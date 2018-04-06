Trending

Image 1 of 23

Stephanie Morton (Australia) celebrates her Commonwealth Games record in the sprint

Stephanie Morton (Australia) celebrates her Commonwealth Games record in the sprint
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 23

Jordan Kerby (Australia) in the IP

Jordan Kerby (Australia) in the IP
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) against Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) against Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 23

Katie Archibald (Scotland) won gold in the IP

Katie Archibald (Scotland) won gold in the IP
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 23

Gold in the IP for Charlie Tanfield (England)

Gold in the IP for Charlie Tanfield (England)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 23

Matt Glaetzer was pumped with his Keirin gold medal

Matt Glaetzer was pumped with his Keirin gold medal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 23

Silver for Lewis Oliva (Wales) in the Keirin

Silver for Lewis Oliva (Wales) in the Keirin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 23

Selfie time for sprint gold medallist Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Selfie time for sprint gold medallist Stephanie Morton (Australia)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 23

New Zealand's Natasha Hansen won silver in the sprint

New Zealand's Natasha Hansen won silver in the sprint
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 23

Anna Meares was on hand for the medal ceremonies

Anna Meares was on hand for the medal ceremonies
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 23

Daniel Bigham (England) and Derek Gee (Canada) in the IP

Daniel Bigham (England) and Derek Gee (Canada) in the IP
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 23

Kyle Gordon (Scotland)

Kyle Gordon (Scotland)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 23

Australia's Matt Glaetzer riding to gold in the Keirin

Australia's Matt Glaetzer riding to gold in the Keirin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 23

Ethan Hayter (England) in the IP

Ethan Hayter (England) in the IP
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 23

Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) celebrates breaking the Commonwealth Games IP record

Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) celebrates breaking the Commonwealth Games IP record
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 23

Emma Cumming (New Zealand) gets the better of Robyn Stewart (Northern Ireland)

Emma Cumming (New Zealand) gets the better of Robyn Stewart (Northern Ireland)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 23

Sam Welsford (Australia) waves after breaking the IP record at the Commonwealth Games

Sam Welsford (Australia) waves after breaking the IP record at the Commonwealth Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 23

Katie Archibald (Scotland) riding into the gold medal IP final

Katie Archibald (Scotland) riding into the gold medal IP final
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 23

Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) got the better of Deborah Deborah (India)

Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) got the better of Deborah Deborah (India)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 23

Rebecca Wiasak (Australia) celebrates setting the new record to set up a gold medal ride in the IP

Rebecca Wiasak (Australia) celebrates setting the new record to set up a gold medal ride in the IP
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 23

Lauren Bate (England) in the sprint

Lauren Bate (England) in the sprint
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 23

Lauriane Genest (Canada) in the sprint

Lauriane Genest (Canada) in the sprint
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 23

Annette Edmondson (Australia) set the early record before teammate Bec Wiasak set a new benchmark

Annette Edmondson (Australia) set the early record before teammate Bec Wiasak set a new benchmark
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia continues to lead the standings on the track after a second day of racing on Friday, adding two gold medals to the three they have already won. Scotland and England got their first Commonwealth Games titles with wins in both the men's and women's individual pursuits.

Olympic and world champion Katie Archibald, who usually races under the Great Britain umbrella, had the chance to race the individual pursuit here in Scottish colours, and set a Games record in qualifying, knocking nearly five seconds off the previous record. In the final, she beat Australia's Rebecca Wiasak by nearly a second and a half, while Annette Edmondson (Australia) took bronze.

"I knew she [Wiasak] had gone out hard," said Archibald. "The crowd was going mental. That can only be bad news, really, as I'd rather be chased than chase. The last few metres were horrible. My splits were all over the place. "It feels good to have the two titles - Olympics and Commonwealth. It means a lot to me."

In the men's individual pursuit, Charlie Tanfield of England was equally dominant, shattering the old record and coming within less than a second of breaking the world record. He went up against Katie Archibald's brother, John, for the final, taking the gold medal by less than a second.

In the women's Sprint, it was Australia who was strongest, with Stephanie Morton, the defending champion, qualifying first in a Games Record time, and then marching straight through to the final, beating Natasha Hansen of New Zealand in two straight rides. Kaarle McCulloch of Australia beat Lauriane Genest of the Canada for the bronze. Morton's gold was the 100th Commonwealth Games gold Australia has won across all cycling disciplines.

"It is an honour to receive the 100th gold medal for Australia in cycling," said Morton. "This is testament to the great Australian cycling program. It took me by complete surprise when I beat Anna Meares in Glasgow (in the sprint at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games) - and now to be in the Anna Meares Velodrome is very special. Tonight was all adrenalin. The crowd was so loud, it was amazing. I have already done what I came to achieve so the rest is a bonus."

The final Games title of the day was awarded in the men's Keirin, and it was Australia's Matt Glaetzer who won gold, after moving to the front with a lap and a half to go, and holding off Lewis Oliva (Wales) and Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) for the title.

"The first ride was hectic," admitted Glaetzer. "I was getting bounced around and I was pushing back. There was a moment there where I was trying to stay upright. There was a lot of biff and barge going on and I had to give Eddy Dawkins a bit of a nudge on the way past."

Women's sprint qualifying 

In the first event of day 2, Australian Stephanie Morton set a new Commonwealth Games record in the Women's Sprint Qualifying. Morton, who won the team sprint with Kaarle McCulloch on day 1, set a blistering time of 10.524 seconds and send a warning to her rivals.

Lauriane Genest (Canada) had previously set the best time but had to settle for second place. Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) and McCulloch rounded out the top four with Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) the only other rider to go under the 11-second barrier.

The qualifying continues in the afternoon with finals in the evening.

Women's individual pursuit

Having watched Australian's Annette Edmondson then Rebecca Wiasak break the Commonwealth Games record in the individual pursuit, Katie Archibald set a new record with a time of 3:24.119 to set up a gold medal ride. The Scot will ride against Wiasak, a dual world champion in the discipline, in the gold medal final. The bronze medal final will be contested by Edmondson and fellow Australian Ashlee Ankudinoff.

Edmondson had set the new Commonwealth Games record with a time of 3:27.255 minutes with an early ride. The effort in winning the team pursuit the night before hardly showing. Wiasak's time of 3:25.936 minutes bumped Edmondson into second but it too would be broken before the end of qualification. 

Men's individual pursuit

The records continued to fall in the afternoon for the men's Individual pursuit. Australian Sam Welsford was first to break Jack Bobridge's record from 2010 with a time of 4:13.595 before Kiwi Dylan Kennett posted a 4:13.414. Dylan Archibald, who saw sister Katie top the women's IP qualifying, was next to take the record as he came in for a 4:13.068.

Former IP world champion Jordan Kerby (Australia) was a late starter and had he been among the first riders off, his 4:13.531 time would also have broken the record. The Queenslander though had to settle for fourth place and missed the gold medal ride.

The quickest time though would go to Charlie Tanfield (England) with the 21-year-old just one second shy of the world record with a 4:11.455 against Kelland O'Brien (Australia). Tanfield setting up the gold medal ride against Archibald. Despite breaking the Commonwealth Games record, Welsford missed the medals entirely and had to settle for fifth place.

Women's Sprint Qualifying

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:10.524
2Lauriane Genest (Canada)0:00:10.757
3Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:10.760
4Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)0:00:10.777
5Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)0:00:10.985
6Rachel James (Wales)0:00:11.039
7Katy Marchant (England)0:00:11.043
8Emma Cumming (New Zealand)0:00:11.079
9Robyn Stewart (Northern Ireland)0:00:11.082
10Lauren Bate (England)0:00:11.127
11Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)0:00:11.142
12Amelia Walsh (Canada)0:00:11.229
13Deborah Deborah (India)0:00:11.484
14Eleanor Coster (Wales)0:00:11.533
15Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Malaysia)0:00:11.585
16Aleena Reji (India)0:00:11.207

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Aleena Reji (India)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lauriane Genest (Canada)
2Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Malaysia)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Eleanor Coster (Wales)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
2Deborah Deborah (India)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
2Amelia Walsh (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
2Rachel James (Wales)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lauren Bate (England)
2Katy Marchant (England)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
2Robyn Stewart (Northern Ireland)

Women's Individual pursuit

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Scotland)0:03:24.119
2Rebecca Wiasak (Australia)0:03:25.936
3Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:03:27.255
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)0:03:27.624
5Kirstie James (New Zealand)0:03:29.192
6Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)0:03:33.707
7Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)0:03:33.975
8Ciara Horne (Wales)0:03:35.394
9Bryony Botha (New Zealand)0:03:35.974
10Emily Nelson (England)0:03:36.397
11Kinley Gibson (Canada)0:03:36.582
12Emily Kay (England)0:03:37.501
13Eleanor Dickinson (England)0:03:37.616
14Jessica Roberts (Wales)0:03:37.625
15Hayley Jones (Wales)0:03:37.658
16Ariane Bonhomme (Canada)0:03:38.604
17Eileen Burns (Northern Ireland)0:03:42.486
18Charlene du Preez (South Africa)0:03:45.764
19Ilze Bole (South Africa)0:03:53.312
20Sonali Mayanglambam (India)0:03:59.028
21Danielle van Niekerk (South Africa)0:04:03.570
22Amritha Reghunath (India)0:04:12.437

Women's Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Scotland)0:03:26.088
2Rebecca Wiasak (Australia)0:03:27.548
3Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:03:30.922
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)0:03:31.093

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Emma Cumming (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lauriane Genest (Canada)
2Lauren Bate (England)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
2Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Lauriane Genest (Canada)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
4Lauriane Genest (Canada)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Tanfield (England)0:04:11.455
2John Archibald (Scotland)0:04:13.068
3Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)0:04:13.414
4Jordan Kerby (Australia)0:04:13.531
5Sam Welsford (Australia)0:04:13.595
6Daniel Bigham (England)0:04:17.174
7Kelland O'brien (Australia)0:04:17.401
8Ethan Hayter (England)0:04:17.477
9Kyle Gordon (Scotland)0:04:18.494
10Samuel Harrison (Wales)0:04:19.429
11Mark Stewart (Scotland)0:04:20.256
12Jared Gray (New Zealand)0:04:22.752
13Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)0:04:23.429
14Xeno Young (Northern Ireland)0:04:24.568
15Adam Jamieson (Canada)0:04:24.915
16Derek Gee (Canada)0:04:25.919
17Ethan Vernon (Wales)0:04:27.548
18Jay Lamoureux (Canada)0:04:30.200
19Steven Van Heerden (South Africa)0:04:32.921
20Marcus Christie (Northern Ireland)0:04:35.402
21Gert Fouche (South Africa)0:04:35.783
22Matthew Draper IOM0:04:38.602
23Muhammad Danie Al Hai. Edy Suhaidee (Malaysia)0:04:39.502
24Manjeet Singh (India)0:04:39.744
25Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Malaysia)0:04:43.211
26Joshua Van Wyk (South Africa)0:04:43.335
27Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Malaysia)0:04:45.314

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Patrick Constable (Australia)
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
3Kwesi Browne (Trinidad & Tabago)
4Sahil Kumar (India)
5Callum Skinner (Scotland)
6Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Glaetzer (Australia)
2Stefan Ritter (Canada)
3Philip Hindes (England)
4Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
5Ranjit Singh (India)
6Bradly Knipe (New Zealand)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joseph Truman (England)
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)
3Lewis Oliva (Wales)
4Sanuraj Sanandaraj (India)
5Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
6Patrice St-Louis Pivin (Canada)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (Scotland)
2Jacob Schmid (Australia)
3Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
4Ryan Owens (England)
5Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia)
6Njisane Phillip (Trinidad & Tabago)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Owens (England)
2Kwesi Browne (Trinidad & Tabago)
3Sanuraj Sanandaraj (India)
4Bradly Knipe (New Zealand)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hugo Barrette (Canada)
2Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
3Philip Hindes (England)
4Ranjit Singh (India)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lewis Oliva (Wales)
2Njisane Phillip (Trinidad & Tabago)
3Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
4Callum Skinner (Scotland)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia)
3Sahil Kumar (India)
4Patrice St-Louis Pivin (Canada)

Men's Keirin Round 2 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Jack Carlin (Scotland)
3Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
4Stefan Ritter (Canada)
5Patrick Constable (Australia)
6Ryan Owens (England)

Men's Keirin Round 2 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Glaetzer (Australia)
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
3Lewis Oliva (Wales)
4Joseph Truman (England)
5Hugo Barrette (Canada)
6Jacob Schmid (Australia)

Men's Keirin 7-12 Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Hugo Barrette (Canada)
8Patrick Constable (Australia)
9Jacob Schmid (Australia)
10Joseph Truman (England)
11Stefan Ritter (Canada)
12Ryan Owens (England)

Men's Keirin 1-6 Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Glaetzer (Australia)
2Lewis Oliva (Wales)
3Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
4Jack Carlin (Scotland)
5Sam Webster (New Zealand)
6Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Tanfield (England)0:04:15.952
2John Archibald (Scotland)0:04:16.656
3Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)0:04:18.373
4Jordan Kerby (Australia)0:04:22.462

 

