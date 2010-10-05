Image 1 of 13 All lined up at the start of the Copa Cannondale (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 2 of 13 Javier Puschel tries to catch Cristobal Silva (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 3 of 13 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 4 of 13 Javier Puschel took second (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 5 of 13 Gonzalo Aravena was third (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 6 of 13 Cristobal Silva celebrates his win (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 7 of 13 Everybody walking the uphill (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 8 of 13 And they're off... (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 9 of 13 Elisa Garcia flies along in the lead. (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 10 of 13 Elite women's podium (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 11 of 13 A racer carries his bike (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 12 of 13 The chopper is ready to depart in order to take photos (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com) Image 13 of 13 The medals await the awards ceremony (Image credit: Miguel Angel Vargas / Bikemontt.com)

A record turnout of of 470 mountain bikers took the start of the Copa Cannondale Rally Los Picunches, one of the hardest marathons on the Chilean calendar. They faced steep hills and technical descents.

The race started at about 10:15 am, under cloudy skies, ideal for cycling.

In the elite women's race, Elisa García defended her title from last year followed by recently crowned Masters World Champion Ivanna Morello and Chilean mountain bike star Daniella Bünzli.

In the men's elite race, multi-time Chilean national champion Cristóbal Silva gave his best to take first place and defeat Javier Püschel, who was thus far undefeated in races he attended this year. Gonzalo Aravena, the current Chilean National Champion, was third.

The event concluded with a big pasta party at the central "plaza" of Puchuncaví and the award ceremony.

Full Results