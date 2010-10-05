Silva rides to marathon win in Chile
García defends her title in women's race
A record turnout of of 470 mountain bikers took the start of the Copa Cannondale Rally Los Picunches, one of the hardest marathons on the Chilean calendar. They faced steep hills and technical descents.
The race started at about 10:15 am, under cloudy skies, ideal for cycling.
In the elite women's race, Elisa García defended her title from last year followed by recently crowned Masters World Champion Ivanna Morello and Chilean mountain bike star Daniella Bünzli.
In the men's elite race, multi-time Chilean national champion Cristóbal Silva gave his best to take first place and defeat Javier Püschel, who was thus far undefeated in races he attended this year. Gonzalo Aravena, the current Chilean National Champion, was third.
The event concluded with a big pasta party at the central "plaza" of Puchuncaví and the award ceremony.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristobal Silva
|1:28:15
|2
|Javier Puschel N.
|0:00:29
|3
|Gonazalo Aravena
|0:02:24
|4
|Eyair Astudillo
|0:05:55
|5
|Claus Plaut
|0:05:59
|6
|Diego Diuaz
|0:07:10
|7
|Juan Pablo Leria
|0:08:20
|8
|Jorge Arias
|0:09:06
|9
|Carlo Nawrath
|10
|Enrique Rivera Marchant
|0:09:54
|11
|Diego Banfi
|0:10:53
|12
|Carlos Cardemil
|0:11:07
|13
|Francisco Rojas
|0:12:21
|14
|Giorgio Nattero
|15
|Carlos Bustos Zuñiga
|0:13:02
|16
|Alejandro Miranda
|17
|Jose Maria Eyzaguirre
|0:13:22
|18
|Benjamin Moya Lenck
|19
|Gustavo Garrido Lavin
|0:13:52
|20
|Patricio Campbell
|0:13:54
|21
|Juan Bolivar
|0:14:12
|22
|Sergio Madrid
|0:15:55
|23
|Robin Kouyoumdjian
|24
|Franco Adaos
|0:16:58
|25
|Nicolas Prudencia
|26
|Rodrigo Salazar
|27
|Daniel Gonzalez Campos
|28
|Matias Silva
|0:17:44
|29
|Jorge Pincheira Carrillo
|30
|Diego Sanchez
|0:18:30
|31
|Constantino Alarcon Mery
|32
|Jose A. Riquelme
|0:20:12
|33
|Matias Olivares Parrague
|0:20:24
|34
|Orwill Scheuch
|0:20:39
|35
|Felipe Vasquez
|0:20:44
|36
|Elisa Garcia
|37
|Enzo Malatesta
|0:21:01
|38
|Alfonso Cossio B.
|0:21:22
|39
|Pedro Gutierrez
|40
|Matias Del Solar
|0:22:22
|41
|Mauricio Guerra
|0:22:47
|42
|Edgardo Herrera
|0:22:53
|43
|Nicolas Giammarino Gregorina
|44
|Tomas Baeza
|45
|Martin Flaño
|46
|Eduardo Rios Piña
|0:23:24
|47
|Patricio Antonio López Araya
|0:23:36
|48
|Rodrigo Vergara
|49
|Pablo Bascur
|0:24:01
|50
|Patricio Guerrero
|51
|Ignacio Saavedra
|0:24:05
|52
|Sebastian Figueroa
|0:24:21
|53
|Patriucio Diaz
|0:24:52
|54
|Andres Arcaya
|0:25:05
|55
|Juan Moya Luarte
|56
|Daniela Bunzli
|0:25:15
|57
|Cristobal Miralles
|0:25:58
|58
|Jose Anibal Ramirez Echeverria
|0:26:02
|59
|Rolando Garay
|60
|David Basulto Tapia
|0:26:54
|61
|Ivana Morello
|0:27:21
|62
|Pablo Vasquez Vidal
|0:27:56
|63
|Nicolas Maino
|0:28:22
|64
|Alejandro Dias Vilches
|65
|Cristian Garcia Jaramillo
|0:28:27
|66
|Joaquin Rodriguez
|0:28:43
|67
|Rodrigo Donoso Fagandini
|0:29:10
|68
|Pedro Eguiguren
|0:29:32
|69
|Diego Caulier
|0:29:42
|70
|Eduardo Garcia
|71
|Rodrigo Baeza
|0:29:55
|72
|Antonio Ignacio Goma Cabrera
|0:30:14
|73
|Rodrigo Andres Cabello Soto
|74
|Alvaro Arroyo F
|75
|Cristian Castro
|0:30:59
|76
|Mario Prinere Alvarez
|0:31:07
|77
|Juan Pablo Opazo Moreno
|0:31:11
|78
|Cristian De La Maza
|79
|Laura Munizaga
|0:31:31
|80
|German Munizaga
|81
|Francisco Navarrete
|0:31:39
|82
|Juan Pablo Bustos
|0:31:58
|83
|Jose Pizarro Gosset
|0:32:02
|84
|Antonio Turner
|0:32:08
|85
|Alvaro Araos Chavez
|0:32:18
|86
|Luis E. Covarrubias
|0:32:20
|87
|Ricardo Punchel
|0:32:24
|88
|Gaston Leon
|0:32:34
|89
|Francisco Montenares
|0:33:03
|90
|Sergio Hormazabal Chavez
|91
|Cristobal Garcia Huidobro
|92
|Ignacio Osses Herrera
|93
|Francisco Carvallo
|94
|Cristian Landero
|95
|Francisco Javier Vial
|96
|Florencia Espiñeira Herreros
|0:34:03
|97
|Cristian Cortes
|0:34:06
|98
|Thomas Plaut
|0:34:16
|99
|Claudio Torneria
|0:34:28
|100
|Andres Arancibia
|0:34:55
|101
|Pablo Velasquez Lobos
|102
|Joaquin Lira Herreros
|103
|Luis Zelaya Sanchez
|104
|Juan Pablo Velasco
|0:35:18
|105
|Cristian Raab
|106
|Felipe Martin Concha
|0:35:31
|107
|Mauricio Sierra Mano
|108
|Alex Sepulveda
|0:35:33
|109
|Juan Cornejo Herrera
|0:36:16
|110
|Cristian Contardo
|0:36:20
|111
|Uve Dannenberg
|0:36:28
|112
|Enrique Romero Silva
|0:36:32
|113
|Juan Carlos Zamorano
|0:36:42
|114
|Felipe Guzman
|0:37:17
|115
|Andres Karmy
|0:37:30
|116
|Rodrigo Soto N.
|117
|Rodrigo Diaz Castellon
|118
|Alejandro Zwanzger
|119
|Rodrigo Mejias
|120
|Juan Francisco Godoy H.
|121
|Francisco Ramos
|0:38:12
|122
|Javier Roa
|0:38:22
|123
|Felipe Manieu
|124
|Cesar Salgado Alvarez
|125
|Joaquin Ortiz Peredo
|0:38:26
|126
|David Abett
|127
|Nicolas Klima
|0:38:53
|128
|Marcial Marambio
|129
|Roberto Waisberg
|0:39:28
|130
|Cristobal Jorge López Sehultz
|0:40:49
|131
|Begoña Sylleros
|132
|Gilberto Duarte
|133
|Sergio Perez Rodriguez
|134
|Maria Jose Bucarey
|135
|Felipe Fernandez
|0:41:43
|136
|Hugo Villalon
|137
|Tomas Bunster
|138
|Alfredo Gutlier
|139
|Denisse Van Sint Jan
|0:41:58
|140
|Alejandro Venegas Vidal
|0:42:02
|141
|Esteban Sepulveda
|0:42:05
|142
|Jorge Romero M.
|0:42:07
|143
|Jose Villalon Ugarte
|144
|Nicolas Elorriaga
|0:42:37
|145
|Pedro Madueño
|146
|Ivan Escobar
|147
|Jose Manuel Allué Marin
|0:42:55
|148
|Jose O Flores
|0:43:10
|149
|Pedro Lopez Valderrama
|0:44:19
|150
|Leonardo Antunez Caro
|0:44:22
|151
|Ramon Molina
|0:44:50
|152
|Ivo Madriaza
|0:44:53
|153
|Jorge Garcés Sch
|0:45:06
|154
|Enrique Borquez
|0:45:14
|155
|Raul Fara Engber
|156
|Anibal Baeza Prieto
|0:45:19
|157
|Jorge Arias
|0:45:30
|158
|Jose Elimelech
|159
|Daniel Bertsch Lucero
|0:45:32
|160
|Daniel Gonzalez Bravo
|0:45:42
|161
|Hernan Bernales Vera
|162
|Bernardo Mora
|0:45:52
|163
|Rodrigo Rivera
|0:45:53
|164
|Valentina Monsalve
|0:46:18
|165
|Nicolas Altamirano
|0:46:50
|166
|Erwin Paredes M.
|0:46:56
|167
|Juan Manuel Abett
|0:47:04
|168
|Danilo Valdebenito
|0:47:18
|169
|Pablo Recabarren Chavez
|0:47:27
|170
|Alvaro Soto
|0:47:30
|171
|Jorge Cadma Zura
|0:47:33
|172
|Jorge Pizarro V.
|0:48:06
|173
|Luis Ignacio Briceño Tapia
|174
|Eduardo Martinez
|0:48:30
|175
|Juan Pablo Alcalde
|0:48:32
|176
|Andres Villagra
|0:48:54
|177
|Luis Uribe Crisostomo
|0:49:00
|178
|Ivan Solis
|0:49:39
|179
|Cesar Carrillo Chavez
|0:50:05
|180
|Jaime Wood Bennett
|181
|Javier Alvarez Niedman
|0:50:07
|182
|Francisco Fajardo Alarcon
|0:50:19
|183
|Constansa Inostroza
|0:50:23
|184
|Carlos Torres Alvarado
|0:50:29
|185
|Jorge Lesser
|186
|Jose Navarro
|0:50:34
|187
|Nicolas Van Diest
|0:50:55
|188
|Rodrigo Flores
|0:51:34
|189
|Ivan Aguilar Mora
|0:51:55
|190
|Manuel Saavedra López
|0:51:58
|191
|Christian Lazcano V.
|0:52:02
|192
|Alejandro Forch
|0:52:05
|193
|Mauricio Ortiz
|194
|Mario Bejares
|195
|Marcelo Quezada
|0:52:31
|196
|Jorge Retamal Z
|0:52:59
|197
|Nelson Troncoso Mora
|0:53:41
|198
|Sebastian Tapia
|0:53:45
|199
|Carla Ewert
|0:53:54
|200
|Rafael Ruiz Flaño
|0:54:26
|201
|Patricio Gayan Perez
|0:55:30
|202
|Jose Tamblay
|203
|Jose Olivares Rios
|0:55:50
|204
|David Morales
|205
|Esteban Felipe Goma Cabrera
|0:55:53
|206
|Marco Lopez Velasquez
|207
|Victor Cordovez Contreras
|0:55:56
|208
|Juan Estay Logo
|0:56:11
|209
|Enrique Lopez Echeverria
|0:56:19
|210
|Veronica Leiva
|211
|Sebastian Ilkovics
|0:56:23
|212
|Eusebio Jose Bravo Castro
|0:56:33
|213
|Waldo Ruiz Diaz
|214
|Bernardo Parra Aspee
|215
|Jaime Garcia Aravena
|0:56:36
|216
|Sergio Catalan Adam
|0:56:55
|217
|Rosario Guerrero Soto
|0:57:11
|218
|Josefina Leon
|219
|Luis Baeza Ramirez
|0:57:17
|220
|Matias Riveros
|0:57:50
|221
|Carlos Serrano Guerra
|222
|Emilio Sanfuentes
|0:58:02
|223
|Fernanda Castro
|0:58:12
|224
|Cristian Castro Gonzalez
|0:58:20
|225
|Santiago Diaz
|226
|Nicolas Recabarren Claro
|0:58:25
|227
|Sebastian Paez Curotto
|0:58:29
|228
|Jhon Torres
|0:58:35
|229
|Mario Flores Palma
|0:58:42
|230
|Antonio Penacho
|0:58:52
|231
|Victor Acevedo Castillo
|0:58:56
|232
|Guillermo Pérez Matsen
|0:59:00
|233
|Bruno Madriaza
|0:59:23
|234
|Milton Araya Gaete
|235
|Juan Cristobal Valdivia
|236
|Gustavo Bonilla Manzilla
|237
|Victor Hugo Ortiz Ojeda
|0:59:52
|238
|Juan Carlos Gonzalez
|1:00:44
|239
|Francisco Castro
|1:00:52
|240
|José Eugenio Moreno
|241
|David Eduardo Perez Cruz
|1:01:19
|242
|Francisco Torm
|1:01:25
|243
|Renato Echiburu Mortheiru
|1:02:12
|244
|Luis Alzugaray Oswald
|1:02:14
|245
|Oscar Acuña Ramirez
|1:02:43
|246
|Claudio Vasquez
|1:03:15
|247
|Hernan Aguila
|1:03:22
|248
|Fernando Santos De La Fuente
|1:03:29
|249
|Julio Marcelo Zamora
|250
|Gonzalo Ibarra Orellana
|1:03:36
|251
|Sebastian Fernandez Cox
|252
|Gonzalo Abarca Gannat
|1:03:41
|253
|Daniel Del Rio Brombley
|1:03:47
|254
|Miguel Aceiton Escobar
|1:04:08
|255
|Pablo A Opazo Cerda
|1:05:12
|256
|Erick Gelb
|257
|Benjamin Herrera
|1:05:22
|258
|Cristian Olave Soto
|259
|Alejandro Rios
|1:06:24
|260
|Gonzalo Larraguibel
|261
|Bastian Rojas Mallea
|1:06:29
|262
|Ariel Abramovich
|263
|Pamela Aguilera Gutierrez
|1:07:16
|264
|Jaime Escobar Delgado
|1:07:19
|265
|Juan Aburto Zambrano
|1:07:43
|266
|Cesar Vera
|1:07:52
|267
|Cristian Brehme
|268
|Ricardo Vial
|269
|Ignacio Rojas Mallea
|1:08:40
|270
|Fernando Ramirez Aliaga
|1:09:13
|271
|Cristian Gonzalez Riquelme
|1:09:28
|272
|Luis Azocar Ceballos
|1:09:48
|273
|Ricardo Delaunoy
|1:10:00
|274
|Omar Medina Jury
|1:10:05
|275
|Walter Rojas Cortes
|276
|Ignacio Torres
|1:10:17
|277
|Rodrigo Vega Figueroa
|1:10:22
|278
|Isaac Urbano
|1:12:11
|279
|Cristian A. Vidal Araya
|1:12:18
|280
|Carlos Estrada Mutis
|1:12:28
|281
|Guillermo Villar Caballero
|1:12:40
|282
|Sergio Valencia
|1:13:20
|283
|Felipe Lucero Rodriguez
|1:13:23
|284
|Gerardo Valdebenito
|1:13:37
|285
|Alexis Torrealba Hahn
|1:13:43
|286
|Gerardo Burboa Estay
|1:13:58
|287
|Eduardo Antonio Vega Pozas
|1:14:04
|288
|Marcelo Lopez
|1:14:07
|289
|Cristian Cepeda
|290
|Claudio Ponsor Balaguer
|291
|Jose Grez Del Canto
|292
|Alex Diaz
|1:14:30
|293
|Sergio Gonzalez Matthies
|294
|Daniel Valenzuela
|295
|Guillermo Lopez Tapia
|1:14:39
|296
|Mariela Scot
|1:15:12
|297
|Pedro Jux
|1:15:50
|298
|Ivan Gonzalez Cortes
|1:16:26
|299
|Esteban Macaya B.
|1:16:32
|300
|Luis Pinilla P.
|1:16:42
|301
|Omar Opazo M
|1:16:51
|302
|Juan Beckdorf
|303
|Jorge Avello Muñoz
|1:17:25
|304
|Cristian E La Maza
|1:17:31
|305
|Paula Tomaz Carreño
|1:18:20
|306
|Felipe Browne Monckeberg
|1:18:23
|307
|Christian Guzman
|1:19:05
|308
|Diego Cares Arteaga
|1:19:25
|309
|Arnold Belmar
|1:20:06
|310
|Guillermo Perez
|1:20:12
|311
|Francisco Ramenzoni
|1:20:48
|312
|Paulette Chambas
|1:21:07
|313
|Cristian Toro
|314
|Andres Rivera
|1:21:12
|315
|Luis Valdivia
|1:21:34
|316
|Victor Painefuir
|1:21:52
|317
|Jaime Cañas Canales
|1:22:10
|318
|Miguel Gallegos
|319
|Eduardo Zamorano
|1:22:23
|320
|Eduardo Dorado Arana
|1:22:42
|321
|Nicolas Irarrazaval
|1:22:51
|322
|Rodrigo Dunstan
|1:23:07
|323
|Pablo Nieto Caroca
|1:23:17
|324
|Eduardo Gallardo Berrios
|325
|Paulo Letich
|1:23:39
|326
|Rodrigo Fles Ban
|1:23:49
|327
|Andres Sotomayor
|1:23:52
|328
|Rodrigo Torm
|1:25:38
|329
|Alexis Herrera
|1:25:41
|330
|Gerardo Rojas Ossa
|1:26:02
|331
|Sergio Rodriguez B.
|332
|Jose S Martin
|1:26:35
|333
|Francisco Grandon Gonzalez
|1:26:38
|334
|Marcelo Poblete V.
|1:26:57
|335
|Augusto Ossandon
|1:27:07
|336
|Daniel E Fuentealba Candia
|1:27:10
|337
|Lorena Gonzalez G.
|1:27:15
|338
|Francisco Sandoval
|1:27:17
|339
|Andres Farias Kanacri
|1:28:10
|340
|Luis Espejo
|1:28:22
|341
|Vincent Blsnqué
|1:28:27
|342
|Juan Carlos Nuñez
|1:28:48
|343
|Carlos Lopez Muñoz
|344
|Pablo Bravo Perez
|1:28:53
|345
|Victor Marchant Martinez
|1:29:49
|346
|Charles Adams
|1:29:53
|347
|Alexis Ibacache Miranda
|348
|Matias Topali
|1:30:30
|349
|Jose Umaña San Martin
|1:30:41
|350
|Renato Moreau
|1:31:31
|351
|Ivan Cruz Pavez
|1:32:06
|352
|Mario Baez
|1:32:57
|353
|Carlos Catalan
|1:33:00
|354
|Francis Mariel Cortes Riquelme
|1:33:35
|355
|Carlos Ibañez
|1:33:42
|356
|Carlos Beckdorf
|1:34:48
|357
|Juan Chacon Matteo
|1:35:04
|358
|Hector Bermudes Lagos
|359
|Alejandro Montenegro Del Pino
|1:35:24
|360
|Sebastian Victorero
|361
|Alvaro Olivares
|1:35:33
|362
|Juan Jose Del Rio Soubelet
|363
|Gonzalo Prieto
|1:36:25
|364
|Carla Tejos B
|1:36:46
|365
|Esteban Silva
|1:37:19
|366
|Johan Sanchez
|1:37:25
|367
|Oscar Villarroel
|1:37:32
|368
|Alicia Olivares Solis
|1:37:36
|369
|Andres Urzua
|1:38:18
|370
|Cristian Valenzuela
|1:39:23
|371
|Maria Fernanda Iglesias Sepúlveda
|1:39:57
|372
|Jaime Castillo
|1:40:22
|373
|Felipe Rothmann Robinson
|1:41:27
|374
|Felipe Rothmann Toro
|375
|Cesar Reyes
|1:41:30
|376
|Alejandro Benavides
|1:41:54
|377
|Esteban Briceño Stuck
|378
|Manuel Vallespir Machado
|1:42:52
|379
|Felipe Yañez Castro
|1:43:15
|380
|Randolfo Olivares Hinojosa
|381
|Berioshka Contreras Vargas
|1:43:22
|382
|Danitsa Suarez
|1:43:28
|383
|Rodrigo Solano
|1:43:52
|384
|Jose Julian Parra Varas
|1:44:19
|385
|Sebastian Pinto
|1:44:31
|386
|Carlos Rodriguez
|1:45:02
|387
|Cristian Riveros Urizar
|1:45:49
|388
|Fernando Coll
|1:45:58
|389
|Gustavo Chaparro Allende
|1:47:28
|390
|Carlos Urzua
|1:47:47
|391
|Jaime De La Fuente
|1:48:01
|392
|Borja Villar Carrasco
|1:48:18
|393
|Rodrigo Puga Herrera
|1:48:44
|394
|Bernardita Rosas Ossa
|1:48:55
|395
|Pablo Cortez Lazo
|1:48:58
|396
|Frederic Chatiliez
|1:50:15
|397
|Fernando Lopez Muñoz
|398
|Felipe Baranao Garces
|1:50:46
|399
|Fernando Traub Damico
|1:50:49
|400
|Cristian Aguilar Maldonado
|1:51:28
|401
|Juan Peribonio
|1:52:24
|402
|Pedro Mazo Varas
|1:52:38
|403
|Hector Olmos V
|1:53:41
|404
|Luis Gomez C
|1:54:58
|405
|Sergio Quinteros S.
|1:55:39
|406
|Marcelo Carrasco
|1:56:29
|407
|Claudio Salinas
|1:56:32
|408
|Willy Valenzuela
|1:57:19
|409
|Claudio Baeza A
|1:57:23
|410
|Cristina Ortiz Peredo
|1:58:35
|411
|Christian Ortiz Nuñez
|412
|Matias Johnson Bunster
|1:58:39
|413
|Marcos Pimstein
|1:59:25
|414
|Patricio Lopez P.
|2:00:04
|415
|Patricio Artiagoitia
|2:00:47
|416
|Carlos Villanelo
|2:02:42
|417
|Rodrigo Diaz
|2:03:22
|418
|Fernando Garcia
|2:05:05
|419
|Abel Ortega Saavedra
|2:05:57
|420
|Fredy Zuñiga
|2:09:06
|421
|Victor Nuñez Auladell
|2:09:10
|422
|Matias Gutierrez Ayala
|2:10:11
|423
|Claudio Dumenes Vargas
|424
|Eduardo Iturra
|2:11:11
|425
|Maria Mercedes Aguirre Carvajal
|2:11:50
|426
|Eric Nahum Sepúlveda Riquelme
|2:13:18
|427
|Cesar Uribe Iturra
|2:13:30
|428
|Jorge Soto Yañez
|2:14:19
|429
|Pablo Gonzalez Peña
|430
|Jorge Caniullan Barahona
|2:14:23
|431
|Roberto Hernandez
|2:14:25
|432
|Hernan Chacana
|2:19:00
|433
|Juan C Collao Torrealba
|2:20:29
|434
|Clara Godoy
|2:21:25
|435
|Asai Aguilera Vespa
|2:21:57
|436
|Yohana Yañez Correa
|2:23:10
|437
|German Olate
|2:29:12
|438
|Roberto Martinez De La Fuente
|2:30:46
|439
|Jorge Ramos Olivares
|2:33:11
|440
|Jaime Zuñiga Gutiérrez
|2:40:38
|441
|Sebastian Cabrera Tapia
|2:43:24
|442
|Francisco Aburto
|2:44:39
|443
|Carlos Parin
|2:45:44
|444
|Patricia Rosas
|445
|Carlos Alarcon F.
|2:49:22
|446
|Cecilia Troncoso Oñate
|2:50:44
|447
|Esteban Aguilera S.
|4:00:26
|448
|Manuel Salas Guisado
