazar
27Daniel Gonzalez Campos
28Matias Silva0:17:44
29Jorge Pincheira Carrillo
30Diego Sanchez0:18:30
31Constantino Alarcon Mery
32Jose A. Riquelme0:20:12
33Matias Olivares Parrague0:20:24
34Orwill Scheuch0:20:39
35Felipe Vasquez0:20:44
36Elisa Garcia
37Enzo Malatesta0:21:01
38Alfonso Cossio B.0:21:22
39Pedro Gutierrez
40Matias Del Solar0:22:22
41Mauricio Guerra0:22:47
42Edgardo Herrera0:22:53
43Nicolas Giammarino Gregorina
44Tomas Baeza
45Martin Flaño
46Eduardo Rios Piña0:23:24
47Patricio Antonio López Araya0:23:36
48Rodrigo Vergara
49Pablo Bascur0:24:01
50Patricio Guerrero
51Ignacio Saavedra0:24:05
52Sebastian Figueroa0:24:21
53Patriucio Diaz0:24:52
54Andres Arcaya0:25:05
55Juan Moya Luarte
56Daniela Bunzli0:25:15
57Cristobal Miralles0:25:58
58Jose Anibal Ramirez Echeverria0:26:02
59Rolando Garay
60David Basulto Tapia0:26:54
61Ivana Morello0:27:21
62Pablo Vasquez Vidal0:27:56
63Nicolas Maino0:28:22
64Alejandro Dias Vilches
65Cristian Garcia Jaramillo0:28:27
66Joaquin Rodriguez0:28:43
67Rodrigo Donoso Fagandini0:29:10
68Pedro Eguiguren0:29:32
69Diego Caulier0:29:42
70Eduardo Garcia
71Rodrigo Baeza0:29:55
72Antonio Ignacio Goma Cabrera0:30:14
73Rodrigo Andres Cabello Soto
74Alvaro Arroyo F
75Cristian Castro0:30:59
76Mario Prinere Alvarez0:31:07
77Juan Pablo Opazo Moreno0:31:11
78Cristian De La Maza
79Laura Munizaga0:31:31
80German Munizaga
81Francisco Navarrete0:31:39
82Juan Pablo Bustos0:31:58
83Jose Pizarro Gosset0:32:02
84Antonio Turner0:32:08
85Alvaro Araos Chavez0:32:18
86Luis E. Covarrubias0:32:20
87Ricardo Punchel0:32:24
88Gaston Leon0:32:34
89Francisco Montenares0:33:03
90Sergio Hormazabal Chavez
91Cristobal Garcia Huidobro
92Ignacio Osses Herrera
93Francisco Carvallo
94Cristian Landero
95Francisco Javier Vial
96Florencia Espiñeira Herreros0:34:03
97Cristian Cortes0:34:06
98Thomas Plaut0:34:16
99Claudio Torneria0:34:28
100Andres Arancibia0:34:55
101Pablo Velasquez Lobos
102Joaquin Lira Herreros
103Luis Zelaya Sanchez
104Juan Pablo Velasco0:35:18
105Cristian Raab
106Felipe Martin Concha0:35:31
107Mauricio Sierra Mano
108Alex Sepulveda0:35:33
109Juan Cornejo Herrera0:36:16
110Cristian Contardo0:36:20
111Uve Dannenberg0:36:28
112Enrique Romero Silva0:36:32
113Juan Carlos Zamorano0:36:42
114Felipe Guzman0:37:17
115Andres Karmy0:37:30
116Rodrigo Soto N.
117Rodrigo Diaz Castellon
118Alejandro Zwanzger
119Rodrigo Mejias
120Juan Francisco Godoy H.
121Francisco Ramos0:38:12
122Javier Roa0:38:22
123Felipe Manieu
124Cesar Salgado Alvarez
125Joaquin Ortiz Peredo0:38:26
126David Abett
127Nicolas Klima0:38:53
128Marcial Marambio
129Roberto Waisberg0:39:28
130Cristobal Jorge López Sehultz0:40:49
131Begoña Sylleros
132Gilberto Duarte
133Sergio Perez Rodriguez
134Maria Jose Bucarey
135Felipe Fernandez0:41:43
136Hugo Villalon
137Tomas Bunster
138Alfredo Gutlier
139Denisse Van Sint Jan0:41:58
140Alejandro Venegas Vidal0:42:02
141Esteban Sepulveda0:42:05
142Jorge Romero M.0:42:07
143Jose Villalon Ugarte
144Nicolas Elorriaga0:42:37
145Pedro Madueño
146Ivan Escobar
147Jose Manuel Allué Marin0:42:55
148Jose O Flores0:43:10
149Pedro Lopez Valderrama0:44:19
150Leonardo Antunez Caro0:44:22
151Ramon Molina0:44:50
152Ivo Madriaza0:44:53
153Jorge Garcés Sch0:45:06
154Enrique Borquez0:45:14
155Raul Fara Engber
156Anibal Baeza Prieto0:45:19
157Jorge Arias0:45:30
158Jose Elimelech
159Daniel Bertsch Lucero0:45:32
160Daniel Gonzalez Bravo0:45:42
161Hernan Bernales Vera
162Bernardo Mora0:45:52
163Rodrigo Rivera0:45:53
164Valentina Monsalve0:46:18
165Nicolas Altamirano0:46:50
166Erwin Paredes M.0:46:56
167Juan Manuel Abett0:47:04
168Danilo Valdebenito0:47:18
169Pablo Recabarren Chavez0:47:27
170Alvaro Soto0:47:30
171Jorge Cadma Zura0:47:33
172Jorge Pizarro V.0:48:06
173Luis Ignacio Briceño Tapia
174Eduardo Martinez0:48:30
175Juan Pablo Alcalde0:48:32
176Andres Villagra0:48:54
177Luis Uribe Crisostomo0:49:00
178Ivan Solis0:49:39
179Cesar Carrillo Chavez0:50:05
180Jaime Wood Bennett
181Javier Alvarez Niedman0:50:07
182Francisco Fajardo Alarcon0:50:19
183Constansa Inostroza0:50:23
184Carlos Torres Alvarado0:50:29
185Jorge Lesser
186Jose Navarro0:50:34
187Nicolas Van Diest0:50:55
188Rodrigo Flores0:51:34
189Ivan Aguilar Mora0:51:55
190Manuel Saavedra López0:51:58
191Christian Lazcano V.0:52:02
192Alejandro Forch0:52:05
193Mauricio Ortiz
194Mario Bejares
195Marcelo Quezada0:52:31
196Jorge Retamal Z0:52:59
197Nelson Troncoso Mora0:53:41
198Sebastian Tapia0:53:45
199Carla Ewert0:53:54
200Rafael Ruiz Flaño0:54:26
201Patricio Gayan Perez0:55:30
202Jose Tamblay
203Jose Olivares Rios0:55:50
204David Morales
205Esteban Felipe Goma Cabrera0:55:53
206Marco Lopez Velasquez
207Victor Cordovez Contreras0:55:56
208Juan Estay Logo0:56:11
209Enrique Lopez Echeverria0:56:19
210Veronica Leiva
211Sebastian Ilkovics0:56:23
212Eusebio Jose Bravo Castro0:56:33
213Waldo Ruiz Diaz
214Bernardo Parra Aspee
215Jaime Garcia Aravena0:56:36
216Sergio Catalan Adam0:56:55
217Rosario Guerrero Soto0:57:11
218Josefina Leon
219Luis Baeza Ramirez0:57:17
220Matias Riveros0:57:50
221Carlos Serrano Guerra
222Emilio Sanfuentes0:58:02
223Fernanda Castro0:58:12
224Cristian Castro Gonzalez0:58:20
225Santiago Diaz
226Nicolas Recabarren Claro0:58:25
227Sebastian Paez Curotto0:58:29
228Jhon Torres0:58:35
229Mario Flores Palma0:58:42
230Antonio Penacho0:58:52
231Victor Acevedo Castillo0:58:56
232Guillermo Pérez Matsen0:59:00
233Bruno Madriaza0:59:23
234Milton Araya Gaete
235Juan Cristobal Valdivia
236Gustavo Bonilla Manzilla
237Victor Hugo Ortiz Ojeda0:59:52
238Juan Carlos Gonzalez1:00:44
239Francisco Castro1:00:52
240José Eugenio Moreno
241David Eduardo Perez Cruz1:01:19
242Francisco Torm1:01:25
243Renato Echiburu Mortheiru1:02:12
244Luis Alzugaray Oswald1:02:14
245Oscar Acuña Ramirez1:02:43
246Claudio Vasquez1:03:15
247Hernan Aguila1:03:22
248Fernando Santos De La Fuente1:03:29
249Julio Marcelo Zamora
250Gonzalo Ibarra Orellana1:03:36
251Sebastian Fernandez Cox
252Gonzalo Abarca Gannat1:03:41
253Daniel Del Rio Brombley1:03:47
254Miguel Aceiton Escobar1:04:08
255Pablo A Opazo Cerda1:05:12
256Erick Gelb
257Benjamin Herrera1:05:22
258Cristian Olave Soto
259Alejandro Rios1:06:24
260Gonzalo Larraguibel
261Bastian Rojas Mallea1:06:29
262Ariel Abramovich
263Pamela Aguilera Gutierrez1:07:16
264Jaime Escobar Delgado1:07:19
265Juan Aburto Zambrano1:07:43
266Cesar Vera1:07:52
267Cristian Brehme
268Ricardo Vial
269Ignacio Rojas Mallea1:08:40
270Fernando Ramirez Aliaga1:09:13
271Cristian Gonzalez Riquelme1:09:28
272Luis Azocar Ceballos1:09:48
273Ricardo Delaunoy1:10:00
274Omar Medina Jury1:10:05
275Walter Rojas Cortes
276Ignacio Torres1:10:17
277Rodrigo Vega Figueroa1:10:22
278Isaac Urbano1:12:11
279Cristian A. Vidal Araya1:12:18
280Carlos Estrada Mutis1:12:28
281Guillermo Villar Caballero1:12:40
282Sergio Valencia1:13:20
283Felipe Lucero Rodriguez1:13:23
284Gerardo Valdebenito1:13:37
285Alexis Torrealba Hahn1:13:43
286Gerardo Burboa Estay1:13:58
287Eduardo Antonio Vega Pozas1:14:04
288Marcelo Lopez1:14:07
289Cristian Cepeda
290Claudio Ponsor Balaguer
291Jose Grez Del Canto
292Alex Diaz1:14:30
293Sergio Gonzalez Matthies
294Daniel Valenzuela
295Guillermo Lopez Tapia1:14:39
296Mariela Scot1:15:12
297Pedro Jux1:15:50
298Ivan Gonzalez Cortes1:16:26
299Esteban Macaya B.1:16:32
300Luis Pinilla P.1:16:42
301Omar Opazo M1:16:51
302Juan Beckdorf
303Jorge Avello Muñoz1:17:25
304Cristian E La Maza1:17:31
305Paula Tomaz Carreño1:18:20
306Felipe Browne Monckeberg1:18:23
307Christian Guzman1:19:05
308Diego Cares Arteaga1:19:25
309Arnold Belmar1:20:06
310Guillermo Perez1:20:12
311Francisco Ramenzoni1:20:48
312Paulette Chambas1:21:07
313Cristian Toro
314Andres Rivera1:21:12
315Luis Valdivia1:21:34
316Victor Painefuir1:21:52
317Jaime Cañas Canales1:22:10
318Miguel Gallegos
319Eduardo Zamorano1:22:23
320Eduardo Dorado Arana1:22:42
321Nicolas Irarrazaval1:22:51
322Rodrigo Dunstan1:23:07
323Pablo Nieto Caroca1:23:17
324Eduardo Gallardo Berrios
325Paulo Letich1:23:39
326Rodrigo Fles Ban1:23:49
327Andres Sotomayor1:23:52
328Rodrigo Torm1:25:38
329Alexis Herrera1:25:41
330Gerardo Rojas Ossa1:26:02
331Sergio Rodriguez B.
332Jose S Martin1:26:35
333Francisco Grandon Gonzalez1:26:38
334Marcelo Poblete V.1:26:57
335Augusto Ossandon1:27:07
336Daniel E Fuentealba Candia1:27:10
337Lorena Gonzalez G.1:27:15
338Francisco Sandoval1:27:17
339Andres Farias Kanacri1:28:10
340Luis Espejo1:28:22
341Vincent Blsnqué1:28:27
342Juan Carlos Nuñez1:28:48
343Carlos Lopez Muñoz
344Pablo Bravo Perez1:28:53
345Victor Marchant Martinez1:29:49
346Charles Adams1:29:53
347Alexis Ibacache Miranda
348Matias Topali1:30:30
349Jose Umaña San Martin1:30:41
350Renato Moreau1:31:31
351Ivan Cruz Pavez1:32:06
352Mario Baez1:32:57
353Carlos Catalan1:33:00
354Francis Mariel Cortes Riquelme1:33:35
355Carlos Ibañez1:33:42
356Carlos Beckdorf1:34:48
357Juan Chacon Matteo1:35:04
358Hector Bermudes Lagos
359Alejandro Montenegro Del Pino1:35:24
360Sebastian Victorero
361Alvaro Olivares1:35:33
362Juan Jose Del Rio Soubelet
363Gonzalo Prieto1:36:25
364Carla Tejos B1:36:46
365Esteban Silva1:37:19
366Johan Sanchez1:37:25
367Oscar Villarroel1:37:32
368Alicia Olivares Solis1:37:36
369Andres Urzua1:38:18
370Cristian Valenzuela1:39:23
371Maria Fernanda Iglesias Sepúlveda1:39:57
372Jaime Castillo1:40:22
373Felipe Rothmann Robinson1:41:27
374Felipe Rothmann Toro
375Cesar Reyes1:41:30
376Alejandro Benavides1:41:54
377Esteban Briceño Stuck
378Manuel Vallespir Machado1:42:52
379Felipe Yañez Castro1:43:15
380Randolfo Olivares Hinojosa
381Berioshka Contreras Vargas1:43:22
382Danitsa Suarez1:43:28
383Rodrigo Solano1:43:52
384Jose Julian Parra Varas1:44:19
385Sebastian Pinto1:44:31
386Carlos Rodriguez1:45:02
387Cristian Riveros Urizar1:45:49
388Fernando Coll1:45:58
389Gustavo Chaparro Allende1:47:28
390Carlos Urzua1:47:47
391Jaime De La Fuente1:48:01
392Borja Villar Carrasco1:48:18
393Rodrigo Puga Herrera1:48:44
394Bernardita Rosas Ossa1:48:55
395Pablo Cortez Lazo1:48:58
396Frederic Chatiliez1:50:15
397Fernando Lopez Muñoz
398Felipe Baranao Garces1:50:46
399Fernando Traub Damico1:50:49
400Cristian Aguilar Maldonado1:51:28
401Juan Peribonio1:52:24
402Pedro Mazo Varas1:52:38
403Hector Olmos V1:53:41
404Luis Gomez C1:54:58
405Sergio Quinteros S.1:55:39
406Marcelo Carrasco1:56:29
407Claudio Salinas1:56:32
408Willy Valenzuela1:57:19
409Claudio Baeza A1:57:23
410Cristina Ortiz Peredo1:58:35
411Christian Ortiz Nuñez
412Matias Johnson Bunster1:58:39
413Marcos Pimstein1:59:25
414Patricio Lopez P.2:00:04
415Patricio Artiagoitia2:00:47
416Carlos Villanelo2:02:42
417Rodrigo Diaz2:03:22
418Fernando Garcia2:05:05
419Abel Ortega Saavedra2:05:57
420Fredy Zuñiga2:09:06
421Victor Nuñez Auladell2:09:10
422Matias Gutierrez Ayala2:10:11
423Claudio Dumenes Vargas
424Eduardo Iturra2:11:11
425Maria Mercedes Aguirre Carvajal2:11:50
426Eric Nahum Sepúlveda Riquelme2:13:18
427Cesar Uribe Iturra2:13:30
428Jorge Soto Yañez2:14:19
429Pablo Gonzalez Peña
430Jorge Caniullan Barahona2:14:23
431Roberto Hernandez2:14:25
432Hernan Chacana2:19:00
433Juan C Collao Torrealba2:20:29
434Clara Godoy2:21:25
435Asai Aguilera Vespa2:21:57
436Yohana Yañez Correa2:23:10
437German Olate2:29:12
438Roberto Martinez De La Fuente2:30:46
439Jorge Ramos Olivares2:33:11
440Jaime Zuñiga Gutiérrez2:40:38
441Sebastian Cabrera Tapia2:43:24
442Francisco Aburto2:44:39
443Carlos Parin2:45:44
444Patricia Rosas
445Carlos Alarcon F.2:49:22
446Cecilia Troncoso Oñate2:50:44
447Esteban Aguilera S.4:00:26
448Manuel Salas Guisado

