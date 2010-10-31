Powers stomps to Boulder victory
Johnson, Wells trail, Trebon out with injury
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) stole the show with an impressive solo victory at the UCI C2 Colorado Cyclocross Classic held at the Boulder Reservoir on Saturday. His teammate and US National Champion Tim Johnson rode in for second place leaving all-day chaser Todd Wells (Specialized-Cal Giant) in third.
"When you're good, you're good, I don't know what else to say," Powers said. "I've never won a race at altitude so this is a special thing for me. I have good legs right now and it didn't hurt that bad to do what I was doing, so I just kept going."
The event marked round five of the North American Cyclocross Trophy (NACT) series where Powers took the overall lead after his winning performance. He started the day tied for second place with Johnson, both behind former series leader Francis Mourey (FDJ) who returned to Europe.
"It's pretty cool because this is one of our big series and I'm happy to be able to lead it now," Powers said. "There are still a couple of races and the next set of races just moved close to my house so that's good for me. I just have to juggle it and see what happens. It wasn't something that I was going for, but I said before that if it worked out and I was doing well in it then I would go for it. It looks like we are in that position now."
High, dry and sandy at the Boulder Reservoir
The UCI Elite men's field rolled to the line prepared to take on a new course held at the Boulder Reservoir, a well-known stomping ground for local mid-week racing and various nationally ranked competitions. Technical director and racer Peter Webber (Boulder Cyclo Sport) was responsible for designing a fresh and challenging course layout that included a paved driveway start toward a grass straightway into a U-turn at the Beer Garden followed by the first set of barriers. Powers set a tempo fast enough to gain a small amount of time ahead of chasers Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA), Johnson and Wells.
"I got the hole-shot and just drilled it down the back and was getting a couple of seconds a lap," Powers said. "I was just doing enough and I didn't do any more. Typically I would just keep going and try to get a huge lead but today I just let it hang out there a little bit longer, got a little bit of time and that was enough."
The long line of ‘crossers meandered along the reservoir's grass and gravel terrain above the beach well-suited to many of the field's strong road riders. Momentum came to a halt as the front riders hit the lower section of the course down on long line of sandy beaches near the shore. They hit first sand pit followed by a U-turn and a power stretch that lead straight into finish line. Trebon pulled out of the race after the barriers due to a pulled muscle on the second lap.
"I went around a turn on the first half of the first lap where I got off the bike and felt this sharp pain in my leg," Trebon said. "I got on the bike and knew that I couldn't race. Once we got to the barriers on the second lap there was nothing I could do. I could barley walk over them. It was impossible to continue racing."
A second chase group of riders included Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Danny Summerhill (Garmin), Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus), Jake Wells (Hudz-Subaru) and Troy Wells (Clif Bar). One rider working his way through the group was Alex Candelario (World Bicycle Relief Fund), a road sprinter who has not raced cyclo-cross in nearly a decade.
"I had a good opportunity to put this together with World Bicycle Relief and promote them," Candelario said. "It's been in the back of my mind for a long time to come back and race ‘cross and have some fun. I had no idea that I would be able to get top five today so I am pretty stoked."
Back up front, Powers rode with ease around the circuit and gained several seconds each lap for a maximum 30-second time advantage. Wells was forced to do all of the chasing with Johnson in tow. With four laps to go, a bobble in the sand from Wells gave Johnson the opportunity he needed to make his move for second place.
"It is awesome to be here in Colorado but I wish it was a little later in the year so I have better form," Wells said. "I always enjoy it up here and raced pretty well. I was chasing Powers and Tim was sitting on my wheel but I expected that. I knew he wasn't going to help pull. I bobbled in one section but I'm happy that he attacked there because I knew I would get third anyway because he has more snap than me. This way he had to work hard for a few laps and didn't get a free ride at the end. Maybe he tired himself out a little bit for tomorrow."
The podium places spoken for, Kabush rode in for fourth place following a consistent effort to gain places on each lap. Candelario captured a respectable fifth place ahead of Summerhill in sixth, Driscoll in seventh, Todd Wells in eighth, Jones in ninth and Jake Wells in tenth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:59:49
|2
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:15
|3
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:00:48
|4
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:01:23
|5
|Alex Candelario (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|0:01:38
|6
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Garmin Felt Slipstream
|0:01:52
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:03
|8
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:13
|9
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus
|10
|Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|11
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|0:02:16
|12
|Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:36
|13
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:02:43
|14
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus
|0:03:07
|15
|Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:03:13
|16
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|17
|Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:03:22
|18
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles
|0:03:35
|19
|Jonathan Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:03:40
|20
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:03:49
|21
|Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:04:18
|22
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
|0:04:37
|23
|Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona
|0:04:41
|24
|Troy Heithecker (USA) Echelon Energy
|0:04:46
|25
|Peter Webber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:04:47
|26
|Chris Hurst (USA)
|0:04:55
|27
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:05:05
|28
|Dave Hackworthy (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue
|0:05:16
|29
|Colby Pearce (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:05:23
|30
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes
|0:06:01
|31
|Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:06:31
|32
|Brad Cole (USA) KCCX/Verge
|0:06:59
|33 -1 lap
|Spencer Powlison (USA)
|34
|Jack Hinkens (USA) Team Plan C/pb Stevens
|35
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|36 -2 laps
|Jon Tarkington (USA) Natural Grocers p/b XP Compani
|37
|Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers p/b XP Compani
|38
|Skyler Trujillo (USA)
|39
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) EmdeSports.com
|40
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|41
|Doug Johnson (USA) bandwagon racing
|42
|John Salskov (USA) Primal p/b 1st Bank
|43 -3 laps
|Shawn Harshman (USA) Konig Racing p/b Harshman Wealth
|44
|Mike Friedberg (USA) PowerBar
|45
|Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|46
|Brandon Jessop (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|47
|Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
|48
|William Iaia (USA) velonews
|49
|Dirk Friel (USA) Natural Grocers p/b XP Compani
|50
|David Block (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|51 -4 laps
|Aaron Bouplon (USA) Rocky Mounts-Izze
|52
|Len Zanni (USA) Honey Stinger/ Trek
|53
|Ross Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|54
|Zachary Edwards (USA) DRT Racing
|55
|Casey Hill (USA) Mafia Racing
|56
|Brett Billings (USA) Bandwagon Racing
|57
|Geoffrey Nenninger (USA) Colorado Multisport
|58
|Samuel Morrison (USA) Ag3r/ButlerHeathSystem
|59
|Brett Pirie (USA) ColoBikeLaw.com
|60
|Darian Founds (USA)
|61
|Josh Whitney (USA) rocky mounts/ izze
|62 -5 laps
|Drew Hogg (USA) RGF Solutions
|63
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|64
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Pioneer Racing
|65
|Lane Miller (USA)
|DNF
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|DNF
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru
|DNF
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) Pearl Izumi
|DNF
|Matt Shriver (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
|DNF
|John Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy